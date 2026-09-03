I'm an Executive Shopping Director—These Are the New Fall Items I Keep Talking About (Chic!)

The jackets! The bags! The basics!

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The best fall fashion items
(Image credit: Shopbop; Margaux; Aritzia; Chanel; Cecilia; Miu Miu; Ducie)

As the executive shopping director here, one of my main responsibilities is finding the absolute best pieces from the new fall collections. I’ve spent the last few weeks curating our first must-have edits, including trends to try first and cool outfit ideas. The list ahead doesn't necessarily follow a theme like that—it's a highly curated group of everything I keep talking about that I've seen in the fall drops.

Basically, if someone has been asking for shopping advice, something from the below has been recommended. You'll find everything from dreamy knits to elevated basics to bags that will get you compliments. Happy shopping.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.