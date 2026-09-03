I'm an Executive Shopping Director—These Are the New Fall Items I Keep Talking About (Chic!)

As the executive shopping director here, one of my main responsibilities is finding the absolute best pieces from the new fall collections. I’ve spent the last few weeks curating our first must-have edits, including trends to try first and cool outfit ideas. The list ahead doesn't necessarily follow a theme like that—it's a highly curated group of everything I keep talking about that I've seen in the fall drops.
Basically, if someone has been asking for shopping advice, something from the below has been recommended. You'll find everything from dreamy knits to elevated basics to bags that will get you compliments. Happy shopping.
The removable scarf is divine.
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
A forever piece from the Coco Crush line.
chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu Eau de Parfum
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere Zip Polo in Butter
CECILIA
Leonora Weekend Canvas Carryall
I can't get enough of this carryall!
This gorgeous watch will elevate your everyday.
Open Edit
Satin Wide Leg Pull on Pants
You'll get a lot of wear out of these expensive-looking pants.
Ducie
Hope Leather Jacket
ZARA
Hooded Bomber Sweatshirt
Wait, this hoodie is a vibe.
Get these Samba Janes before they sell out.
Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
Longchamp
Le Smart XS Bucket Bag
ricari studios
Essential Compression Socks
If you're looking for luxurious compression socks, these are it.
MALO
Crew Neck in Luxury Cashmere
Malo's cashmere sweaters are wildly luxurious.
J.Crew
Luna Pant in Lightweight Corduroy
AGOLDE
Hikson Leather Skirt
Olivia von Halle
Laurent Linden Green Forest Pajamas in Silk Twill
Olivia von Halle launched its first dedicated men's collection—pure luxury. This print is gorgeous, and you could totally mix and match the top and the bottom to wear out.
The Row
Medium Park Tote Bag
Derby shoes and jazz shoes are everywhere.
All in Favor
Striped Polo Sweater
BP.
Boat Neck Three-Quarter Sleeve Top
Miu Miu
Ivresse Sunglasses
aritzia
The Hemlock Trench Coat
jennifer fisher
Semi-Precious Heart Leather Cord Necklace
KHAITE
Colt Leather Loafers
These loafers are incredibly popular.
DL1961
Cate Slim High Rise Jeans
Yes to this cut and wash.
Prada
Prada Buckle Small Leather Bag With Belt
LISA YANG
Seymour Cashmere Sweater - Light Mulberry
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Clog
All about these Birkenstocks.
VALESQUE
Corset Leather-Trimmed Crushed-Velvet Shoulder Bag
And one more fun bag to round out the list.