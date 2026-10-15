Let's Build a Stylish Closet, Starting With These Chic Staples From Nordstrom and Shopbop

Alright, everyone, let's continue building that stylish closet. I scrolled through two of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom and Shopbop, to curate an edit of chic fall staples that will bring an elevated and modern twist to your wardrobe.
For the most part, I focused on versatile pieces (ahem, next-level basics) that could mix and match with your go-to fall items. Think cool funnel-neck jackets, dreamy cashmere sweaters, and "wear all the time" flats. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
A camel sweater is always chic.
Open Edit
Cotton Blend Track Jacket
This jacket looks more expensive than it is.
Reformation
Olina Drawstring Crop Pants
ST. AGNI
V-Neck Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
The layered vibe is cool.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneakers
Can't go wrong with these sneakers.
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Arc Wide Leg Jeans
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Ribbed Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Scoop Neck Blazer
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Glazed Leather Shoulder Bag
Hill House Home
Barrow Quilted Houndstooth Topper Jacket
Birkenstock
Amsterdam Wrapped Leather Mules
Cotton On
Boxy Raglan Long Sleeve Tee
You'll get a lot of wear out of this tee.
Ruched loafers for the win.
Shopbop
MAUDE CLUB
Lake Trench Coat
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jeans
I really want this sweater.
DONNI
The Silk Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pants
Reformation
Remy Flat Ankle Boots
Into flat boots this season.
Sporty & Rich
NY Crest Wool Turtleneck
Vince
Boiled Cashmere Crew
Jeffrey Campbell
Arabesque Flats
Style these flats with so many outfits.
Wear this skirt with a chunky knit.
Theory
Crew Neck Knit Dress
Add your favorite boots, and you're set.