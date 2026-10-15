Let's Build a Stylish Closet, Starting With These Chic Staples From Nordstrom and Shopbop

Gorgeous sweaters, cool jackets, modern flats—it's all here.

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Woman wearing a camel sweater and black leather skirt.
(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Alright, everyone, let's continue building that stylish closet. I scrolled through two of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom and Shopbop, to curate an edit of chic fall staples that will bring an elevated and modern twist to your wardrobe.

For the most part, I focused on versatile pieces (ahem, next-level basics) that could mix and match with your go-to fall items. Think cool funnel-neck jackets, dreamy cashmere sweaters, and "wear all the time" flats. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.

Nordstrom

Shopbop

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.