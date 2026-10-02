My Friend Likes Simple Clothes—I Sent Her These Nordstrom Basics That Are Chic, Not Boring

One of my new friends is into the fact that I work in fashion and has been asking me for shopping tips. Of course, I love it—shopping director over here! She describes her style as simple, but she still wants to be fashionable.
When she inquired about the cute fall basics I've seen, I sent her five items from Nordstrom (one of her favorite stores) that I thought she'd like and wear all the time. The items, the first pieces in the list ahead, are easy and versatile enough to fit within her vibe but feature modern design details to give them that forward spin. Keep scrolling to shop nice sweaters, sleek pants, cool tops, and more. I also embedded the latest episode of Retail Therapy for your viewing pleasure.
MOTHER
The Lemon Twist Sneak High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Great denim choice.
Cotton On
Double Layer Long Sleeve
Note the double layer.
Veronica Beard
Miller Dickey Jacket
Classic.
Reformation
Kinsley Tie Neck Jacket
A statement-making piece that's still totally versatile.
Vuori
Restore Oversized Half-Zip Pullover
Purple is the color of the season.
Donni
The Pointelle Simple Organic Cotton Crop Pants
Comfy and chic.
Alex Mill
Nottinghill Wool Sweater
Gorgeous color.
Cotton On
Boxy Raglan Long Sleeve Tee
Just cool.
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Satin pants can be dressy or casual.
Watch the latest episode of Retail Therapy
A Fashion Editor Steals Bobby’s Chanel Bag | Retail Therapy Ep. 5 - YouTube
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.