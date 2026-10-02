My Friend Likes Simple Clothes—I Sent Her These Nordstrom Basics That Are Chic, Not Boring

Cute sweaters, cool pants, and so on.

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Woman wearing a blazer and jeans.
(Image credit: @modehunter)

One of my new friends is into the fact that I work in fashion and has been asking me for shopping tips. Of course, I love it—shopping director over here! She describes her style as simple, but she still wants to be fashionable.

When she inquired about the cute fall basics I've seen, I sent her five items from Nordstrom (one of her favorite stores) that I thought she'd like and wear all the time. The items, the first pieces in the list ahead, are easy and versatile enough to fit within her vibe but feature modern design details to give them that forward spin. Keep scrolling to shop nice sweaters, sleek pants, cool tops, and more. I also embedded the latest episode of Retail Therapy for your viewing pleasure.

Watch the latest episode of Retail Therapy

A Fashion Editor Steals Bobby’s Chanel Bag | Retail Therapy Ep. 5 - YouTube A Fashion Editor Steals Bobby’s Chanel Bag | Retail Therapy Ep. 5 - YouTube
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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.