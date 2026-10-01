I'm Your Personal Stylist (No Appointment Required)—Here Are 5 Outfits From Shopbop That Give "I'm the Chicest"

Hey, everyone. It's Bobby here, the executive shopping director at Who What Wear. Today, you can also call me your personal stylist (no payment or appointment required), as I'm sharing a mix of shopping and styling with an edit of fall outfit ideas I put together from Shopbop. FYI, the big fall sale ends today, October 1, and you can take 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, and 25% off $800+.
These forward-yet-versatile pieces work seamlessly with the full outfits below or can mix into your existing wardrobe. Think directional outerwear and pops of color. I know I'm the one who put together the looks, but in my opinion, each vibe is giving "I'm the chicest in the room." Keep scrolling for more.
You can't deny the power of a high-neck leather jacket—instant coolness. Add detailed jeans, an of-the-moment quarter-zip sweater, and printed flats, and you're set.
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LE BOP
Pebble Faux Leather Bomber in Black
WAYF
West Quarter Zip Sweater in Ivory
DL1961
Becca Low-Slung Baggy Pants
Chimi
Tony Sunglasses
Madewell
Sage Ballet Flats
Consider this ensemble for something modern yet elegant. A trench brings the polish, and a scarf sweater brings the glamour.
Vince
Draped Fringe Scarf Sweater
LE BOP
Toby Trench Coat
Vince
Grid Dot Pull on Slip Skirt
By Adina Eden
Amber Brown and Teal Blue Dangle Earrings in Multi
SIMKHAI
Jenny Slingback Pumps
I'm feeling this layered vibe with the turtleneck underneath the corduroy button-down shirt. The coordinating pink pants are also relevant.
LE BOP
Winnie Corduroy Button Down Shirt
AGOLDE
Caryle Turtleneck Top in Corinth
Reformation
Elara Pants in Rosy
STAUD
Maude Satchel in Espresso Distressed
Jenni Kayne
Vale Leather Loafers
Go for it this fall with a statement coat and pants! To balance out these pieces, the simple long-sleeve top and boots feel right.
Rhone
Strata Long Sleeve Top
Paris Georgia
Python Leather Trousers in Tobacco Snakeskin
Proenza Schouler White Label
Juliette Coat in Hemp/Black
AIRE
Artemis Sunglasses in Dark Tort
rag & bone
Kai Suede Ankle Boots
A rugby polo is a fall 2026 staple. Style it with utility jeans, trendy oxford flats, and fun accessories.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.