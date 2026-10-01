I'm Your Personal Stylist (No Appointment Required)—Here Are 5 Outfits From Shopbop That Give "I'm the Chicest"

Plus, the Shopbop fall sale is happening!

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Collage of Shopbop clothing and accessories.
(Image credit: Shopbop)

Hey, everyone. It's Bobby here, the executive shopping director at Who What Wear. Today, you can also call me your personal stylist (no payment or appointment required), as I'm sharing a mix of shopping and styling with an edit of fall outfit ideas I put together from Shopbop. FYI, the big fall sale ends today, October 1, and you can take 15% off $200+, 20% off $500+, and 25% off $800+.

These forward-yet-versatile pieces work seamlessly with the full outfits below or can mix into your existing wardrobe. Think directional outerwear and pops of color. I know I'm the one who put together the looks, but in my opinion, each vibe is giving "I'm the chicest in the room." Keep scrolling for more.

Outfit collage with Shopbop clothing and accessories.

(Image credit: Shopbop)

You can't deny the power of a high-neck leather jacket—instant coolness. Add detailed jeans, an of-the-moment quarter-zip sweater, and printed flats, and you're set.

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Outfit collage with Shopbop clothing and accessories.

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Consider this ensemble for something modern yet elegant. A trench brings the polish, and a scarf sweater brings the glamour.

Outfit collage with Shopbop clothing and accessories.

(Image credit: Shopbop)

I'm feeling this layered vibe with the turtleneck underneath the corduroy button-down shirt. The coordinating pink pants are also relevant.

Outfit collage with Shopbop clothing and accessories.

(Image credit: Shopbop)

Go for it this fall with a statement coat and pants! To balance out these pieces, the simple long-sleeve top and boots feel right.

Outfit collage with Shopbop clothing and accessories.

(Image credit: Shopbop)

A rugby polo is a fall 2026 staple. Style it with utility jeans, trendy oxford flats, and fun accessories.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.