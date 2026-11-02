If It's Not Chic, I Don't Care—These New Shopbop Finds Are So Good

I know people have mixed thoughts on using the word "chic." As a longtime fashion editor, it's always been one of my favorite words. I love chic items, okay. If it's not chic (re: modern, elevated, and cool!), I'm not interested. On that note, I scrolled through Shopbop this morning. So I'm here with an edit of the chicest fall and winter pieces I know you'll love.
Below are the standouts that I don't think you'll regret because of their stylish (cough, chic) nature. I'd be shocked if many of these picks will be in stock in a few weeks (ahem, before Cyber Week). Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous sweaters, the coolest pants, cute flats, directional outerwear silhouettes, and more from Shopbop.
ANINE BING
Kate Slim Jeans
Very chic jeans.
Leset
Pointelle Long Sleeve Bateau Top
Versatile.
Renggli
Nylon Bomber Jacket
The shape of this jacket is perfection.
Still Here
Cool Low Rise Leather Pants
I mean, leather pants? Beyond.
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew Pullover
Dreamy oversize cashmere.
Still Here
2tee Layered Top
Very into this top.
Reformation
Remy Flat Ankle Boots
You will get compliments on these boots.
State & Lake
Bobbi Ringer Tee
The pop of color at the neckline is nice.
Leset
Jamie Anorak
Only a few sizes left!
Lioness
Daydream Pants
Pretty pants!
Madewell
Quilted Liner Jacket
WOW.
DUNST
Unisex Chunky Pattern Cardigan
You know I love purple.
Lioness
Bottega Shirt
Wait, that's cool.
The Attico
Feathered Georgette Skirt
OMG.
AGOLDE
Arc Jeans
This deep roast color is gorgeous.
Schutz
Julie Mules
These mules look a lot more expensive than they are.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.