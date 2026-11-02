If It's Not Chic, I Don't Care—These New Shopbop Finds Are So Good

This sweater? Incredible. These pants? Beyond.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
The best Shopbop fashion items
(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I know people have mixed thoughts on using the word "chic." As a longtime fashion editor, it's always been one of my favorite words. I love chic items, okay. If it's not chic (re: modern, elevated, and cool!), I'm not interested. On that note, I scrolled through Shopbop this morning. So I'm here with an edit of the chicest fall and winter pieces I know you'll love.

Below are the standouts that I don't think you'll regret because of their stylish (cough, chic) nature. I'd be shocked if many of these picks will be in stock in a few weeks (ahem, before Cyber Week). Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous sweaters, the coolest pants, cute flats, directional outerwear silhouettes, and more from Shopbop.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.