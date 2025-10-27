I'm a Shopping Director—These 40 Fall Items Will Make Any Closet Feel Chicer

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
I've been in my fashion happy place the last few weeks now that fall, my favorite season, is officially here. The new collections continue to drop, filled with the types of pieces that make this season the standout (i.e., gorgeous sweaters, dreamy jackets, and stylish boots). I've been curating edits of my favorite picks on Who What Wear, but I wanted to provide another fall shopping list for you right here that's filled with pieces I think will make your wardrobe feel instantly chicer. You'll find everything from beautiful coats (like the Banana Republic faux-fur stunner I'm wearing here) to elegant accessories to trend-forward knits. Happy shopping. Xx, B
Banana Republic Sweater
Banana Republic
Midweight Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Fashion people—myself included—rave about Banana Republic's cashmere because of the quality and how soft it is. This silhouette is slightly oversize and would look gorgeous styled with a suede jacket, jeans, and cute flats.
Styling Pieces
ZARA
Faux Suede Belted Blazer
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High-Waist Tapered Jeans
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
Open Edit Skirt
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
A lace-trim skirt is a staple among style setters. This pick from Nordstrom's in-house label Open Edit is very pretty. Side note, I love the idea of teaming one with a chunky sweater for contrast.
Styling Pieces
Open Edit
Twist Reversible Sweater
Romy Shoulder Bag in Gray, Size Os
Adidas Sneakers
I couldn't produce a fall shopping list without including an It pair of sneakers from Adidas. The SL 72s are fan favorites, and I'm feeling this baby-blue hue right now to wear with a casual ensemble.
Styling Pieces
BP.
Stripe Cotton Blend Rugby Shirt
Gap
High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
J.Crew
Broken-In Barn Jacket™ in Brushed Chino
Zara Coat
ZARA
ZW Collection Wool Blend Cape Coat
Wow. This cape coat is a moment. It's elegant, regal, and chic. YES. Consider pairing it with a sleek pair of trousers and of-the-moment sock boots for a streamlined silhouette.
Styling Pieces
ANINE BING
Trent Trousers
Coconuts by Matisse
Clara Sock Boots
Steve Madden Boots
Steve Madden
Dantelle Knee High Boots
If you're looking for a pair of suede knee-high boots, here you go. The lower heel is noteworthy, and the color is that perfect shade of chocolate brown. Picture this under-$200 pair styled with the faux-fur coat I'm wearing above. Divine.
Styling Pieces
Banana Republic
Faux Fur Long Coat
Vince
Wool & Cashmere-Blend Three-Quarter-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater
Open Edit
Satin Midi Skirt
Nour Hammour Jacket
Nour Hammour
Beck Suede Bomber Jacket
This is one of those investment jackets I keep coming back to when doing market research for my various stories. It just exudes coolness with the modern and relevant shape. A dream piece for sure.
Styling Pieces
Reformation
Greer Straight Leg Jeans
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag in Leather
Khaite
Nevada 85 Leather Ankle Boots
Guest In Residence Sweater
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Argyle Wool-Blend Sweater
I'm so vibing with argyle this fall, and this polo from Gigi Hadid's label, Guest in Residence, is a wow piece. I'd style it with corduroy pants and flats for an elevated yet easy look.
Styling Pieces
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
Small Miller Watch in Blue, Size Os
Madewell
The April Ballet Flats
Levi's Jeans
Why hello there, fantastic jeans. Levi's is synonymous with A+ denim cuts, and this pair of 501s in the darker wash is a favorite among my co-editors. Yes, it's one of those no-fail purchases.
Styling Pieces
MANGO
Selection Stand Collar Wool Blend Coat
Aritzia Shirt
A plaid shirt is another must-have for fall 2025. While you could certainly wear the shirt as is with your favorite trousers or jeans, tying it around the waist as a layering piece is also worth considering.
Styling Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket With Grainy Finish