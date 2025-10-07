Banana Republic Is So Good (I Literally Can't)—Fashion Insiders Will Like These 25 Chic Items

As I've highlighted before, I love Banana Republic—particularly the latest collections. The initial fall 2025 drop offered amazing jackets, cool sweaters, and more. I've just perused the site and noticed a range of fantastic pieces from the October collection that I wanted to share with you. I honestly can't get over how strong they are.
I should also note that many of my fashion insider friends who work in the industry also discuss the greatness of Banana Republic right now, thanks to the forward and modern designs. I just know they'll be into the edit below. It's filled with the most delicious sweaters, next-level shoes that look like they could be five times the price, and forward outerwear silhouettes. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.
Banana Republic
Oversized Cotton Poplin Banker Shirt
A check shirt is a must this season, and this iteration is beyond. The collar! The sleeves!
Banana Republic
Oversized Merino-Cotton Crew-Neck Sweater
The fit of this sweater is divine.
Banana Republic
Stretch-Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt
Lace-trim skirts are everywhere.
Banana Republic
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
The cut and wash get an A+.
Banana Republic
Leather Moc-Toe Loafers
Banana Republic
Distressed Leather Flight Jacket
One of those jackets I can't get out of my head.
Banana Republic
Suede Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Merino-Cashmere Ribbed-Panel Sweater
This sweater with the suede skirt above. I mean...
Banana Republic
Luxe Wool-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
You'll get so much wear out of this piece.
Banana Republic
Italian Wool-Cashmere Wrap Coat
This gorgeous coat comes in a few different colors.
Banana Republic
Italian Wool-Blend Utility Sweater
Banana Republic
Wool-Blend Jersey Ruched Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Faux Fur Long Coat
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic cashmere is always a favorite.
Banana Republic
Asymmetrical Hammered Satin Draped Maxi Dress
Breathtaking for any event you have.
Banana Republic
Oversized Lightweight Brushed Cashmere Cardigan
Banana Republic
Hammered Satin Maxi Skirt
Dress this skirt up or down.
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
Lightweight Brushed Cashmere Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Knee-High Boot
Banana Republic
Taffeta Combo Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Large Leather East-West Tote
Store all the essentials.
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pull-On Stretch-Satin Pant
Banana Republic
Stretch-Lace Midi Skirt
Banana Republic
Boyfriend Italian Flannel Blazer