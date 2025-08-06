If this past year has proven anything, it’s that the ethos of Brat isn’t just about one summer, it’s a lifelong pursuit. Now you can have a "Party for You" in your day-to-day life anytime you please. Charli XCX and Converse have doubled down on the ultimate party girl vibes by giving Converse’s legacy shoe—the Chuck Taylor All Star—the Brat treatment through the customizable "By You" experience. Yes, you heard that correctly. You can now put your spin on the iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe with Charli XCX-inspired customizations
We got a chance to chat with Charli ahead of the Launch, and she gushed about collaborating with Converse and the impact of fashion in her day-to-day life. "Fashion is such an important part of my life and my creativity. It is so immediate. You can communicate how you feel instantly. It's why I love it so much. I'm always thinking about clothes and how they fit into the world I'm creating, so working with Converse in this way felt natural and fun," explained Charli.
The "By You" experience is designed to bring a little piece of Charli XCX's iconic Party Girl aesthetic home. Each shoe comes with grungy details like distressed trompe-l'œil prints. You can select between a few Charli-inspired colorways taken directly from her go-to favorite pairs of Converse (Brown Rice, Winter Sky, and Bridal Rose). On top of that, customers can add lyrical accents and other Brat-coded details.
Charli also dishes on how all the aspects of this collaboration make it such a natural extension of all things Brat. "The distressed detail being printed on the shoe rather than being distressed fabric encourages people to destroy the shoe themselves, the party girl logo being on the floor and constantly walked all over is again very of the brat ethos. It’s all very interactive, and you can make it your own."
For those looking to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind collaboration, By You is available to shop online today at Converse.com. If any styles pique your interest, there isn't a lot of time to ponder. The Charli XCX-inspired designs and custom details are only available through August 7th.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.