Charli XCX Wore the Coach Bag Every Girl in New York Owns For Her Party 4 U Music Video

Charli XCX's Brat was in large part so successful because of how vulnerable it was. With the hit album, Charli showed everyone she's just like them. She finds female relationships complicated.

She struggles with the fear of never being good enough, despite the fame. She loves to drink too much, stay out too late, and wear makeup from the night before that she really should have washed off.

And so Brat made it big in the mainstream, which now means newer fans are finally discovering some of Charli's old classics that didn't get enough recognition when they were released, like Party 4 U. It's another song that's taken off because it is extremely relatable. Charli sings about throwing a party specifically because she hopes someone will show up and the crushing disappointment that follows when they don't.

The song started to trend on TikTok weeks ago when users began to capture videos with the song playing over it, trying to visually express the moment of disillusionment Charli sings about. And now Charli has finally put a visual to the lyrics herself, with a new music video that launched today for the five year-old song. In it, she proves she's more relatable than ever because she wore a Coach Tabby bag, the bag every girl in New York either already owns or wants to own.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

The video begins with Charli wearing an dress by the under-the-radar brand every fashion editor is wearing right now, All-In, made of different colored polka dot silk scarves. She then reaches over to the table and grabs the black Tabby bag before tossing it over her shoulder, taking a look in the mirror and putting on a pair of her signature black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Coach)

As she walks out of the house, walking down a dirt path, crooning "I only thew this party for you" she sits down and tosses all of the belongings out of her bag, a phone, a set of wired headphones, loose change, keys, a pack of cigs—proving what everyone who owns the bag already knows, that it's built for girls who need to carry a lot of things.

It's also the perfect bag to wear to a party, and even if the person you threw it for doesn't show up, at least you'll look like Charli XCX. And honestly, that might be even better anyway.

