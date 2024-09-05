I Used to Think This Boots Trend Looked “Cheap” But Emily Ratajkowski Just Changed My Mind
Kicking off New York Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out to claim her front row seat at the Proenza Schouler show yesterday wearing an underrated and controversial shoe trend, though she may have just convinced me otherwise.
Styling a pleated leather skirt in a jet black shade, the model paired her look with a tonal and low-key black sleeveless top. Diverting from the all-black silhouette that she has began to craft, Ratajkowski instead selected tall white boots to complete her look.
I have to admit, I always found white boots a little bit cheap looking, white boots have never quite been able to gain the same appreciation and their brown or black counterparts. Perhaps its their tendency to scuff or blemish, or maybe it was the over saturation of them across the '10s that saw lower-quality pairs dominate the streets, but now, I'm pleased to see the narrative of the white boot trend is beginning to change, and it's all thanks to elegant outfit styling such as Ratajkowski's.
Making the case for the divisive shoe's revival, Ratajkowski selected a gleaming white boot that had a slight slouch to it. Injecting a pop of colour into her monochrome ensemble, the model clutched a vivid red back from Proenza Schouler (£1,355) and finished with simple silver hoops. This, friends, is a masterclass in how to look trendy without tapping into every aesthetic going.
Having convinced me that the white boots trend is finally back to the fore, read on to shop the components that make up Emily Ratajkowski's outfit below, then proceed to shop our edit of the chicest white boots for autumn.
SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S WHITE-BOOT OUTFIT:
This light weight top is perfect for layering with throughout the summer-to-autumn transition.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE BOOTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
