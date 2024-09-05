I Used to Think This Boots Trend Looked “Cheap” But Emily Ratajkowski Just Changed My Mind

Kicking off New York Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out to claim her front row seat at the Proenza Schouler show yesterday wearing an underrated and controversial shoe trend, though she may have just convinced me otherwise.

Styling a pleated leather skirt in a jet black shade, the model paired her look with a tonal and low-key black sleeveless top. Diverting from the all-black silhouette that she has began to craft, Ratajkowski instead selected tall white boots to complete her look.

I have to admit, I always found white boots a little bit cheap looking, white boots have never quite been able to gain the same appreciation and their brown or black counterparts. Perhaps its their tendency to scuff or blemish, or maybe it was the over saturation of them across the '10s that saw lower-quality pairs dominate the streets, but now, I'm pleased to see the narrative of the white boot trend is beginning to change, and it's all thanks to elegant outfit styling such as Ratajkowski's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making the case for the divisive shoe's revival, Ratajkowski selected a gleaming white boot that had a slight slouch to it. Injecting a pop of colour into her monochrome ensemble, the model clutched a vivid red back from Proenza Schouler (£1,355) and finished with simple silver hoops. This, friends, is a masterclass in how to look trendy without tapping into every aesthetic going.

Having convinced me that the white boots trend is finally back to the fore, read on to shop the components that make up Emily Ratajkowski's outfit below, then proceed to shop our edit of the chicest white boots for autumn.

SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S WHITE-BOOT OUTFIT:

COS High-Neck Sleeveless Tank Top £35 SHOP NOW This light weight top is perfect for layering with throughout the summer-to-autumn transition.

ME+EM Leather Midi Skirt £495 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with sleek leather loafers.

COS Pointed-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £290 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

Proenza Schouler Park Leather Shoulder Bag £1355 SHOP NOW Shop the bag that EmRata loves.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE BOOTS:

Reformation Gal Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW The kitten heel adds a little height without too much discomfort.

Paris Texas Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £715 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.

Jil Sander Leather Mid-Calf Boots £1130 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a flowing dress.

Sezane Axelle Ankle Boots £200 SHOP NOW These have a patent leather finish for a shiny effect.

ME+EM Chiselled Toe Leather Ankle Boot £425 £212 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.