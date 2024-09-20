Finding Chic Clothes on Amazon Is My Superpower—18 Pieces I'm Especially Proud of

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time, both on the clock and off, hunting through fashion websites. Scouring the high street new-in section is part of my morning routine, and before I set my nightly alarm, I always make time for a final scroll of my favourite luxury brands. You might be able to guess the majority of the brands that feature in this process, but I'd be surprised if Amazon came to mind.

Amazon Clothing Deals Collage

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

After years of relying on Amazon to restock my beauty cabinet, pre-order the latest books and occasionally (read: often) buy a last-minute present, I found my eye drawn to a range of expensive-looking clothing buys. It should be unsurprising, as Amazon stocks those premium-looking earrings and the dress all our editors swooned over in July. With a mix of well-known and independent brands, there's some seriously elevated pieces to be found, if you know where to look.

Alongside the easy delivery and ability to stock up on groceries at the same time, the brand often has deals on its best items, as well as the bi-annual Prime Day deals (one of which is coming in just a few weeks—more on that below). There are discounts on a range of seriously chic items, as well as simply great prices that are a deal at full price. Finding these Amazon clothing deals takes a lot of time and patience, so I'm making it even easier. Consider this a place where the best Amazon clothing deals can come together, in one concise edit.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Amazon's next big sale, the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, and shop the best clothing deals right now.

What Is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There's beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The next big Amazon sale is Amazon Big Deals Day, with sales running from the 8th of October until the 9th of October.

How to Access Amazon Prime Big Deals Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2024 End?

The event lasts for two days, and the next one will end at midnight on the 9th of October.

SHOP THE BEST AMAZON PRIME CLOTHING DEALS:

Women's Long Denim Vest Sleeveless Button Down Slim Fit Jean Jacket Oversized Denim Waistcoat Streetwear (a-Blue, M)
Felcia
Long Denim Vest

I saw a fashion person wear this and immediately added to basket.

Comefohome Black Skirts for Women Uk High Waist Hidden Elasticized Waistband Midi Skirt M
Comefohome
Black Skirts for Women

Acuye Leather Tote Bag for Women Faux Leather Work Bag Top Handle Bag Dumpling Bag Trendy Y2k Bag Hobo Handbag
ACUYE
Leather Tote Bag

It may not be discounted, but this bags looks so high end that the price is definitely a deal.

Lady Patch Pocket Cardigan, Women Stripe Knitted Cropped Gold Buttons Long Sleeve Round Neck Open Front Casual Sweater (one Size,black)
FAIRZ
Patch Pocket Cardigan

Bring a polished finish to every look.

Only Women's Onlhope Ex Hw Wide Dnm Ana345 Noos Jeans, Light Blue Denim, 28/30
ONLY
Women's Onlhope Ex Hw Wide Dnm

Wide leg denim is a modern staple.

Pekmar Cardigan for Women - Short Cardigan With Thin Bell Sleeves | Long Sleeve Lightweight Coat, Sweater Coat, Outerwear Coats for Women Daily Wear Gray
PEKMAR
Cardigan for Women

This cardigan looks oh-so premium.

Rocket Dog Women's Stanley Knee High Boot, Black, 5 Uk
Rocket Dog
Women's Stanley Knee High Boot

Boot season has arrived, and you'll soon find yourself wearing these on repeat.

Shaperx Women's Soft Lounge Slip Dress Sexy Ribbed Bodycon Dresses, Caramel, S
SHAPERX
Soft Lounge Slip Dress

An affordable take on a cosy slip dress.

2 Pairs Chunky Gold Sliver Hoop Earrings 18k Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings for Women Hypoallergenic Gold and Silver Chunky Earrings Lightweight Drop Earringswith Sterling Silver Post for Women Girls
FUNTE
2 Pairs Chunky Gold Sliver Hoop Earrings

So many of our editors have these in their jewellery box.

Saklifuo Women's Overoat Longline Windbreaker Winter Trench Jacket Ladies Fashion Long Outerwear
Saklifuo
Women's Overcoat

Ready your wardrobe for autumn with a hard-working trench coat.

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button-Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan, Heather Mushroom, S
The Drop
Women's Brigitte Chunky Button-Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan

This whole set screams cosy autumn days.

Bollrllr Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants Draped Slim-Fit Trousers Autumn Loose Slim-Fit Pocket Full-Length Straight-Leg Pants Khaki M
Bollrllr
High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants

The draping on this pair is just so good.

Enafad Round Vintage Sunglasses Classic Retro Metal Frame Sunglasses Circular for Women
Enafad
Round Vintage Sunglasses

You'll find chic sunglasses in my outfit builds all year round.

Glkaend Women's Faux Shearing Moto Bomber Jacket Sherpa-Lined Coat Winter Aviator Leather Coat Outerwear,black,m
Glkaend
Faux Shearing Moto Bomber Jacket

Cosy and chic.

Bollrllr Black Patchwork Cable Knit Turtleneck Pullover Loose Women's Sweater Autumn Casual Retro Top Beige L
Bollrllr
Patchwork Cable Knit Turtleneck Pullover

The mix of colours and knit techniques feels so elevated.

Londo Handmade Genuine Leather Tote Bag for Women - Shoulder Bag Laptop Bag - Large Capacity Vintage Stylish Teacher Work Bag Purse Satchel for Work, Office, College, School - Fits 13 Inch Laptop
LONDO
Handmade Genuine Leather Tote Bag

There's no time like the present to upgrade your work bag.

Grace Karin Black Dresses for Women Uk Summer Sleeveless Spaghetti Dress Loose Casual Smocked Beach Holiday Dresses Black Xxl
GRACE KARIN
Black Dress

A dress you'll restyle for every season.

Ruibbwan Women Y2k Striped Wide Leg Lounge Pants Loose Fit Elastic Waist Plaid Pinstripe Trousers Going Out Pants Streetwear (red, M)
RUIBBWAN
Women Striped Wide Leg Lounge Pants

I'm so into playful printed trousers, and this pair comes in at under £10!

Explore More:
Amazon Amazon Prime Day
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸