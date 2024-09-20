Finding Chic Clothes on Amazon Is My Superpower—18 Pieces I'm Especially Proud of

As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time, both on the clock and off, hunting through fashion websites. Scouring the high street new-in section is part of my morning routine, and before I set my nightly alarm, I always make time for a final scroll of my favourite luxury brands. You might be able to guess the majority of the brands that feature in this process, but I'd be surprised if Amazon came to mind.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

After years of relying on Amazon to restock my beauty cabinet, pre-order the latest books and occasionally (read: often) buy a last-minute present, I found my eye drawn to a range of expensive-looking clothing buys. It should be unsurprising, as Amazon stocks those premium-looking earrings and the dress all our editors swooned over in July. With a mix of well-known and independent brands, there's some seriously elevated pieces to be found, if you know where to look.

Alongside the easy delivery and ability to stock up on groceries at the same time, the brand often has deals on its best items, as well as the bi-annual Prime Day deals (one of which is coming in just a few weeks—more on that below). There are discounts on a range of seriously chic items, as well as simply great prices that are a deal at full price. Finding these Amazon clothing deals takes a lot of time and patience, so I'm making it even easier. Consider this a place where the best Amazon clothing deals can come together, in one concise edit.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Amazon's next big sale, the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, and shop the best clothing deals right now.

What Is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There's beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

The next big Amazon sale is Amazon Big Deals Day, with sales running from the 8th of October until the 9th of October.

How to Access Amazon Prime Big Deals Day:

Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

When Does Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2024 End?

The event lasts for two days, and the next one will end at midnight on the 9th of October.

SHOP THE BEST AMAZON PRIME CLOTHING DEALS:

Felcia Long Denim Vest £16 £14 SHOP NOW I saw a fashion person wear this and immediately added to basket.

Comefohome Black Skirts for Women £22 £15 SHOP NOW

ACUYE Leather Tote Bag £50 SHOP NOW It may not be discounted, but this bags looks so high end that the price is definitely a deal.

FAIRZ Patch Pocket Cardigan £13 SHOP NOW Bring a polished finish to every look.

ONLY Women's Onlhope Ex Hw Wide Dnm £32 £15 SHOP NOW Wide leg denim is a modern staple.

PEKMAR Cardigan for Women £22 £18 SHOP NOW This cardigan looks oh-so premium.

Rocket Dog Women's Stanley Knee High Boot £100 £40 SHOP NOW Boot season has arrived, and you'll soon find yourself wearing these on repeat.

SHAPERX Soft Lounge Slip Dress £28 SHOP NOW An affordable take on a cosy slip dress.

FUNTE 2 Pairs Chunky Gold Sliver Hoop Earrings £11 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have these in their jewellery box.

Saklifuo Women's Overcoat £39 SHOP NOW Ready your wardrobe for autumn with a hard-working trench coat.

The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Button-Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan £43 £40 SHOP NOW This whole set screams cosy autumn days.

Bollrllr High-Waisted Wide-Leg Pants £44 SHOP NOW The draping on this pair is just so good.

Enafad Round Vintage Sunglasses £10 SHOP NOW You'll find chic sunglasses in my outfit builds all year round.

Glkaend Faux Shearing Moto Bomber Jacket £42 £40 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic.

Bollrllr Patchwork Cable Knit Turtleneck Pullover £49 SHOP NOW The mix of colours and knit techniques feels so elevated.

LONDO Handmade Genuine Leather Tote Bag £51 SHOP NOW There's no time like the present to upgrade your work bag.

GRACE KARIN Black Dress £35 SHOP NOW A dress you'll restyle for every season.