Finding Chic Clothes on Amazon Is My Superpower—18 Pieces I'm Especially Proud of
As a fashion editor, I spend a lot of time, both on the clock and off, hunting through fashion websites. Scouring the high street new-in section is part of my morning routine, and before I set my nightly alarm, I always make time for a final scroll of my favourite luxury brands. You might be able to guess the majority of the brands that feature in this process, but I'd be surprised if Amazon came to mind.
After years of relying on Amazon to restock my beauty cabinet, pre-order the latest books and occasionally (read: often) buy a last-minute present, I found my eye drawn to a range of expensive-looking clothing buys. It should be unsurprising, as Amazon stocks those premium-looking earrings and the dress all our editors swooned over in July. With a mix of well-known and independent brands, there's some seriously elevated pieces to be found, if you know where to look.
Alongside the easy delivery and ability to stock up on groceries at the same time, the brand often has deals on its best items, as well as the bi-annual Prime Day deals (one of which is coming in just a few weeks—more on that below). There are discounts on a range of seriously chic items, as well as simply great prices that are a deal at full price. Finding these Amazon clothing deals takes a lot of time and patience, so I'm making it even easier. Consider this a place where the best Amazon clothing deals can come together, in one concise edit.
Keep scrolling to find out more about Amazon's next big sale, the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, and shop the best clothing deals right now.
What Is Amazon Prime Big Deals Day?
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. There's beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances (a couple of the team are in the process of moving), and bits and pieces in between.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
The next big Amazon sale is Amazon Big Deals Day, with sales running from the 8th of October until the 9th of October.
How to Access Amazon Prime Big Deals Day:
Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).
When Does Amazon Prime Big Deals Day 2024 End?
The event lasts for two days, and the next one will end at midnight on the 9th of October.
SHOP THE BEST AMAZON PRIME CLOTHING DEALS:
It may not be discounted, but this bags looks so high end that the price is definitely a deal.
Boot season has arrived, and you'll soon find yourself wearing these on repeat.
So many of our editors have these in their jewellery box.
This whole set screams cosy autumn days.
The mix of colours and knit techniques feels so elevated.
I'm so into playful printed trousers, and this pair comes in at under £10!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming Back—Everything to Know About the Fashion and Beauty Deals
Amazing discounts are coming.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Have Totême Taste But an Amazon Budget—12 Items I'm Shopping This Prime Day
Designer-passing styles at affordable prices.
By Florrie Alexander
-
PSA: Meghan Markle's Fave Sunglasses Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Time is running out.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Hurry: Kate Middleton's Fave White Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
But they're selling quickly.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day
Starting at $6.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Expensive-Looking Summer Dresses on Amazon During Prime Day
From linen minidresses to cotton poplin dresses.
By Judith Jones
-
I Low-Key Think This Is the Best Prime Day in Years—30 Last-Chance Buys You Won't Regret
Get them before they're gone.
By Ana Escalante
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes