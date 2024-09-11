Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Around this time of year I usually have a good scroll through Gigi Hadid's Instagram page and street style pap shots to assess some of the new trends she's gravitating towards. As the owner of a knitwear brand and true fashion insider, the oldest Hadid sister is ofter a treasure trove for autumn styling inspiration.
Stepping out in New York this week the model affirmed that she's still the best source of new-in inspiration. Subbing out the casual trainers that she normally reaches for, instead Hadid jumped on board the chic boots trend that I've started to spot at some of my favorite high street brands this month.
Styling brown knee-high boots with a glossy mock-croc finish, the model's shoe choice imparted a sleek and autumnal silhouette whilst playing with proportions and adding interest to her look.
Cropping up across the high street, including at Reformation and H&M, knee-high brown boots are firmly set to be a major footwear trend this autumn. Just as polished as their black counterparts, but perhaps even more versatile owing to the fact they work with the lighter colours black can often feel too harsh against, this elegant boot adds a warm-looking finish an autumn outfit, without overwhelming the look.
Undoubtedly it won't be long until the the chicest brown boots are in short supply. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best knee-highs to shop here.
SHOP THE BROWN KNEE-HIGH BOOTS TREND:
I always come back to Paris Texas for their sleek boots collection.
The thick heel adds extra height without any discomfort.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
