Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Timeless Colors—I've Just Found Them on Sale

As much as I love a vintage buy, Amazon is my secret weapon for tracking down chic and affordable wardrobe staples. While you might assume it's only good for scoring homeware deals or tech buys, it's actually one of the first places I look whenever I'm in need of a little wardrobe update. Because of this, I never let Amazon Prime Day pass me by, and this time I've located some wardrobe-altering buys that I can't keep to myself.

Having already topped up on tees and a trench coat, I'm now turning my attention to a few shoe trends that I've been thinking about for weeks. I've homed in on the timeless boot color trends that I keep catching celebrities wearing—all available at a fraction of their original prices right now. Read on to discover the timeless boot color trends that are on sale this Amazon Prime Day, as well as a few amazing options from some of my other favorite brands.

Just remember if you haven't already, then you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here to access the sale. Now that that's out of the way, find my edit of the boot color trends celebrities have been wearing all season.

3 CELEBRITY-APPROVED BOOT COLOR TRENDS TO SHOP THIS AMAZON PRIME DAY

1. BROWN BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Gigi Hadid stepped out in croc-print brown boots last month, I've found it hard to shake the temptation to shop for a look-alike pair myself. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, I've found four worthy contenders, all within a price bracket that I can't refuse.

SHOP BROWN BOOTS

Modatope Knee High Boots Pointed Toe Brown $60 $43 SHOP NOW Style with a miniskirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

DREAM PAIRS Comfortable Platform Round-Toe Side Zip Chunky Boots for Women, Sdkb2301w, Brown, Size 8 $57 $44 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Mysoft Cowboy Boots Mid Calf Embroidered $52 $40 SHOP NOW These also come in black and white.

DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Boots Comfortable Chunky Block Heel $54 $42 SHOP NOW I love the chunky block heel on this pair.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The burgundy color trend has rippled into all fashion circles this season, but I'm keen to shop the trend in the form of chic leather boots. Tempted by Emily Ratajkowski's pair that she neatly tucked under her trousers, I've pulled together some knee-high and ankle boot styles that will satiate my quench for a touch of burgundy.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS

MUCCCUTE Tall Fall Boots Chunky Low Block Heel Round Toe $70 $56 SHOP NOW I like the round toe on this tall boot.

COMJUY Faux Crocodile Leather Below the Knee Long Boots $70 $56 SHOP NOW Add a flush of color to your fall wardrobe.

MUCCCUTE Square Toe Chunky Block Heel Boots With Side Zipper $75 $70 SHOP NOW The low, block-heel detail means that these are comfortable enough to wear all day.

DREAM PAIRS Burgundy Knee High Stretchy Fashion Boots $56 $40 SHOP NOW These chic knee-high boots will soon become your most-reached-for pair.

3. BLACK BOOTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lila Moss's Paris Fashion Week 'fit has been a talking point among editors. It's so simple yet so perfect. Now that the discounts are rolling in at Amazon, I can finally score the key item to replicate her look myself.

SHOP BLACK BOOTS

MIRAAZZURRA Slouchy Fold Over Boots Wide Calf Cone Heel Pointed Toe Pull on Women Boots $60 $48 SHOP NOW I love the slouchy fold-over look.

Modatope Knee High Boots Stretch Black Tall Suede Boots Stiletto Kitten Heel $70 $51 SHOP NOW These look good on everyone.

DREAM PAIRS Women's Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Pointed Toe Short Boots $37 $31 SHOP NOW A good ankle boot is a must-have for fall and winter.

Modatope Black Suede Knee High Boots $69 $55 SHOP NOW These are my favorite boots of the Amazon sale.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.