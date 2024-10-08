Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Timeless Colors—I've Just Found Them on Sale

As much as I love a vintage buy, Amazon is my secret weapon for tracking down chic and affordable wardrobe staples. While you might assume it's only good for scoring homeware deals or tech buys, it's actually one of the first places I look whenever I'm in need of a little wardrobe update. Because of this, I never let Amazon Prime Day pass me by, and this time I've located some wardrobe-altering buys that I can't keep to myself.

Having already topped up on tees and a trench coat, I'm now turning my attention to a few shoe trends that I've been thinking about for weeks. I've homed in on the timeless boot color trends that I keep catching celebrities wearing—all available at a fraction of their original prices right now. Read on to discover the timeless boot color trends that are on sale this Amazon Prime Day, as well as a few amazing options from some of my other favorite brands.

Just remember if you haven't already, then you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here to access the sale. Now that that's out of the way, find my edit of the boot color trends celebrities have been wearing all season.

1. BROWN BOOTS

Gigi Hadid wears brown boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Since Gigi Hadid stepped out in croc-print brown boots last month, I've found it hard to shake the temptation to shop for a look-alike pair myself. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, I've found four worthy contenders, all within a price bracket that I can't refuse.

SHOP BROWN BOOTS

Modatope Women Knee High Boots Stiletto High Heel Sexy Pointed Toe Brown Boots for Women Fall Boots Knee High Women Long Boots for Women Brown Tall Boots High Heel Boots Size 9.5
Modatope
Knee High Boots Pointed Toe Brown

Style with a miniskirt or wear with wide-leg jeans.

Dream Pairs Knee High Boots Women, Comfortable Platform Round-Toe Side Zip Chunky Boots for Women, Sdkb2301w, Brown, Size 8
DREAM PAIRS
Comfortable Platform Round-Toe Side Zip Chunky Boots for Women, Sdkb2301w, Brown, Size 8

Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Mysoft Women's Cowboy Boots Mid Calf Cowgirl Boots Embroidered Western Pointed Toe Chunky Heel Pull on Knee High Boots
Mysoft
Cowboy Boots Mid Calf Embroidered

These also come in black and white.

Dream Pairs Women's Knee-High Boots Comfortable Chunky Block Heel Riding Boots Fall Boots Pointed Toe Side Zipper Suede Tall Boots,size 6,brown-Pu,sdkb2403w
DREAM PAIRS
Knee-High Boots Comfortable Chunky Block Heel

I love the chunky block heel on this pair.

2. BURGUNDY BOOTS

Emily Ratajkowski wears burgundy boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The burgundy color trend has rippled into all fashion circles this season, but I'm keen to shop the trend in the form of chic leather boots. Tempted by Emily Ratajkowski's pair that she neatly tucked under her trousers, I've pulled together some knee-high and ankle boot styles that will satiate my quench for a touch of burgundy.

SHOP BURGUNDY BOOTS

Mucccute Burgundy Knee High Boots for Women Tall Fall Boots Chunky Low Block Heel Round Toe Comfort Long Boots Pull on Size 8
MUCCCUTE
Tall Fall Boots Chunky Low Block Heel Round Toe

I like the round toe on this tall boot.

Comjuy Knee High Boots Women Stiletto High Heel 3.3in, Side Zipper Pointed Toe Metal Buckle Tall Boots Dress Boots for Women, Comfortable Faux Crocodile Leather Below the Knee Long Boots , Burgundy Size 7.5
COMJUY
Faux Crocodile Leather Below the Knee Long Boots

Add a flush of color to your fall wardrobe.

Mucccute Burgundy Knee High Boots for Women - Square Toe Chunky Block Heel Boots With Side Zipper Pull on Pu Tall Boots Us Size 11
MUCCCUTE
Square Toe Chunky Block Heel Boots With Side Zipper

The low, block-heel detail means that these are comfortable enough to wear all day.

Dream Pairs Women's Burgundy Knee High Stretchy Fashion Boots Size 8.5 M Us Jennifer-3
DREAM PAIRS
Burgundy Knee High Stretchy Fashion Boots

These chic knee-high boots will soon become your most-reached-for pair.

3. BLACK BOOTS

Lila Moss wears black boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lila Moss's Paris Fashion Week 'fit has been a talking point among editors. It's so simple yet so perfect. Now that the discounts are rolling in at Amazon, I can finally score the key item to replicate her look myself.

SHOP BLACK BOOTS

Miraazzurra Black Knee High Boots for Women Slouchy Fold Over Boots Wide Calf Cone Heel Pointed Toe Pull on Women Boots Size 6.5
MIRAAZZURRA
Slouchy Fold Over Boots Wide Calf Cone Heel Pointed Toe Pull on Women Boots

I love the slouchy fold-over look.

Modatope Black Boots for Women Knee High Boots Stretch Black Tall Suede Boots Stiletto Kitten Heeled 2024 Womens Fall Boots Pointed Toe High Boots Size 9.5
Modatope
Knee High Boots Stretch Black Tall Suede Boots Stiletto Kitten Heel

These look good on everyone.

Dream Pairs Women's Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Pointed Toe Short Boots,size 7,black/pu-1,sianna-1
DREAM PAIRS
Women's Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Pointed Toe Short Boots

A good ankle boot is a must-have for fall and winter.

Modatope Black Suede Knee High Boots for Women Round Toe Tall Boots Stiletto Heel Long Boots Zipper Black Suede Boots Size 8.5
Modatope
Black Suede Knee High Boots

These are my favorite boots of the Amazon sale.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

