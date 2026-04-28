To be honest, I’m writing this at 6 a.m. while my 2-year-old is still asleep. She’s been going through a sleep regression lately, sometimes waking up as early as 5:30 a.m., so I’m taking advantage of this quiet window to get some work done. It feels only fitting to use this time to share the parenting products I truly love. But enough about my morning—let’s get to the point of this piece. Over the last two years, I've tried and tested a ton (like, a ton) of products and gadgets to streamline my routines in the ever-changing world of parenting. At this age, we've graduated from the Doona and the Snoo (two of my top-rated baby products) and are now, of course, focused on toddler items.
I’ve put together a list of some of the gear that makes my life easier and that my child truly loves. I’ve also included toys and a few highly recommended items I’ve had my eye on—perfect if you’re looking for some toddler shopping inspiration. Oh, and given that I'm a fashion editor, I also included an edit of some of my favorite toddler girl clothing pieces.
CYBEX
Coya Style Collection Sepia Black (Rosegold Frame)
Yes, a stroller can be not only practical and safe but also incredibly chic. Cybex checks all the boxes, and the brand just launched a new generation of stunning platinum strollers. I love the Coya stroller because it's incredibly lightweight and folds easily. Note that you can click on a foldable cot, infant car seat, or seat unit.
Stokke
Sleepi Convertible Crib With Mattress
An investment crib that can actually be used from 0 to 5 years old! I love it so much because it's certainly sleek and stylish, but we converted it to a toddler bed that she'll now use for several more years.
We started the Little Spoon subscription service when our child was a baby with the BabyBlends. Now, the focus is on the toddler meals that are packed with great ingredients and taste fantastic (and yes, I've tested my toddler's meals).
dagne dover
Rhys Backpack
A Dagne Dover parenting bag is worth it in my opinion because it fits everything, keeps you organized, and is lightweight. I've been into this drawstring backpack at this stage because it's a bit smaller than a large backpack but stores everything I need.
My daughter needs to sleep on top of a blanket. Yep. I have my eye on this one from Crate & Kids' Newborn edit.
bugaboo
Giraffe
This high chair grows with your child. My toddler now uses just the chair up against the counter!
Nanit
Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount
No, I couldn't survive without my Nanit. The clear video! The nightlight feature! I could go on.
pottery barn kids
Chris Loves Julia Swivel Glider
My daughter loves to cuddle on our glider chair to read stories. I just saw this gorgeous option from the Chris Loves Julia and Pottery Barn Kids collab.
Wayb
Pico Portable Car Seat
We invested in this portable car seat, and it completely changed our traveling lives. It collapses and stores easily for going through an airport, and it's simple to quickly adjust and put on the airplane seat. It also serves, of course, as a great car seat option for the actual car.
Goldie
The Picnic Bag
This picnic bag is equal parts functional and fashionable. For fun park days or picnics, this new cooler bag has an insulated, removable basket to make packing (and cleaning) easy.