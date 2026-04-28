I'm a Parent of a 2-Year-Old—These Are the Daily Items I Use to Make Life Easier (or Want to Try Based on Recommendations)

Including a stroller, bed, and toys!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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(Image credit: Cybex; Stokke; Dagne Dover; Goldie)

To be honest, I’m writing this at 6 a.m. while my 2-year-old is still asleep. She’s been going through a sleep regression lately, sometimes waking up as early as 5:30 a.m., so I’m taking advantage of this quiet window to get some work done. It feels only fitting to use this time to share the parenting products I truly love. But enough about my morning—let’s get to the point of this piece. Over the last two years, I've tried and tested a ton (like, a ton) of products and gadgets to streamline my routines in the ever-changing world of parenting. At this age, we've graduated from the Doona and the Snoo (two of my top-rated baby products) and are now, of course, focused on toddler items.

I’ve put together a list of some of the gear that makes my life easier and that my child truly loves. I’ve also included toys and a few highly recommended items I’ve had my eye on—perfect if you’re looking for some toddler shopping inspiration. Oh, and given that I'm a fashion editor, I also included an edit of some of my favorite toddler girl clothing pieces.

Little Spoon

(Image credit: Little Spoon)

We started the Little Spoon subscription service when our child was a baby with the BabyBlends. Now, the focus is on the toddler meals that are packed with great ingredients and taste fantastic (and yes, I've tested my toddler's meals).