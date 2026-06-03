I'm a Dad Who Works in Fashion—29 Dreamy, Luxurious Father's Day Gift Ideas I'd Certainly Love

Chanel! Hermès! The Row!

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Chanel; Loewe; Celine; Mr Porter; Mytheresa
(Image credit: Chanel; Loewe; Celine; Mr Porter; Mytheresa)

Without question, my two-and-a-half-year-old daughter is my greatest gift. But as your shopping director, you know I live for fashion and a great luxury find. So I thought I'd curate an edit of dreamy Father's Day gifts in my wish list. The keyword here is dreamy, so I focused on designer pieces specifically, in case you are interested in investing in anything for yourself or that special someone in your life.

You know I can't resist a Chanel moment, so I’ve sprinkled a few of my latest obsessions throughout the edit. Naturally, that goes for Hermès and The Row, too. In terms of products specifically, you'll find everything from stunning shoes to standout grooming items to elevated accessories. I could keep chatting about these beautiful things, but I'll let you experience them for yourself by scrolling below.

Chanel watch

(Image credit: Chanel)

The Chanel J12 Bleu watch is one of those pieces I consistently think about. I dream about the newest iteration and a piece to pass down to my child. Visit chanel.com for more information.

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Vivrelle

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