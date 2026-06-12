Surprise! These Gorgeous COS Items Are Currently Up to 50% Off Right Now

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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Models wear on sale COS items. One wears a white dress, the other wears linen pants and a tank, and the last one wears a blue linen short set.
(Image credit: COS)
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If you love chic, elevated basics, then you're seriously in for a treat. COS is currently having a huge sale. Right now, you can score up to 50% off a range of versatile, sophisticated staples for summer. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've utilized my shopping editor expertise to dig through the sales offerings just for you.

In the mix, you can expect beautiful linen pieces, including pants, tops, and dresses, as well as the perfect everyday t-shirt and relaxed jeans that will earn you endless compliments. Ahead shop deeply discounted pieces (price below includes all promotions). And remember, these amazing deals won't last very long. Keep scrolling. Your summer wardrobe refresh is just around the corner.

Shop The Best COS Sale Items