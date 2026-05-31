Trust Me—Buy These 22 Things

Trust Me—Buy This is a series where editor at large Nicole Eshaghpour makes her favorite fashion finds shoppable for Who What Wear readers.
Welcome to the latest installment of Trust Me—Buy This! Just a warning, over the last few months I've been a bit all over the place (literally and figuratively) so you can expect the shopping roundup you're about to encounter to mirror that sentiment! Home, vacation, early pregnancy, late pregnancy—we've got the picks for all and more, so buckle up. As always, you can expect largely a mélange of my favorite basics (including several duplicates because they're that good) plus, of course, the occasional "fun" find. This time, those are mostly in the beachwear category because 'tis the season. If any of that made your ears perk up, simply keep scrolling to get started.
These four items—my J.Crew Rollneck, Donni cargoes, The Row Idaho bag, and Salomons—are heavy in my rotation right now, and I'm dreading the day it gets too hot for knitwear in New York.
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J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater
Donni
The Pop Drawstring Cargo Pants
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Sneaker
The Row
Idaho Bag
You don't often see me in print, but when you do it's on vacation and 50% likely an animal variety! I love Zebra, and I loved this sheer dress for wearing over a bikini on a recent trip.
VRG GRL
Francesca Sheer Maxi Dress Zebra
mytheresa
Flora Leather Thong Sandals
Now that it has started to warm up, I have been living in this breezy maxi dress from Dissh.
Dissh
Annabel Black Sleeveless V Neck Midi Dress
Circling back to travel for the next few slides, I love a crochet dress for vacation, and this one from Baobab was the perfect combination of special and relaxed. It has the loose, laid-back silhouette which, paired with the resin stone detail on the front, is ideal for anything from the beach or a night out.
BAOBAB
Mamu Maxi Dress
If you're looking for a non-maternity but maternity-friendly swimwear brand, it's Hunza G, and I was obsessed with how perfectly this blue one-piece paired with my blue-checked cargo pants for a beach and shopping day.
HUNZA G
Original Crinkle Swimsuit
Donni.
The Silk Taffeta Drawstring Cargo Pants
Half the times that I'm scrolling and come across a cover-up or summer dress that I love, I feel like it's by Cala de la Cruz. My exact print is from last year, so it's no longer available, but the same dress does come in a new and arguably cooler print, below.
Cala de la Cruz
Siena Linen Swim Cover-Up Dress
If you're looking for non-basic basics, look no further than this ribbed red tank, and these leveled-up broderie anglaise drawstring pants!