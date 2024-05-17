From High-End to the High Street, These Are the Best-Selling Items of 2024 So Far

As much as I can’t believe it, we’re almost halfway through 2024, and it’s been quite the year already. Fashion months have come and gone, celebrities have been spotted in everything from cult buys to high street items, and the It pieces of the year have been officially crowned. As we gear up to dive head-first into the new season there's plenty of newness around, but I wanted to take a minute to celebrate the tried-and-true standout pieces of the year so far. After all, they're basically direct recommendations from you, our dear readers.

Of all the exciting aspects of my job—trying on new-in styles, finding out about sales before they go live, and counting watching the runways as a day at the office—one aspect I love is seeing what our readers are actually buying. Whilst us editors may get the inside scoop, our readers, in particular, have exquisite taste and can spot a must-have item a mile off, many of which have influenced our own purchases. So, thank you all for your help.

Each piece is a standout in its own right, but not in the way of bold shades or extravagant flair. These are stellar for their timeless design, versatility in our wardrobes, and chic edge that makes getting dressed that much easier. There's investment bags destined to hold your essentials for years, sweet summer dresses that can be thrown on with a pair of refined sandals, along with expected smart tailoring that can be dressed up or down at your will. It's not just investment pieces that we've got covered here. Each budget may look different at any time, and as we're big fans of a high-low wardrobe of designer and high-street pieces, and this edit very much reflects the successes of big names and the British high street alike. Better still, each piece is perfectly primed for the start of summer, so if you're looking to add to your wardrobe right now, these are what your fellow readers (and editors) have already added to basket.

Keep scrolling to explore the best-selling items of 2024 so far.

SHOP THE BEST-SELLING ITEMS OF 2024 SO FAR:

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers £16 SHOP NOW Light, airy, and under £20? No wonder these are a best-seller.

Rixo Maribelle Ivory £145 SHOP NOW Boho styles are back for summer 2024, and few encompasses the ease of the aesthetic like the Maribelle blouse.

Loewe Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin £1000 SHOP NOW It's a hard choice choosing between Loewe's iconic basket bags, but I have a soft spot for the unique shape of the Petal.

Nobody's Child Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW From the colour to the shirring the elegant neckline, this dress ticks to many boxes.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW Elegant, refined and as versatile as they come. We've already styled this four ways.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW It's set to be a flat-shoe summer, and I'm a big fan of the bold buckles on the Bethany.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe should feature a classic white t-shirt.

Reformation Marella Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Our editor-in-chief, Hannah, has this dress and it's easy to see why people keep falling for it.

Demellier The Midi New York in Black Small Grain £425 SHOP NOW If expensive-looking bags without the designer price tag is what you're after, look no further.

Arket A-Line Cotton Skirt £97 SHOP NOW Pair with a waistcoat, simple t-shirt, shirred top, boho blouse, I could go on.

Arket Relaxed Ramie Shirt £67 SHOP NOW Arket has so many great linen shirts right now.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW A classic slip dress in a versatile shade is always a good idea.

The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The Row's cult sandals are back for another year.

COS Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat £65 SHOP NOW Add loose linen trousers, some sandals and a basket bag and you're ready to go.

Salvatore Ferragamo East-West Tote Bag £1815 SHOP NOW This bag lives rent free in all my dreams.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW It's always good to keep a light layer to hand in case the sun goes in, especially in this vibrant shade of red.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £95 SHOP NOW A masterclass in how to make linen look polished.

Khaite Benny Leather & Studs Belt £490 SHOP NOW The brilliance of a belt is often overlooked, but this year all eyes are on this bold studded style.

H&M A-Line Mini Dress £22 SHOP NOW As the model shows, this dress requires little styling to exude sophistication.

A. Emery Jalen Leather Sandals £170 SHOP NOW I hear these are just as comfortable as they are chic.

COS Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress £95 SHOP NOW Elegant, understated, and sure to be relied upon year after year.

The Row Ew Margaux Bag in Leather £4910 SHOP NOW Truly, any of the Margaux bags could sit in this spot, but I love the elongated design of this one.