From High-End to the High Street, These Are the Best-Selling Items of 2024 So Far

As much as I can’t believe it, we’re almost halfway through 2024, and it’s been quite the year already. Fashion months have come and gone, celebrities have been spotted in everything from cult buys to high street items, and the It pieces of the year have been officially crowned. As we gear up to dive head-first into the new season there's plenty of newness around, but I wanted to take a minute to celebrate the tried-and-true standout pieces of the year so far. After all, they're basically direct recommendations from you, our dear readers.

Collage of women and shoes and handbag

(Image credit: @marina_torres @lefevrediary @modedamour @styleandtheboys)

Of all the exciting aspects of my job—trying on new-in styles, finding out about sales before they go live, and counting watching the runways as a day at the office—one aspect I love is seeing what our readers are actually buying. Whilst us editors may get the inside scoop, our readers, in particular, have exquisite taste and can spot a must-have item a mile off, many of which have influenced our own purchases. So, thank you all for your help.

Each piece is a standout in its own right, but not in the way of bold shades or extravagant flair. These are stellar for their timeless design, versatility in our wardrobes, and chic edge that makes getting dressed that much easier. There's investment bags destined to hold your essentials for years, sweet summer dresses that can be thrown on with a pair of refined sandals, along with expected smart tailoring that can be dressed up or down at your will. It's not just investment pieces that we've got covered here. Each budget may look different at any time, and as we're big fans of a high-low wardrobe of designer and high-street pieces, and this edit very much reflects the successes of big names and the British high street alike. Better still, each piece is perfectly primed for the start of summer, so if you're looking to add to your wardrobe right now, these are what your fellow readers (and editors) have already added to basket.

Keep scrolling to explore the best-selling items of 2024 so far.

SHOP THE BEST-SELLING ITEMS OF 2024 SO FAR:

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers

Light, airy, and under £20? No wonder these are a best-seller.

Maribelle - Ivory
Rixo
Maribelle Ivory

Boho styles are back for summer 2024, and few encompasses the ease of the aesthetic like the Maribelle blouse.

Petal Basket Bag
Loewe
Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin

It's a hard choice choosing between Loewe's iconic basket bags, but I have a soft spot for the unique shape of the Petal.

Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Khaki Shirred Cassandra Midi Dress

From the colour to the shirring the elegant neckline, this dress ticks to many boxes.

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

Elegant, refined and as versatile as they come. We've already styled this four ways.

Bethany Flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

It's set to be a flat-shoe summer, and I'm a big fan of the bold buckles on the Bethany.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe should feature a classic white t-shirt.

Marielle Dress
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

Our editor-in-chief, Hannah, has this dress and it's easy to see why people keep falling for it.

The Midi New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The Midi New York in Black Small Grain

If expensive-looking bags without the designer price tag is what you're after, look no further.

Arket Skirt
Arket
A-Line Cotton Skirt

Pair with a waistcoat, simple t-shirt, shirred top, boho blouse, I could go on.

Relaxed Ramie Shirt
Arket
Relaxed Ramie Shirt

Arket has so many great linen shirts right now.

Slim Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Slim Satin Midi Dress

A classic slip dress in a versatile shade is always a good idea.

Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals

The Row's cult sandals are back for another year.

Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat
COS
Rib-Knit V-Neck Waistcoat

Add loose linen trousers, some sandals and a basket bag and you're ready to go.

East-West Tote Bag
Salvatore Ferragamo
East-West Tote Bag

This bag lives rent free in all my dreams.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

It's always good to keep a light layer to hand in case the sun goes in, especially in this vibrant shade of red.

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

A masterclass in how to make linen look polished.

Luisa Via Roma
Khaite
Benny Leather & Studs Belt

The brilliance of a belt is often overlooked, but this year all eyes are on this bold studded style.

H&M A-Line Mini Dress
H&M
A-Line Mini Dress

As the model shows, this dress requires little styling to exude sophistication.

Jalen Leather Sandals
A. Emery
Jalen Leather Sandals

I hear these are just as comfortable as they are chic.

Square-Neck Dress
COS
Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress

Elegant, understated, and sure to be relied upon year after year.

The Row, Ew Margaux Bag in Leather
The Row
Ew Margaux Bag in Leather

Truly, any of the Margaux bags could sit in this spot, but I love the elongated design of this one.

100% Cotton Long Trench Coat - Women
Mango
100% Cotton Long Trench Coat

Whilst summer may be here, that doesn't mean the rainy days are completely behind us.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

