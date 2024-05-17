From High-End to the High Street, These Are the Best-Selling Items of 2024 So Far
As much as I can’t believe it, we’re almost halfway through 2024, and it’s been quite the year already. Fashion months have come and gone, celebrities have been spotted in everything from cult buys to high street items, and the It pieces of the year have been officially crowned. As we gear up to dive head-first into the new season there's plenty of newness around, but I wanted to take a minute to celebrate the tried-and-true standout pieces of the year so far. After all, they're basically direct recommendations from you, our dear readers.
Of all the exciting aspects of my job—trying on new-in styles, finding out about sales before they go live, and counting watching the runways as a day at the office—one aspect I love is seeing what our readers are actually buying. Whilst us editors may get the inside scoop, our readers, in particular, have exquisite taste and can spot a must-have item a mile off, many of which have influenced our own purchases. So, thank you all for your help.
Each piece is a standout in its own right, but not in the way of bold shades or extravagant flair. These are stellar for their timeless design, versatility in our wardrobes, and chic edge that makes getting dressed that much easier. There's investment bags destined to hold your essentials for years, sweet summer dresses that can be thrown on with a pair of refined sandals, along with expected smart tailoring that can be dressed up or down at your will. It's not just investment pieces that we've got covered here. Each budget may look different at any time, and as we're big fans of a high-low wardrobe of designer and high-street pieces, and this edit very much reflects the successes of big names and the British high street alike. Better still, each piece is perfectly primed for the start of summer, so if you're looking to add to your wardrobe right now, these are what your fellow readers (and editors) have already added to basket.
Keep scrolling to explore the best-selling items of 2024 so far.
SHOP THE BEST-SELLING ITEMS OF 2024 SO FAR:
Boho styles are back for summer 2024, and few encompasses the ease of the aesthetic like the Maribelle blouse.
It's a hard choice choosing between Loewe's iconic basket bags, but I have a soft spot for the unique shape of the Petal.
From the colour to the shirring the elegant neckline, this dress ticks to many boxes.
Elegant, refined and as versatile as they come. We've already styled this four ways.
It's set to be a flat-shoe summer, and I'm a big fan of the bold buckles on the Bethany.
Our editor-in-chief, Hannah, has this dress and it's easy to see why people keep falling for it.
If expensive-looking bags without the designer price tag is what you're after, look no further.
Pair with a waistcoat, simple t-shirt, shirred top, boho blouse, I could go on.
A classic slip dress in a versatile shade is always a good idea.
Add loose linen trousers, some sandals and a basket bag and you're ready to go.
It's always good to keep a light layer to hand in case the sun goes in, especially in this vibrant shade of red.
The brilliance of a belt is often overlooked, but this year all eyes are on this bold studded style.
As the model shows, this dress requires little styling to exude sophistication.
Elegant, understated, and sure to be relied upon year after year.
Truly, any of the Margaux bags could sit in this spot, but I love the elongated design of this one.
Whilst summer may be here, that doesn't mean the rainy days are completely behind us.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
