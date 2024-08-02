From Daisy Edgar Jones to Elsa Hosk, Every Chic Celeb Is Wearing This Classy Throw-On Outfit
If looking like the kind of person who is chauffeured around town and never has a hair out of place, then you have come to the right story. There's a polished ensemble gaining traction on the celebrity circuit and it's wildly easy to pull off and find at every possible budget. Elsa Hosk, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Olivia Palermo, Daisy Egdar Jones, Nicole Kidman… they're all investing in the elegant combination of a white top and matching skirt, with each A-lister finding their perfect silhouette, styling flourish and level of minimalism or maximalism to suit their personal tastes.
Skirt co-ords have been one of summer 2024's most adopted breakout trends, becoming a mainstay for many of us who rely on dresses to throw on and get out of the door. Co-ords of any variety always offer the same ease but with the effect of having made more effort, and—not to state the obvious here—they do at least provide you with versatile separates to mix and match in different ways should you want to.
In the past week, I've witnessed a slew of high-calibre, highly-stylish women weaving them into their hot-weather wardrobes, but this trend isn't just for the women with stylists, big budgets and a lesser risk of stains… After testing out some of the best skirt co-ords on the high street recently, I also became a fan. Wearing one particular skirt co-ord out this week for client appointments , I was frequently complimented. And guess what? It was bright white.
Celebrities Wearing White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords
On Daisy Edgar Jones: Sportmax top and skirt; Gucci bag
On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Studio waistcoat and skirt;
On Rochelle Humes: Odd Muse top, skirt and jacket; Prada shoes
On Olivia Palermo: Silvia Tcherassi top and skirt
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Bazilika top; The Row bag
On Nicole Kidman: Valentino top and skirt
If you want to take the aesthetic to the next level the path is clear: make your shoes and bag (and perhaps a headscarf) white too. Otherwise, a white skirt co-ord will work with every possible neutral accessories or dash of colour you could imagine. Keep scrolling to shop the best combinations of white tops and skirts below…
Shop White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords:
You can easily mix and match Reformation's separates to make your own co-ords. This elegant halter top could look good with all skirt silhouettes.
A button-through top will lend a '90s supermodel feel to a white linen mini.
Your top half can be the fussier part of the outfit…
If a stretchy fabric is what you're looking for, then this knitted options should be bookmarked.
The simple tube skirt will work hard into the winter months.
This Reformation two-piece is actually sold as a set—this is something the brand has long provided.
Combined with a sophisticated skirt you can wear over and over.
This long-line waistcoat is from Elsa Hosk's own brand and I can't stop thinking about it.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.