From Daisy Edgar Jones to Elsa Hosk, Every Chic Celeb Is Wearing This Classy Throw-On Outfit

If looking like the kind of person who is chauffeured around town and never has a hair out of place, then you have come to the right story. There's a polished ensemble gaining traction on the celebrity circuit and it's wildly easy to pull off and find at every possible budget. Elsa Hosk, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Olivia Palermo, Daisy Egdar Jones, Nicole Kidman… they're all investing in the elegant combination of a white top and matching skirt, with each A-lister finding their perfect silhouette, styling flourish and level of minimalism or maximalism to suit their personal tastes.

Skirt co-ords have been one of summer 2024's most adopted breakout trends, becoming a mainstay for many of us who rely on dresses to throw on and get out of the door. Co-ords of any variety always offer the same ease but with the effect of having made more effort, and—not to state the obvious here—they do at least provide you with versatile separates to mix and match in different ways should you want to.

In the past week, I've witnessed a slew of high-calibre, highly-stylish women weaving them into their hot-weather wardrobes, but this trend isn't just for the women with stylists, big budgets and a lesser risk of stains… After testing out some of the best skirt co-ords on the high street recently, I also became a fan. Wearing one particular skirt co-ord out this week for client appointments , I was frequently complimented. And guess what? It was bright white.

Celebrities Wearing White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords

daisy egdar jones wearing a white bandeau top and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar Jones: Sportmax top and skirt; Gucci bag

Elsa Hosk wearing a white waistcoat and skirt with a headscarf

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Studio waistcoat and skirt;

Rochelle Humes wearing a white top, skirt and jacket

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

On Rochelle Humes: Odd Muse top, skirt and jacket; Prada shoes

olivia palermo wearing a white crop top and skirt with johannes huebl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Olivia Palermo: Silvia Tcherassi top and skirt

rosie huntington-whiteley wearing a white tank and maxi skirt

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Bazilika top; The Row bag

nicole kidman wearing a white crop top and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Valentino top and skirt

If you want to take the aesthetic to the next level the path is clear: make your shoes and bag (and perhaps a headscarf) white too. Otherwise, a white skirt co-ord will work with every possible neutral accessories or dash of colour you could imagine. Keep scrolling to shop the best combinations of white tops and skirts below…

Shop White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords:

Crêpe Peplum Top
H&M
Crêpe Peplum Top

A dreamy lightweight option for hot, hot days.

Smock-Waisted Crêpe Skirt
H&M
Smock-Waisted Crêpe Skirt

This skirt could also look great with a tee or shirt.

Tate Linen Top
Reformation
Tate Linen Top

You can easily mix and match Reformation's separates to make your own co-ords. This elegant halter top could look good with all skirt silhouettes.

Veranda Linen Skirt
Reformation
Veranda Linen Skirt

A button-through top will lend a '90s supermodel feel to a white linen mini.

Ruffled Embroidered Cotton-Jersey Top
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Ruffled Embroidered Cotton-Jersey Top

Your top half can be the fussier part of the outfit…

Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

… white the bottom half stays classic and clean.

Satin Camisole
GALVAN
Satin Camisole

There are many silky iterations out there—Galvan would be my first stop.

Valletta Satin Midi Skirt
GALVAN
Valletta Satin Midi Skirt

You'll always get extra wear out of a plain slip skirt.

Asos Design Knitted Crew Neck Waistcoat With Front Split in White
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knitted Crew Neck Waistcoat With Front Split in White

If a stretchy fabric is what you're looking for, then this knitted options should be bookmarked.

Asos Design Knitted Midaxi Skirt Co-Ord in White
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knitted Midaxi Skirt Co-Ord in White

The simple tube skirt will work hard into the winter months.

Misty Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Misty Linen Two Piece

This Reformation two-piece is actually sold as a set—this is something the brand has long provided.

Matteau, Cotton Shirt
Matteau
Cotton Shirt

For a work-appropriate option, look no further.

Matteau, Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
Matteau
Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

This skirt works for the office but also as a staple holiday buy.

White Cotton Peplum Ruffle Top
Mint Velvet
White Cotton Peplum Ruffle Top

This is the set I was complimented on—and it's on sale!

White Cotton Tiered Ruffle Maxi Skirt
Mint Velvet
White Cotton Tiered Ruffle Maxi Skirt

And I adore the volume in the skirt.

Adriana Degreas, Embellished Top
Adriana Degreas
Embellished Top

Heavenly holiday attire!

Adriana Degreas, Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt
Adriana Degreas
Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt

Combined with a sophisticated skirt you can wear over and over.

Linen Button Tunic
Helsa
Linen Button Tunic

This long-line waistcoat is from Elsa Hosk's own brand and I can't stop thinking about it.

Gonna Linen Midi
Helsa
Gonna Linen Midi

The simple elongated pencil skirt is also perfection.

