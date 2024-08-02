From Daisy Edgar Jones to Elsa Hosk, Every Chic Celeb Is Wearing This Classy Throw-On Outfit

If looking like the kind of person who is chauffeured around town and never has a hair out of place, then you have come to the right story. There's a polished ensemble gaining traction on the celebrity circuit and it's wildly easy to pull off and find at every possible budget. Elsa Hosk, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Olivia Palermo, Daisy Egdar Jones, Nicole Kidman… they're all investing in the elegant combination of a white top and matching skirt, with each A-lister finding their perfect silhouette, styling flourish and level of minimalism or maximalism to suit their personal tastes.

Skirt co-ords have been one of summer 2024's most adopted breakout trends, becoming a mainstay for many of us who rely on dresses to throw on and get out of the door. Co-ords of any variety always offer the same ease but with the effect of having made more effort, and—not to state the obvious here—they do at least provide you with versatile separates to mix and match in different ways should you want to.

In the past week, I've witnessed a slew of high-calibre, highly-stylish women weaving them into their hot-weather wardrobes, but this trend isn't just for the women with stylists, big budgets and a lesser risk of stains… After testing out some of the best skirt co-ords on the high street recently, I also became a fan. Wearing one particular skirt co-ord out this week for client appointments , I was frequently complimented. And guess what? It was bright white.

Celebrities Wearing White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar Jones: Sportmax top and skirt; Gucci bag

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Studio waistcoat and skirt;

On Rochelle Humes: Odd Muse top, skirt and jacket; Prada shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Olivia Palermo: Silvia Tcherassi top and skirt

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Bazilika top; The Row bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Valentino top and skirt

If you want to take the aesthetic to the next level the path is clear: make your shoes and bag (and perhaps a headscarf) white too. Otherwise, a white skirt co-ord will work with every possible neutral accessories or dash of colour you could imagine. Keep scrolling to shop the best combinations of white tops and skirts below…

Shop White Skirt-and-Top Co-Ords:

H&M Crêpe Peplum Top £22 SHOP NOW A dreamy lightweight option for hot, hot days.

H&M Smock-Waisted Crêpe Skirt £38 SHOP NOW This skirt could also look great with a tee or shirt.

Reformation Tate Linen Top £168 SHOP NOW You can easily mix and match Reformation's separates to make your own co-ords. This elegant halter top could look good with all skirt silhouettes.

Reformation Veranda Linen Skirt £98 SHOP NOW A button-through top will lend a '90s supermodel feel to a white linen mini.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Ruffled Embroidered Cotton-Jersey Top £450 SHOP NOW Your top half can be the fussier part of the outfit…

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £990 SHOP NOW … white the bottom half stays classic and clean.

GALVAN Satin Camisole £225 SHOP NOW There are many silky iterations out there—Galvan would be my first stop.

GALVAN Valletta Satin Midi Skirt £495 SHOP NOW You'll always get extra wear out of a plain slip skirt.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Knitted Crew Neck Waistcoat With Front Split in White £28 SHOP NOW If a stretchy fabric is what you're looking for, then this knitted options should be bookmarked.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Knitted Midaxi Skirt Co-Ord in White £26 SHOP NOW The simple tube skirt will work hard into the winter months.

Reformation Misty Linen Two Piece £298 SHOP NOW This Reformation two-piece is actually sold as a set—this is something the brand has long provided.

Matteau Cotton Shirt £290 SHOP NOW For a work-appropriate option, look no further.

Matteau Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW This skirt works for the office but also as a staple holiday buy.

Mint Velvet White Cotton Peplum Ruffle Top £99 £39 SHOP NOW This is the set I was complimented on—and it's on sale!

Mint Velvet White Cotton Tiered Ruffle Maxi Skirt £129 £49 SHOP NOW And I adore the volume in the skirt.

Adriana Degreas Embellished Top £234 SHOP NOW Heavenly holiday attire!

Adriana Degreas Cotton-Blend Maxi Skirt £234 SHOP NOW Combined with a sophisticated skirt you can wear over and over.

Helsa Linen Button Tunic £218 SHOP NOW This long-line waistcoat is from Elsa Hosk's own brand and I can't stop thinking about it.