There’s nothing better than being complimented on an item that you consider a really special discovery. Sometimes that’s a bargain, sometimes it’s an unknown brand, but most commonly for the Who What Wear UK editors, it’s something secondhand. Each month a different editor will share the pre-loved buy they’re proud they managed to track down for The Thrift List, providing guidance and inspo should you be looking for something similar. Up first, it’s news writer Natalie Munro—a longtime secondhand shopping devotee whose wardrobe is made up of a majority of clothes and accessories living their next best life!

My friends have learned to approach questions about my outfits with a certain cautious curiosity, because the answer is rarely as simple as a quick high street link. More often than not, I’ll launch into a detailed breakdown of a particularly fruitful charity shop haul or share the many Vinted search terms I tested before unearthing a gem. The truth is, some of the best pieces in my wardrobe are second-hand, and tracking them down is one of my favourite hobbies.

My latest success story? A vintage leather bomber jacket that’s been racking up compliments on every outing. Ever since Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2025 runway show back in September, I’ve had my sights set on this very silhouette—a nod to classic aviation styles, reimagined in deep black leather. Sleek, minimal and impossibly cool, it’s the kind of jacket I find myself reaching for over blazers right now—easygoing yet elevated and perfect for the unpredictable spring weather.

Natalie wears a second hand leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @natalieemunro)

Of course, I wasn’t looking for just any leather bomber. I had a specific shape in mind: voluminous through the body, cinched at the hem, and with a high neckline that gives it that slightly cocooned silhouette. A few weeks of diligent searching followed—my second-hand shopping method always involves a bit of patience and plenty of platform-hopping. I checked multiple resale sites, set alerts for my keywords, and let the algorithm catch on to my mission. Eventually, it paid off. I scored a vintage St. Michael leather bomber on Vinted for just £25. A true treasure.

Natalie wears a second hand leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @natalieemunro)

Second-hand shopping is a labour of love, and that’s part of the appeal. And when it comes to shopping for leather in particular, it’s always my preferred route. Nearly every leather piece I own—jackets, belts, boots—has been sourced second-hand. Not only is leather incredibly durable, but as a long-time vegetarian, it’s also the only way I can reconcile my love for the material. I still get the chic look and feel, but with a little less guilt attached.

If you've also been tempted by the season's chicest leather bomber jackets, why not start by shopping pre-loved? I've rounded up some of the best second-hand leather bomber jackets available now—scroll down to discover some gems.

