I'm a Shopping Director—Here Are All the Random Things I'm Into for October's Amazon Prime Day

Everything from affordable clothing to must-have home items.

The best random items from October Amazon Prime Day 2025
(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)
Jump to category:
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 (or October's Prime Day as some like to call it) is officially here. And as expected, the deals—which are live for Prime members from October 7 through October 8—are fantastic. I already curated a list of the overall best Amazon Prime Day fashion and beauty deals, but I thought I'd create another edit to provide further inspiration.

This one, though, doesn't necessarily follow a theme. I wanted to compile all the random (but useful!) items that piqued my interest. Some of the picks are things I already own and use all the time (ahem, the Dyson vacuum), while others are items I'm eyeing or think you might enjoy, like jeans similar to the style above, and, ahem, the Gap style Hailey Bieber loves.

Keep scrolling for a quick list of deals, and go further to shop everything from the best affordable clothing to household essentials to must-have beauty picks.

men&#039;s outfit

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Hey there! Here I am!

Amazon Prime deals

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler)

Here are some of my household staples on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, including the Dyson hair dryer, vacuum, Toniebox, and Hanes socks!

My Shopping Director October's Prime Day Favorites

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸