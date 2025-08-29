Thanks to Hailey Bieber, Everyone Is Buying This Specific Pair of Gap Jeans This Week

If you've been shopping for designer denim lately, you probably know that prices have gotten pretty astronomical. It's not unusual to see celebrities like Hailey Bieber wearing jeans that retail for around $400. So, when celebs like Bieber wear a pair that is less than $100, it's worth reporting on. In fact, the pair she wore is one that she's been photographed in on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks.
The jeans in question are an $80 inky dark-wash pair from Gap, named the Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans. The jeans sit low on the hips and are more of a wide-leg shape than baggy, which I think is far sleeker than pairs that pool around the ankles. And as is the case with most Gap jeans, they're available in regular, tall, and petite fits, and short, regular, and long inseams. Bieber has been pairing the jeans with basic tanks and flip-flops, in keeping with her signature style as of late.
Somehow, the Bieber-approved Gap jeans are still in stock in most size combinations, but that could change at a moment's notice, so keep scrolling to shop them while you can.
