I've chatted about my mom's love of Nordstrom before. We both turn to the retailer for our go-to pieces. It was there that she first noticed Reformation as a brand. She's definitely mentioned her interest and has pulled a few pieces before, but hasn't totally explored the label. Well, a new Reformation brick-and-mortar store opened up near her house in Madison, WI. So naturally, we booked it there the week it opened at Hilldale Mall. I wanted to show her my favorite pieces (ahem, those that I recommend all the time to you, dear readers) and see if anything piqued her interest for summer.
Unsurprisingly, she loved many pieces, starting with the pants selection. She tried on both a pair of wide-leg pants (which she bought in brown and a linen pair) and the popular satin pants—she loved them with a tee. Speaking of tees, she adored the fit and the neckline of the crewneck tees and secured a striped iteration. I also made sure she browsed the gorgeous dresses, shoes, and bags. Below you'll find the list of the Reformation items that both my mom and I loved in the store. For context, she’s 66, and I’m 37. But since style has no age limit, it’s really no surprise we both gravitated toward the same pieces. Oh, and I also rounded up even more trend-forward summer 2026 styles I adore.
The Reformation Pieces My Mom and I Loved
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Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
My mom fell in love with these pants—the weight and the wider leg (that's not too wide).
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Rowan Crew Tee
She bought this tee and one in green.
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Jessie Thong Sandal
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Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
The first sentence out of my mom's mouth: "I could wear these to that casual wedding with a blouse."
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Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Cute for layering on cooler nights.
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Lilibeth Silk Dress
My mom adored the shawl detail at the top.
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Valentina Mini Beaded Bag
She definitely was twirling this bag through the store while browsing.
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Fernando Wide Leg Pant
Another iteration of the pants she loved.
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Carolina Silk Skirt
Shop More Chic Reformation Pieces
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Fern Satin Shorts
These shorts are wildly popular.
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Amelia Heeled Thong
Heeled flip-flops are so chic for the season.
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Sherlyn Wedge Thong
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Olina Cropped Pant
Get these pants before they sell out.
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Raya Fitted Silk Shirt
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Nora Knit Top