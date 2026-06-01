My 66-Year-Old Mom Has Never Been to Reformation—We Went Together and Both Liked These Chic Summer Items

All about these pants and tops.

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The best Reformation items to shop for summer 2026
(Image credit: Reformation, @bobbyschuessler)
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I've chatted about my mom's love of Nordstrom before. We both turn to the retailer for our go-to pieces. It was there that she first noticed Reformation as a brand. She's definitely mentioned her interest and has pulled a few pieces before, but hasn't totally explored the label. Well, a new Reformation brick-and-mortar store opened up near her house in Madison, WI. So naturally, we booked it there the week it opened at Hilldale Mall. I wanted to show her my favorite pieces (ahem, those that I recommend all the time to you, dear readers) and see if anything piqued her interest for summer.

Unsurprisingly, she loved many pieces, starting with the pants selection. She tried on both a pair of wide-leg pants (which she bought in brown and a linen pair) and the popular satin pants—she loved them with a tee. Speaking of tees, she adored the fit and the neckline of the crewneck tees and secured a striped iteration. I also made sure she browsed the gorgeous dresses, shoes, and bags. Below you'll find the list of the Reformation items that both my mom and I loved in the store. For context, she’s 66, and I’m 37. But since style has no age limit, it’s really no surprise we both gravitated toward the same pieces. Oh, and I also rounded up even more trend-forward summer 2026 styles I adore.

The Reformation Pieces My Mom and I Loved

Shop More Chic Reformation Pieces