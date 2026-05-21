It's that time. Yes, Nordstrom just dropped its iconic Half-Yearly Sale just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. As I've certainly discussed before, both my Mom and I love to shop at Nordstrom (ahem, stylish items for stylish people), so this is one event both my mom and I can't wait to shop for the up-to-50% deals.
The May 2026 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (May 21 through June 1) does not disappoint, with the discounts on many of the brands we both love, including Vince, Open Edit, Tory Burch, and so many more. I took a first sweep through the sale to curate an edit for my mom. We both prefer elevated basics that are relevant yet versatile (like the pieces above), so I focused on closet staples—aka, picks I don't think she'd regret.
Keep scrolling to shop the chic tops, A+ jeans, gorgeous flats, and more that I suggested to my mom. I also rounded up even more amazing pieces from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
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The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2026 Items I Sent to My Mom
Caslon
Casual Linen Button-Up Shirt
This perfect summer shirt is the first item my mom hearted on the list.
Caslon
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Style these pants with the shirt above.
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Can't go wrong with adidas sneakers.
Levi's
Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Caslon
Merino Wool Blend Crewneck Sweater
My mom is taking a note from me—"I could wear this over my shoulders."
Marc Fisher LTD
Pamilla Sandals
These sandals will sell out.
Nordstrom
Stretch Cotton Microrib Tank Dress
A great throw-on-and-go dress.
Tory Burch
Kira Flip-Flops
She freaked out over the color!
Open Edit
The Icon Relaxed Blazer
Longchamp
Le Pliage Small Crossbody Bag
Open Edit
Knee Length Drawstring Satin Skirt
Marc Fisher LTD
Godina Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Vince
Cable Short Sleeve Sweater
More Fashion Editor-Approved Items From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules
It shoes on sale! Note that my mom already has them.
Open Edit
Icon Pull-On Wide Leg Pants
I love a pair of drawstring pants.
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Godet Pleat Dress