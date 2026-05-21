I Sent My Stylish Mom the Items She Won't Regret From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale—Chic Closet Staples

Okay, these discounts are legit.

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It's that time. Yes, Nordstrom just dropped its iconic Half-Yearly Sale just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. As I've certainly discussed before, both my Mom and I love to shop at Nordstrom (ahem, stylish items for stylish people), so this is one event both my mom and I can't wait to shop for the up-to-50% deals.

The May 2026 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale (May 21 through June 1) does not disappoint, with the discounts on many of the brands we both love, including Vince, Open Edit, Tory Burch, and so many more. I took a first sweep through the sale to curate an edit for my mom. We both prefer elevated basics that are relevant yet versatile (like the pieces above), so I focused on closet staples—aka, picks I don't think she'd regret.

Keep scrolling to shop the chic tops, A+ jeans, gorgeous flats, and more that I suggested to my mom. I also rounded up even more amazing pieces from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

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