It's officially the start of a new year. If you're looking to give your wardrobe a little 2026 refresh, you've come to the right place. I've recently spent hours browsing the best cross-category fashion arrivals at Free People, and there are surprisingly so many gorgeous pieces worth checking out. Don't worry, I've selected a handful of the best shoes, clothing, and accessories from Free People for your shopping pleasure.
In the mix, you can expect trendy flats and versatile boots along with cool clothing items and amazing handbags. No matter the sartorial need, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to unlock some seriously breathtaking fashion finds ahead.
Best Free People Shoes January 2026
This curation involves such a wide array of shoe arrivals. You can expect everything from boots made for walking to the easiest, most versatile styles ahead.
Free People
Grace Gems Ballet Flats
Free People
Marais Mary Janes
Free People
We the Free Cruz Boots
Free People
New Balance 530 Sneakers
Free People
Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops
Free People
Gola Tornado Sneakers
Free People
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs
Free People
Puma Speedcat Ballet Sneakers
Free People
Juliana Sequin Heels
Free People
Cloud Nine Shaylee Boots
Free People
Dana Distressed Pull-On Boots
Free People
Evelyn Slip on Sandals
Best Free People Clothing January 2026
There are some seriously great Free People clothing items worth snagging for 2026, from trendier pieces like polka dot clothing to beautiful denim.
Free People
Kaia Asymmetrical Skirt
Free People
Devon Striped Balloon Jacket
Free People
Emma Cape Top
Free People
Parisian Nights Half Slip
Free People
We the Free Highland Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
Free People
Over the Rainbow Sweater Set