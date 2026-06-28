As a fashion editor, my love of neutrals probably won't come as a surprise, but I can admit there was once a time when I gave them a wide berth—beige most of all. It's a colour that's synonymous with the boring and uninteresting, and when I was first discovering my personal style I knew that was the last thing I wanted to be.
But as I've come to understand the crucial role neutrals play in any wardrobe, my relationship with beige has shifted. I see it more as an anchor, rather than an identifier - a colour that steadies the more statement pieces, and this is particularly true of beige trousers.
When a new trouser trend emerges, be it cargo trousers, barrel legs, or another of the season's must-have styles, beige is probably the last colour you think of adding to your wardrobe. Yet come summer its light, versatile tone makes the perfect foundation for the even the boldest of outfits.
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So if you're looking at your summer wardrobe and wondering if there's a way to make it feel more cohesive, take inspiration from the outfits below and look to a beige trouser. Read on to discover the best styles to invest in.
1. Halterneck Top + Silk Trousers + Flip Flops
Style Notes: Beige and silk (or satin) are a match made in heaven, especially at this time of year. Adding a beige silk trouser brings elegance and a hint of glamour, pairing perfectly with sleek tops like halternecks and camis.