I'm a self-proclaimed outerwear connoisseur. Or at least, that's how I explain my never-ending collection of trendy jackets and coats. No look feels complete without the addition of a chic coat or jacket styled over top. They make an outfit, which explains the number of outerwear styles that have reached icon status over the years. Though none seem to be as classic and synonymous with spring as the trench coat. Since the advent of the garment in the late 1800s, it hasn't lost its charm. And while I have my fair share of trenches ready to go every spring, I'll admit I crave trench coat alternatives every now and then.
Please don't take this as shade thrown at the impeccable trench. However, with all the cool styles of coats and jackets in existence, my own creative whims just won't settle for a uniform when it comes to outerwear. I love a reliable rotation, and knowing what fashion-people-approved trench coat alternatives exist, it's easier to put together a variety of outfits for the season that feel less same-y and more unique. There will always be a place for trench coat outfits, but the following options are equally as stylish when you're ready to hang up your gabardine for a day or two.
If you love length, a silk coat will provide a similar silhouette. If you love the components of a classic trench but are craving a fresh take, a cropped trench coat might suit. Or if you're looking for something totally different, cropped jackets, denim jackets and blazers are at the ready. The ideas are endless, but the following five are a great starting point when you're looking to swap out your trench for equally chic trench coat alternatives.
5 Trench Coat Alternatives to Try This Spring
1. Technical Jacket
Style Notes: Oh, do I love the swish of a technical jacket. They're light and bring movement and shape to your outfit through a more athletic lens. But despite the casual appearance, technical and utility jackets are capable of feeling a little more elevated. Take Danielle Jinadu's look, as seen above, as an example—with trousers in a matching shade and contrasting accessories, you get a very stylish outfit.
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Zip-Up Twill Jacket
I love the mix of the warmer white hue and the silver zips and toggles.
COS
Technical Hooded Parka Jacket
Just when I thought I didn't need another parka, this one came along. I love the bubble shape, ability to cinch the hem and the ruching on the front.
MANGO
Checked Bomber Jacket
The check print is such a delightful choice for spring.
This one is chic but has built in weather resistance (a must for a UK spring).
2. Cropped Trench Coat
Style Notes: All kinds of cropped jackets are trending this year from bombers to quilted jackets to trenches. They're a great alternative to standard-length trench coats, which aren't always necessary on warmer spring and summer days. The cut sits nicely with high-waisted trousers or voluminous skirts and is a fun way to play with proportions. London-based content creator, Liv Madeline's choice of a buttermilk button-down underneath hers plays to both the cropped and butter yellow trends.
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Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Mayfair Trench Jacket in Honey Beige
From the maker of the original trench coat comes a very relevant cropped version.
MANGO
Funnel Neck Cropped Trench Coat
With this jacket, you get a modern cropped cut with the classic double-breasted buttons.
Sézane
Bobby Jacket
A great warmer colour alternative to the classic beige trench.