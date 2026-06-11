Kristin Cavallari: I Rarely Style These Shoes With Jeans, But I Wear This Sandal Trend All the Time

Many people are multi-hyphenates, but Kristin Cavallari takes it to another level. She is the founder and CEO of Uncommon James, a New York Times best-selling author, a podcaster (Let’s Be Honest), and a television star—famous for her roots on The Hills and Laguna Beach.(Hopefully, you caught the recent reunion.) Now, she is expanding her business empire as the cofounder of Fizzen, along with VO/D. She is also a constant source of style inspiration, and she recently shared which summer staples she’ll be wearing—and which ones she’s skipping (shoes included). More on that below.
Okay, more on Fizzen. Launching in Target stores nationwide, it's a real-fruit sparkling drink formulated with clean protein, bovine collagen peptides, B12, zinc, and vitamin C (aka, a delicious way to get that protein).
"I wanted a refreshing drink that I could grab and go that I knew was helping me glow from within," Cavallari said when we asked about the launch and her favorite flavor (peach mango). "It’s full of collagen, protein, and vitamins, so it’s the perfect drink for any time of day." Check out more about Fizzen here, and keep scrolling for more intel on Cavallari's summer fashion and beauty staples.
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The Summer Items Kristin Cavallari Will Be Wearing (and What She Won't)
"I just bought a pair of raffia and black Diorsandals that I’ll be wearing all summer long. I also have a tiny raffia Saint Laurent purse that I bought last summer that I couldn’t wait to get back out a month ago. And I recently bought a pair of old-school Ray-Bans that I’ve been living in. One summer item I won’t be reaching for is the big Bermuda shorts—they just don’t look good on me, and I learned years ago to dress for your body type, not for trend." — Cavallari
dior
Dioriviera Dior Woven Slide
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Mini Raffia Bag
Ray-Ban
Original Wayfarer Classic
Another Shoe Trend Kristin Cavallari Will Wear (Especially With Jeans)
"I love a sandal or flip-flop. I have Havaianas in white and black that I’ve been wearing almost every day. I typically don’t wear heels anymore with jeans—I’m just all about comfort these days unless I’m dressing up at night. I love this comfort era that we’re living in." — Cavallari
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flop
Kristin Cavallari's Summer Beauty Staple
"The Uncommon Beauty Deep Hydration Serum. I love it after being in the sun all day. My face feels drenched with hydration." — Cavallari
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.