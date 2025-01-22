Gen Z Recently Discovered the 2000s Isabel Marant Runway Archive, and It's Fun
I picked up on this while I was mindlessly scrolling through my social media feeds the other night. Amid the usual mix of outfit ideas and beauty hacks, I noticed something interesting popping up on my feed again and again: Gen Z users diving deep into early 2000s fashion archives. There has been so much love for the bohemian redux lately—all credited to Chloé—and my FYP has been spotlighting the Isabel Marant runway collections from the early 2000s lately as well, and I'm loving it. This revival of the effortless Parisian aesthetic is bringing back memories of the brand's early years, which had a more "bohemian meets rock" vibe, and it's chic.
The posts are as inspiring as they are nostalgic, with creators breaking down key pieces and styling tips to channel that quintessential Isabel Marant look and how to get it. Alongside Chloé, the latest to shine a spotlight on the boho trend, Marant's influence is being credited for everything from slouchy boots and embroidered blouses to layered jewelry and carefree tousled hair. It's fascinating to see how this new wave of fashion enthusiasts is remixing the vibe for today—curating their thrift finds, assembling mood boards, and sharing how to get the look in 2025. Let's join them in taking a walk down memory lane. Below, I've singled out 10 runway moments from Isabel Marant in the early 2000s that are simply it.
Capris, '60s-style blazers, silky blouses—these classic pieces have made their way back into style in recent years, but seeing them in the 2000s arena just hits differently. I'm taking notes on this outfit as I start planning my 2025 looks, and I can't get enough of the fun, playful vibe it brings.
The silhouette of an open blouse and low-rise pants is definitely having a moment right now. The addition of a smaller scarf pulls the look together, and the fun color story adds an extra pop of personality.
I absolutely love sheer anything, so this sweater instantly caught my eye. If you take a closer look, you'll see that it's styled with knee-length tights, adding a unique twist that elevates the entire ensemble.
Without even having seen this look before, I just knew it was Isabel Marant. It perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the brand. The best part? It's so easy to re-create. Just grab a fun top and a pair of white jeans, and you're good to go.
With capes making a comeback in honor of the 2000s boho aesthetic, this fur vest/cape moment is a standout. The look feels like a stylish journey to another era.
Plaid on plaid feels straight off the runway, and of course, it circles back to another iconic Isabel Marant moment. This playful look makes me want to dash through the Dutch countryside surrounded by endless green hills.
Another color story that speaks for itself—this cream ensemble is elevated with a red scarf and a unique headpiece, adding the perfect touch of drama and flair.
These distressed leather pants instantly won me over. Paired with a flowy sheer blouse and an intense take on a relaxed hairdo, the look is effortlessly bold and undone in the best way.
If I had the opportunity to style an Isabel Marant skirt, this is exactly where I'd take it. Pairing it with a sheer white tank and studded cowboy boots gives it that perfect mix of chic and edgy.
Who said pencil skirts couldn't be casual? Copy Marant and style it with a brown leather jacket. This look strikes the perfect balance between polished and effortlessly cool.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of experience in the fashion industry to the editorial team. Since joining Who What Wear in 2021, Sierra has made her mark by expertly blending luxury and accessible fashion content. Whether she's decoding the latest runway presentations or crafting a perfectly curated shopping list, Sierra's keen eye and relatable approach have solidified her as a trusted voice in the fashion space. She's also reported on major industry events like Paris Fashion Week and lent her expertise to red carpet coverage, ensuring her audience gets an insider's view of the most glamorous moments in style. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. Her ability to translate editorial expertise into viral social media content sets her apart, seamlessly bringing her articles and personality to life for a new generation of readers and followers. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra brings a unique perspective to the fashion industry that is informed by her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.
