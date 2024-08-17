Fashion People Have Convinced Me This “Ugly” Flat Shoe Trend Is the Only One I Need for Autumn

Autumn is closing in on us and that means it's just about time for a footwear refresh. No longer brave enough to head out in barely-there sandals thanks to the enduring threat of rain, I'm turning my attention to a nostalgic footwear trend that fashion people have convinced me is cool all over again.

Punctuating the chicest outfits on my timeline, the wallabee shoe trend is officially back on the agenda for autumn 2024. Originally created by British shoe brand Clarks in 1968, a wallabee design rifts of a moccasin silhouette, to create a short ankle boot with a shallow lace. A close cousin of boat shoes, wallabees are distinguishable by the extra height and additional coverage.

Catching on within London's style set I've noticed the trend has become a major player in wardrobes this month. Styled with casual jorts in place or trainers, or worn with smart white trousers to sub in for loafers, the chameleon shoe is asserting its popularity by the day.

Once cast aside as an "ugly" shoe, it's no surprise that 2024—the year that made us fall in love with many "controversial" shoe trends—has brought the wallabee back into the zeitgeist. Looking decidedly cool this time round, it seems like the shoes are set to break free from their unflattering associations for good.

Often found in a supple suede composition, the design also comes in leather styles and has been re-interpreted by a number of brands over the years. Charmed as I am by Clarks's enduring pair, this season I have my eyes on a brown leather option by Miu Miu. In fact, structured leather styles seem to be a big deal this season, too, with Camper, Mango and Sézane all serving up black pairs.

So, if you fancy giving your Birkenstocks a break, scroll on to shop our edit of the best wallabees to buy now.

SHOP THE WALLABEES SHOE TREND:

Clarks Wallabee Boots £158 SHOP NOW Shop the style that started it all.

New Look Off White Leather-Look Lace Up Chunky Sole Shoes £36 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Dries Van Noten Lace-Up Suede Loafers £595 £416 SHOP NOW The chunky, textured soles add on a little extra height.

Birkenstock Utti Lace Suede Leather £140 SHOP NOW These also come in black and grey.

Sturlini Suede Lace Up Shoes £265 SHOP NOW The dark green colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Miu Miu Laced Fumé Leather Shoes £860 SHOP NOW Style with tall socks or wear with warm tights this autumn.

The Row Tyler Lace Up Shoe in Suede £1400 SHOP NOW These also come in black and almond.

Loewe Faro Lace-Up in Suede £825 SHOP NOW These comfortable shoes will become your wardrobe's most reached for.

Sezane Markus Derbies £175 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect summer-to-autumn transitional shoe.

Mango Lace-Up Leather Shoes £149 £72 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.