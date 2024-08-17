Fashion People Have Convinced Me This “Ugly” Flat Shoe Trend Is the Only One I Need for Autumn
Autumn is closing in on us and that means it's just about time for a footwear refresh. No longer brave enough to head out in barely-there sandals thanks to the enduring threat of rain, I'm turning my attention to a nostalgic footwear trend that fashion people have convinced me is cool all over again.
Punctuating the chicest outfits on my timeline, the wallabee shoe trend is officially back on the agenda for autumn 2024. Originally created by British shoe brand Clarks in 1968, a wallabee design rifts of a moccasin silhouette, to create a short ankle boot with a shallow lace. A close cousin of boat shoes, wallabees are distinguishable by the extra height and additional coverage.
Catching on within London's style set I've noticed the trend has become a major player in wardrobes this month. Styled with casual jorts in place or trainers, or worn with smart white trousers to sub in for loafers, the chameleon shoe is asserting its popularity by the day.
Once cast aside as an "ugly" shoe, it's no surprise that 2024—the year that made us fall in love with many "controversial" shoe trends—has brought the wallabee back into the zeitgeist. Looking decidedly cool this time round, it seems like the shoes are set to break free from their unflattering associations for good.
Often found in a supple suede composition, the design also comes in leather styles and has been re-interpreted by a number of brands over the years. Charmed as I am by Clarks's enduring pair, this season I have my eyes on a brown leather option by Miu Miu. In fact, structured leather styles seem to be a big deal this season, too, with Camper, Mango and Sézane all serving up black pairs.
So, if you fancy giving your Birkenstocks a break, scroll on to shop our edit of the best wallabees to buy now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
