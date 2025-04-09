Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead
As an NYC-based fashion editor with a massive closet and tiny apartment, shopping for anything new always means assessing what's already there. There's simply not enough space for me not to constantly be auditing things from my closet at the same rate that I'm adding anything to it. I'm already looking ahead to summer and making room for all the new sandals I have my eye on, so naturally, that means I'll have to make some decisive cuts while I'm at it.
I'm carefully combing through all the emerging 2025 sandal trends and cherry-picking a few I want to try out. Of course, that also means breaking up with a few outdated sandals, too, because let's face it, I wear my sandals to death from May until September, so I simply don't have time (or physical space) to house anything I'm even mildly on the fence about. Basically, if it's not a hell yes, it's a no.
With that, see which sandal trends I'm passing on and shop the styles I plan to wear instead.
Shopping: '90s Kitten-Heels
Skipping: Tall Platforms
Admittedly, I never fell in love with platforms, even when they were trending hard. As a New Yorker, being able to log miles in my summer sandals is crucial, so I'm saying goodbye to tall platforms and setting my sights on '90s-inspired kitten-heel sandals instead. I plan to wear them à la Hailey Bieber with trousers and trench coats during the spring and then with all my dresses and skirts come summer.
Shopping: Elevated Jelly Sandals
Skipping: PVC Sandals
When The Row released its viral Mara flats last summer, it set jelly sandals on a meteoric rebound, evolving from the youthful shoes of our childhoods to something altogether more modern and elevated. Summer 2025 sees the introduction of cult-loved styles from Chloé, Christopher Esber, and Ancient Greek Sandals that are pouring even more fuel into the trend. I'll be looking to add a pair to my wardrobe, and while I still own and love my MNZ Olympia Wedges, I've written off almost all other PVC sandals in favor of these fun-loving jelly styles.
Shopping: Sculptural Hardware
Skipping: Rope and Velcro Sandals
As my overall style leans elevated and elegant, I'm passing on sandals that are too sporty and that include rope and velcro. Instead, I'm favoring hardware-embellished sandals that offer a more interesting and jewelry-inspired look.
Shopping: Peep-Toe Sandals
Skipping: Fisherman Sandals
Don't come for me for passing on fisherman sandals—I'll concede that they're definitely still "in" right now, but they've never been my personal preference. If I am going to try out a more experimental sandal at the moment, I have my heart set on a pair of cool peep-toe sandals that are in line with the trending pairs that Alaïa and Miu Miu have on offer right now.
Shopping: Suede Sandals
Skipping: Metallic Sandals
Suede has seeped into every category of my wardrobe—jackets, bags, loafers—and now it's coming for my sandals, too. Suede sandals just look and feel so luxurious to me, so I'm excited to tap into the look this summer but that also means getting rid of my metallic sandals that just don't feel as elevated to me anymore.
Shopping: Simple Flip-Flops
Skipping: Thick Espadrilles
Simplicity is (mostly) reigning supreme when it comes to my taste in sandals this season, and that means a renewed focus on classic flip-flops to style in new and innovative ways. Sure, I'll still be wearing them with a swimsuit to the beach, but I'm also so into the idea of pairing flip-flops with outfits that they logically don't go with for a fun contrast.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
