Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead

As an NYC-based fashion editor with a massive closet and tiny apartment, shopping for anything new always means assessing what's already there. There's simply not enough space for me not to constantly be auditing things from my closet at the same rate that I'm adding anything to it. I'm already looking ahead to summer and making room for all the new sandals I have my eye on, so naturally, that means I'll have to make some decisive cuts while I'm at it.

I'm carefully combing through all the emerging 2025 sandal trends and cherry-picking a few I want to try out. Of course, that also means breaking up with a few outdated sandals, too, because let's face it, I wear my sandals to death from May until September, so I simply don't have time (or physical space) to house anything I'm even mildly on the fence about. Basically, if it's not a hell yes, it's a no.

With that, see which sandal trends I'm passing on and shop the styles I plan to wear instead.

Shopping: '90s Kitten-Heels

Skipping: Tall Platforms

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Admittedly, I never fell in love with platforms, even when they were trending hard. As a New Yorker, being able to log miles in my summer sandals is crucial, so I'm saying goodbye to tall platforms and setting my sights on '90s-inspired kitten-heel sandals instead. I plan to wear them à la Hailey Bieber with trousers and trench coats during the spring and then with all my dresses and skirts come summer.

TOTEME Leather Flip Flops $450 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandal $248 SHOP NOW

ZARA Heeled Sandals $50 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Pluto Sandal $147 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW

Shopping: Elevated Jelly Sandals

Skipping: PVC Sandals

When The Row released its viral Mara flats last summer, it set jelly sandals on a meteoric rebound, evolving from the youthful shoes of our childhoods to something altogether more modern and elevated. Summer 2025 sees the introduction of cult-loved styles from Chloé, Christopher Esber, and Ancient Greek Sandals that are pouring even more fuel into the trend. I'll be looking to add a pair to my wardrobe, and while I still own and love my MNZ Olympia Wedges, I've written off almost all other PVC sandals in favor of these fun-loving jelly styles.

Chloé Jelly Flat Sandals $590 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Flats $198 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats $20 SHOP NOW

Vince Barcelona Jelly Flats $198 SHOP NOW

Free People Marlow Jelly Flats $40 SHOP NOW

Gap Jelly Flip Flops $30 SHOP NOW

Shopping: Sculptural Hardware

Skipping: Rope and Velcro Sandals

As my overall style leans elevated and elegant, I'm passing on sandals that are too sporty and that include rope and velcro. Instead, I'm favoring hardware-embellished sandals that offer a more interesting and jewelry-inspired look.

Tory Burch Pierced Slide $328 SHOP NOW

Amanu Sambaru Sandals $550 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cindy Flat Sandal $168 SHOP NOW

LOEFFLER RANDALL Lara Embellished Leather Sandals $275 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment $50 SHOP NOW

BCBGeneration Kline Sandal $79 SHOP NOW

Shopping: Peep-Toe Sandals

Skipping: Fisherman Sandals

Don't come for me for passing on fisherman sandals—I'll concede that they're definitely still "in" right now, but they've never been my personal preference. If I am going to try out a more experimental sandal at the moment, I have my heart set on a pair of cool peep-toe sandals that are in line with the trending pairs that Alaïa and Miu Miu have on offer right now.

Miu Miu Ruches Slingback Sandals $895 SHOP NOW

Reformation Drew Kitten Heeled Sandal $248 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Asymmetric Ballet Flats $180 SHOP NOW

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule $248 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Kitten Heel Sandals $90 SHOP NOW

Shopping: Suede Sandals

Skipping: Metallic Sandals

Suede has seeped into every category of my wardrobe—jackets, bags, loafers—and now it's coming for my sandals, too. Suede sandals just look and feel so luxurious to me, so I'm excited to tap into the look this summer but that also means getting rid of my metallic sandals that just don't feel as elevated to me anymore.

Miu Miu Suede Logo Slide Clogs $875 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal $128 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flop $100 SHOP NOW

Shopbop A.emery Jalen Sandals $210 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Straps Sandal $90 SHOP NOW

Shopping: Simple Flip-Flops

Skipping: Thick Espadrilles

Simplicity is (mostly) reigning supreme when it comes to my taste in sandals this season, and that means a renewed focus on classic flip-flops to style in new and innovative ways. Sure, I'll still be wearing them with a swimsuit to the beach, but I'm also so into the idea of pairing flip-flops with outfits that they logically don't go with for a fun contrast.

The Row Dune Classic Sandal $690 SHOP NOW

Free People Around Town Flip Flops $57 SHOP NOW

A.EMERY Kinto Leather Flip Flops $160 SHOP NOW

Gap Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals $45 SHOP NOW

Free People Sona Thong Sandals $68 SHOP NOW