Hate to Say It, But These 7 Sandal Trends Have Got to Go—7 I'm Shopping Instead

outdated sandal trends 2025

As an NYC-based fashion editor with a massive closet and tiny apartment, shopping for anything new always means assessing what's already there. There's simply not enough space for me not to constantly be auditing things from my closet at the same rate that I'm adding anything to it. I'm already looking ahead to summer and making room for all the new sandals I have my eye on, so naturally, that means I'll have to make some decisive cuts while I'm at it.

I'm carefully combing through all the emerging 2025 sandal trends and cherry-picking a few I want to try out. Of course, that also means breaking up with a few outdated sandals, too, because let's face it, I wear my sandals to death from May until September, so I simply don't have time (or physical space) to house anything I'm even mildly on the fence about. Basically, if it's not a hell yes, it's a no.

With that, see which sandal trends I'm passing on and shop the styles I plan to wear instead.

Shopping: '90s Kitten-Heels

Skipping: Tall Platforms

Hailey Bieber

Admittedly, I never fell in love with platforms, even when they were trending hard. As a New Yorker, being able to log miles in my summer sandals is crucial, so I'm saying goodbye to tall platforms and setting my sights on '90s-inspired kitten-heel sandals instead. I plan to wear them à la Hailey Bieber with trousers and trench coats during the spring and then with all my dresses and skirts come summer.

Leather Flip Flops
TOTEME
Leather Flip Flops

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Heeled Sandals

Pluto Sandal
Tony Bianco
Pluto Sandal

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Shopping: Elevated Jelly Sandals

Skipping: PVC Sandals

Courtney Grow wearing The Row jelly flats

When The Row released its viral Mara flats last summer, it set jelly sandals on a meteoric rebound, evolving from the youthful shoes of our childhoods to something altogether more modern and elevated. Summer 2025 sees the introduction of cult-loved styles from Chloé, Christopher Esber, and Ancient Greek Sandals that are pouring even more fuel into the trend. I'll be looking to add a pair to my wardrobe, and while I still own and love my MNZ Olympia Wedges, I've written off almost all other PVC sandals in favor of these fun-loving jelly styles.

Chloé Jelly Flat Sandals
Chloé
Jelly Flat Sandals

Tory Burch Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Flats
Tory Burch
Mellow Mary Jane Jelly Flats

Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats
Old Navy
Jelly Lattice Ballet Flats

Vince Barcelona Jelly Flats
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats

Marlow Jelly Flats
Free People
Marlow Jelly Flats

Gap, Jelly Flip Flops
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

Shopping: Sculptural Hardware

Skipping: Rope and Velcro Sandals

a pair of gold embellished sandals

As my overall style leans elevated and elegant, I'm passing on sandals that are too sporty and that include rope and velcro. Instead, I'm favoring hardware-embellished sandals that offer a more interesting and jewelry-inspired look.

Pierced Slide in White, Size 12
Tory Burch
Pierced Slide

Amanu Sambaru Sandals
Amanu
Sambaru Sandals

Cindy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cindy Flat Sandal

Lara Embellished Leather Sandals
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Lara Embellished Leather Sandals

Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Embellishment

Kline Sandal
BCBGeneration
Kline Sandal

Shopping: Peep-Toe Sandals

Skipping: Fisherman Sandals

a pair of raffia Alaia peep-toe sandals

Don't come for me for passing on fisherman sandals—I'll concede that they're definitely still "in" right now, but they've never been my personal preference. If I am going to try out a more experimental sandal at the moment, I have my heart set on a pair of cool peep-toe sandals that are in line with the trending pairs that Alaïa and Miu Miu have on offer right now.

Ruches Slingback Sandals
Miu Miu
Ruches Slingback Sandals

Drew Kitten Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Drew Kitten Heeled Sandal

Massimo Dutti, Asymmetric Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Ballet Flats

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

Shopping: Suede Sandals

Skipping: Metallic Sandals

a pair of red Toteme thong sandals

Suede has seeped into every category of my wardrobe—jackets, bags, loafers—and now it's coming for my sandals, too. Suede sandals just look and feel so luxurious to me, so I'm excited to tap into the look this summer but that also means getting rid of my metallic sandals that just don't feel as elevated to me anymore.

Suede Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Slide Clogs

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Tracie Kitten Heel Flip Flop

A.emery Jalen Sandals
Shopbop
A.emery Jalen Sandals

Suede Straps Sandal
ZARA
Suede Straps Sandal

Shopping: Simple Flip-Flops

Skipping: Thick Espadrilles

Annabel Rosendahl wearing simple black flip-flops with a red maxi dress

Simplicity is (mostly) reigning supreme when it comes to my taste in sandals this season, and that means a renewed focus on classic flip-flops to style in new and innovative ways. Sure, I'll still be wearing them with a swimsuit to the beach, but I'm also so into the idea of pairing flip-flops with outfits that they logically don't go with for a fun contrast.

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandal

Around Town Flip Flops
Free People
Around Town Flip Flops

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

Gap, Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals
Gap
Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals

Sona Thong Sandals
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals

Slim Square Logo Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Logo Flip Flop

