Brace Yourself: 2025's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has Arrived

a collage of runway and influencer imagery highlighting 2025&#039;s controversial sock shoe trend
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi; @deborabrosa; @clairerose; @nlmarilyn)
Ready or not, 2025's first truly divisive shoe trend has arrived. While the year has barely just taken off, we're already starting to see the rise of one shoe trend that's, how shall we say, an acquired taste. The fashion crowd are no strangers to a little controversy, but in our current era of elegant dressing and quiet luxury, we haven't seen the rise of anything truly "ugly" in quite a while, which makes this latest trend all the more newsworthy. The style in question? Glove shoes. Whether they come in ankle-boot or ballet-flat form, we're noticing a rise in shoes that are designed to look like they're molded to your feet. They're not quite so tight as to be sock shoes, but they're certainly more formfitting than your average pair, making them new and exciting and, without a doubt, controversial.

If you look at the runways, this trend has been brewing quietly for a minute now. Proenza Schouler showed a pair of glove-like mesh leather flats on its S/S 24 runway paired with airy layered organza dresses and sleek leather separates. Then it was Carven that included satin glove boots in the F/W 24 collection, which were styled with corporate-esque tailored skirt suits for an intriguing contrast. More recently, Chanel launched its patent moccasins that immediately became some of the most in-demand designer shoes upon their talked-about launch. Ahead, we're charting the glove shoe trend, from its runway debuts over the past several seasons to how fashion people are wearing them in the wild and, of course, the pairs you can shop now (if you're so inclined).

On the runway

We first noticed the rise of this glove-like style in Proenza Schouler's spring 2024 collection in the form of satin and mesh leather flats with a more foot-hugging silhouette than your average flats.

a Proenza Schouler model walks the spring/summer 2024 runway in mesh leather glove flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

a Proenza Schouler model walks the spring/summer 2024 runway in mesh leather glove flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

Carven was the next collection to clue us in to the trend. Designer Louise Trotter included satin glove boots in the F/W 24 collection, which were styled with corporate-esque tailored skirt suits for an intriguing contrast.

a Carven model wearing a pair of glove boots on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

a Carven model wearing a pair of glove boots on the fall/winter 2024 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

At Chanel, the flats featured a calfskin-leather exterior, a rounded toe, and a tuxedo-friendly aesthetic that, all together, made for flats that were definitively glove-like in our minds.

a Chanel model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in a pair of patent-leather moccasin shoes highlighting the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel)

a Chanel model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway in a pair of patent-leather moccasin shoes highlighting the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel)

In the wild

fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wears the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

fashion influencer @clairerose wears the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

fashion influencer @deborabrosa wears the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

fashion influencer Christie Tyler wearing a pair of patent Chanel moccasin flats

(Image credit: @christietyler)

fashion influencer @smythsisters wears the glove shoe trend

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

In the market

Apollo Leather Ankle Boots
Khaite
Apollo Leather Ankle Boots

Moccasins
Chanel
Moccasins

Le Monde Beryl, Apres Ski Flats in Black Shearling
Le Monde Beryl
Apres Ski Flats in Black Shearling

Apollo Leather Ankle Boots
Khaite
Apollo Leather Ankle Boots

Cotton Grid Flats - Black
St Agni
Cotton Grid Flats

Black Glove Slippers
Proenza Schouler
Black Glove Slippers

Glove Leather Ankle Boots
Dries Van Noten
Glove Leather Ankle Boots

Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats

Satin Ballet Flats
ZARA
Satin Ballet Flats

Perforated Leather Ballet Flats
ST. AGNI
Perforated Leather Ballet Flats

Black Rachel Slip-On Loafers
Loulou Studio
Black Rachel Slip-On Loafers

Sock Ballet Flats
The Row
Sock Ballet Flats

Glove Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Flat

Le Monde Beryl, Luna Ankle Boots
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Ankle Boots

100% Leather Ballerina Flats
ZARA
100% Leather Ballerina Flats

Flat Glove Boot Footwear
WeWoreWhat
Flat Glove Boot Footwear

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

