Brace Yourself: 2025's Most Divisive Shoe Trend Has Arrived
Ready or not, 2025's first truly divisive shoe trend has arrived. While the year has barely just taken off, we're already starting to see the rise of one shoe trend that's, how shall we say, an acquired taste. The fashion crowd are no strangers to a little controversy, but in our current era of elegant dressing and quiet luxury, we haven't seen the rise of anything truly "ugly" in quite a while, which makes this latest trend all the more newsworthy. The style in question? Glove shoes. Whether they come in ankle-boot or ballet-flat form, we're noticing a rise in shoes that are designed to look like they're molded to your feet. They're not quite so tight as to be sock shoes, but they're certainly more formfitting than your average pair, making them new and exciting and, without a doubt, controversial.
If you look at the runways, this trend has been brewing quietly for a minute now. Proenza Schouler showed a pair of glove-like mesh leather flats on its S/S 24 runway paired with airy layered organza dresses and sleek leather separates. Then it was Carven that included satin glove boots in the F/W 24 collection, which were styled with corporate-esque tailored skirt suits for an intriguing contrast. More recently, Chanel launched its patent moccasins that immediately became some of the most in-demand designer shoes upon their talked-about launch. Ahead, we're charting the glove shoe trend, from its runway debuts over the past several seasons to how fashion people are wearing them in the wild and, of course, the pairs you can shop now (if you're so inclined).
On the runway
We first noticed the rise of this glove-like style in Proenza Schouler's spring 2024 collection in the form of satin and mesh leather flats with a more foot-hugging silhouette than your average flats.
Carven was the next collection to clue us in to the trend. Designer Louise Trotter included satin glove boots in the F/W 24 collection, which were styled with corporate-esque tailored skirt suits for an intriguing contrast.
At Chanel, the flats featured a calfskin-leather exterior, a rounded toe, and a tuxedo-friendly aesthetic that, all together, made for flats that were definitively glove-like in our minds.
In the wild
In the market
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
Not Flats and Not Heels—This In-Between Shoe Trend Is Just Right for Spring 2025
Comfortable, too.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women
Don't be scared.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs
Casual yet chic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In 2026, Fashion People in Paris and NYC Will Still Be Wearing This High-Net-Worth Shoe Trend
Timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Under-$100 Winter Buys From Nordstrom Are a Pure Hit of Fashion Dopamine
These will have your friends doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Elsa Hosk's Already Wearing 2025's First Viral Sneaker Trend
For $80? Say less.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Don't Do Maximalism—6 Quiet Luxury Trends That Are Still Cool in 2025
On-trend, not trendy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
These 6 Shoe Trends Will Dominate in 2025—Shop Them for Under $150
New year, new shoes.
By Judith Jones