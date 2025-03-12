Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend

If you're drawn to the timeless elegance of Mary Janes, the elevated allure of heels, and the effortless appeal of mules, there's exciting news ahead. A new shoe trend has emerged that perfectly merges all three of these stylish elements: Mary Jane heeled mules.

This chic hybrid is quickly gaining traction. During Paris Fashion Week, it was spotted on fashion icons like Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss. Bieber wore a shiny iteration that she paired with a sleek blazer dress, while Moss opted for a polished black patent-leather version, donning it with tailored trousers, a sheer top, and a sharp blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Schiaparelli blazer

Despite the heel, these shoes maintain comfort and versatility. They are an excellent wearable trend for transitioning between seasons and effortlessly enhance a wide range of outfits, from relaxed pants to dresses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though it's still a fresh trend, a diverse range of styles is already available. Keep reading to explore my curated edit of the best Mary Jane heeled mules.

Shop the best Mary Jane heeled mules:

Schutz Laura Suede Mules $138 SHOP NOW The brown suede and gold buckle make these look so expensive.

DOLCE VITA Kanika Heels Onyx Suede $135 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or a black-tie dress.

Anthropologie Square-Toe Mule Heels $160 SHOP NOW The block-heel design will ensure these shoes are comfortable for extended wear.

Saint Laurent Killer Mules $930 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Prada Satin High-Heeled Mules $1170 SHOP NOW I am currently adding these to my wish list.

L'AGENCE Edith Mary Jane Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Mules $195 SHOP NOW A true wardrobe workhorse.