Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend

By
published
in News

If you're drawn to the timeless elegance of Mary Janes, the elevated allure of heels, and the effortless appeal of mules, there's exciting news ahead. A new shoe trend has emerged that perfectly merges all three of these stylish elements: Mary Jane heeled mules.

This chic hybrid is quickly gaining traction. During Paris Fashion Week, it was spotted on fashion icons like Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss. Bieber wore a shiny iteration that she paired with a sleek blazer dress, while Moss opted for a polished black patent-leather version, donning it with tailored trousers, a sheer top, and a sharp blazer.

Hailey Bieber wears a blazer dress, front-strap mule pumps, and a bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Schiaparelli blazer

Despite the heel, these shoes maintain comfort and versatility. They are an excellent wearable trend for transitioning between seasons and effortlessly enhance a wide range of outfits, from relaxed pants to dresses.

Kate Moss wears a sheer top, black blazer, black pants, and black front strap mule pumps.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though it's still a fresh trend, a diverse range of styles is already available. Keep reading to explore my curated edit of the best Mary Jane heeled mules.

Shop the best Mary Jane heeled mules:

Laura Suede Mules
Schutz
Laura Suede Mules

The brown suede and gold buckle make these look so expensive.

Kanika Heels Onyx Suede
DOLCE VITA
Kanika Heels Onyx Suede

Style with jeans or a black-tie dress.

By Anthropologie Square-Toe Mule Heels
Anthropologie
Square-Toe Mule Heels

The block-heel design will ensure these shoes are comfortable for extended wear.

Killer 뮬
Saint Laurent
Killer Mules

So sleek.

Satin High-Heeled Mules
Prada
Satin High-Heeled Mules

I am currently adding these to my wish list.

Edith Mary Jane Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Mule
L'AGENCE
Edith Mary Jane Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Mules

A true wardrobe workhorse.

93mm Point Toe Leather Heeled Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
93mm Point Toe Leather Heeled Mules

Hurry, these are selling out!

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸