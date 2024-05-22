Kaia Gerber Wore the Nonchalant Yet Chic Jeans Outfit French Women Have Perfected
I'm in the market for some easy summer staples and Kaia Gerber's latest look has just inspired my shopping list. Stepping out in a short sleeve blouse, the model crafted an effortlessly elegant ensemble that speaks to her laid-back, yet polished, energy—one that feels so nonchalantly French, too.
With the temperatures rising, Gerber's considered top choice added a pretty, romantic edge to her look, whilst dressing up her casual ensemble. Selecting another French-girl favourite, the model opted for a simple a pair of black ballet flats for her walk in New York. With a minimal and fuss-free design, the trending footwear added to Gerber's look in an understated yet chic way giving her look more Parisian flair.
Whilst the summer season typically calls for T-shirts and dresses, the French have consistency used the warmer season as a time to style elegant short sleeve blouses. More versatile than than you might initially think, ruffled, lace and puff-sleeve blouses can be dressed up with a cotton skirt and heels for an elegant evening look, or dressed down with baggy jeans and ballet flats, as per Gerber's latest ensemble.
Further crafting her look, Gerber chose a pair dark-wash wide-leg jeans. A comfortable alternative to straight leg or skinny styles, wide-leg jeans offer more breathability, making them a fitting choice for these early summer days.
To get Kaia Gerber's easy-to-copy yet resoundingly chic, French-inspired look, read on to discover her style below.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S FRENCH-INSPIRED LOOK HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SHORT SLEEVE BLOUSES HERE:
The light fabric composition will work to keep you cool throughout the hot summer months.
This also comes in three other colours.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I'm Calling It—These French Sunglasses Are Destined to Go Viral
Some styles are already selling out.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is the 2024 Shoe Trend French Women Are Most Invested In
It elevates every outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
French Women Are Wearing Socks With These Classic Shoe Styles This Spring
Chic as always.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
19 Things a French Girl Would Buy From & Other Stories' Sitewide 25% Off Sale
Say oui.
By Allyson Payer
-
French and Italian Women Always Wear This Pretty Top With Jeans in the Spring
Easy outfits ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
New Season, New French Girl–Inspired Looks: Here's What Our Editors Are Wearing
Sponsor Content Created With Longchamp
By Michaela Bushkin
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Spring Sweater Trend L.A. Girls Own in Multiple Colors
Just like in the 1990s.
By Allyson Payer
-
Here's How French Women Are Styling Their Jeans Right Now
Take note.
By Courtney Falsey