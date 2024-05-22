Kaia Gerber Wore the Nonchalant Yet Chic Jeans Outfit French Women Have Perfected

I'm in the market for some easy summer staples and Kaia Gerber's latest look has just inspired my shopping list. Stepping out in a short sleeve blouse, the model crafted an effortlessly elegant ensemble that speaks to her laid-back, yet polished, energy—one that feels so nonchalantly French, too.

With the temperatures rising, Gerber's considered top choice added a pretty, romantic edge to her look, whilst dressing up her casual ensemble. Selecting another French-girl favourite, the model opted for a simple a pair of black ballet flats for her walk in New York. With a minimal and fuss-free design, the trending footwear added to Gerber's look in an understated yet chic way giving her look more Parisian flair.

(Image credit: Splash)

Whilst the summer season typically calls for T-shirts and dresses, the French have consistency used the warmer season as a time to style elegant short sleeve blouses. More versatile than than you might initially think, ruffled, lace and puff-sleeve blouses can be dressed up with a cotton skirt and heels for an elegant evening look, or dressed down with baggy jeans and ballet flats, as per Gerber's latest ensemble.

Further crafting her look, Gerber chose a pair dark-wash wide-leg jeans. A comfortable alternative to straight leg or skinny styles, wide-leg jeans offer more breathability, making them a fitting choice for these early summer days.

To get Kaia Gerber's easy-to-copy yet resoundingly chic, French-inspired look, read on to discover her style below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S FRENCH-INSPIRED LOOK HERE:

Doen Skylark Top £216 SHOP NOW Pretty short sleeve blouses are set to be a major trend this summer.

Mango High-Waist Wideleg Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These also come in three other colours.

Arket Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW Classic black ballet flats go with just about everything.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SHORT SLEEVE BLOUSES HERE:

Rixo Ellery - White £145 SHOP NOW This pretty blouse also comes in a long sleeve style.

Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse £80 SHOP NOW The light fabric composition will work to keep you cool throughout the hot summer months.

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Peter Pan Collar Short Sleeve Blouse £54 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other colours.

Doen June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse £176 SHOP NOW Gingham is shaping up to me a major trend this season.

Zara Collection Pleated Shirt With Belt £36 £20 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Frame Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse £290 SHOP NOW This no-fuss blouse is perfect for easy summer styling.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Broderie Square Neck Top £28 SHOP NOW Style this on or off the shoulder.

Ulla Johnson Zuri Pintucked Wool-Gauze Blouse £378 SHOP NOW This can also be dressed up for a evening event.