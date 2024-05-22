Kaia Gerber Wore the Nonchalant Yet Chic Jeans Outfit French Women Have Perfected

Natalie Munro
By
published

I'm in the market for some easy summer staples and Kaia Gerber's latest look has just inspired my shopping list. Stepping out in a short sleeve blouse, the model crafted an effortlessly elegant ensemble that speaks to her laid-back, yet polished, energy—one that feels so nonchalantly French, too.

With the temperatures rising, Gerber's considered top choice added a pretty, romantic edge to her look, whilst dressing up her casual ensemble. Selecting another French-girl favourite, the model opted for a simple a pair of black ballet flats for her walk in New York. With a minimal and fuss-free design, the trending footwear added to Gerber's look in an understated yet chic way giving her look more Parisian flair.

Kaia Gerber wears a black blouse with jeans and flats.

(Image credit: Splash)

Whilst the summer season typically calls for T-shirts and dresses, the French have consistency used the warmer season as a time to style elegant short sleeve blouses. More versatile than than you might initially think, ruffled, lace and puff-sleeve blouses can be dressed up with a cotton skirt and heels for an elegant evening look, or dressed down with baggy jeans and ballet flats, as per Gerber's latest ensemble.

Influencer wears a white blouse.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Further crafting her look, Gerber chose a pair dark-wash wide-leg jeans. A comfortable alternative to straight leg or skinny styles, wide-leg jeans offer more breathability, making them a fitting choice for these early summer days.

To get Kaia Gerber's easy-to-copy yet resoundingly chic, French-inspired look, read on to discover her style below.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S FRENCH-INSPIRED LOOK HERE:

Skylark Top -- Black
Doen
Skylark Top

Pretty short sleeve blouses are set to be a major trend this summer.

jeans
Mango
High-Waist Wideleg Jeans

These also come in three other colours.

Leather Ballet Flats - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

Classic black ballet flats go with just about everything.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SHORT SLEEVE BLOUSES HERE:

Ellery - White
Rixo
Ellery - White

This pretty blouse also comes in a long sleeve style.

Pilcro Puff-Sleeve Blouse
Pilcro
Puff-Sleeve Blouse

The light fabric composition will work to keep you cool throughout the hot summer months.

blouse
Nobody's Child
Black Gingham Peter Pan Collar Short Sleeve Blouse

This also comes in three other colours.

June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse
Doen
June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse

Gingham is shaping up to me a major trend this season.

Zw Collection Pleated Shirt With Belt
Zara
Collection Pleated Shirt With Belt

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

+ Net Sustain Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse
Frame
Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse

This no-fuss blouse is perfect for easy summer styling.

top
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Broderie Square Neck Top

Style this on or off the shoulder.

Zuri Pintucked Wool-Gauze Blouse
Ulla Johnson
Zuri Pintucked Wool-Gauze Blouse

This can also be dressed up for a evening event.

Rosella - Waterblossom Black
Rixo
Rosella Blouse

Wear with a long cotton skirt or style with jeans.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

