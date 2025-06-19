Instead of Strappy Sandals, Celebs in Mayfair and Manhattan Wear *This* Shoe Trend With Dresses

On the surface, it might not seem like Keke Palmer and Lily Allen have a ton in common. The former is currently on a busy press tour promoting her upcoming album, while the latter hasn't made new music since 2018. Plus, Palmer is regularly spotted at glamorous red carpet events in the U.S. such as the Met Gala, while Allen has been keeping a decidedly low profile in England lately. However, both women share an affinity for one specific summer shoe trend that I've spotted on both sides of the pond: peep-toe platform heels with ankle straps.

In the posh Mayfair neighborhood of London, Allen was photographed en route to dinner wearing black peep-toe platforms with a ruffled midi dress. Meanwhile, over in Manhattan, Palmer wore the same shoe trend but opted for a colorful patchwork design by Dolce & Gabbana instead of black. Scroll down to see both of their chic outfits and shop the shoe trend for yourself.

Keke Palmer wears platform heels

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Keke Palmer: Dolce & Gabbana shoes

Lily Allen wears platform heels

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Peep-Toe Platforms With Ankle Straps

Nappa Triangle Peep-Toe Platform Sandals
Prada
Nappa Triangle Peep-Toe Platform Sandals

Prada is always the goal.

Gucci Horsebit Platform Sandals
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Platform Sandals

This Gucci platforms are simply perfect.

Black Platform Heels
Mix No. 6
Sammir Platform Sandals

The price is right.

Nightfall Black Patent
STEVEMADDEN
Nightfall Black Patent Shoes

These Steve Madden shoes can be styled in so many different ways.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

