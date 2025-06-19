Instead of Strappy Sandals, Celebs in Mayfair and Manhattan Wear *This* Shoe Trend With Dresses

On the surface, it might not seem like Keke Palmer and Lily Allen have a ton in common. The former is currently on a busy press tour promoting her upcoming album, while the latter hasn't made new music since 2018. Plus, Palmer is regularly spotted at glamorous red carpet events in the U.S. such as the Met Gala, while Allen has been keeping a decidedly low profile in England lately. However, both women share an affinity for one specific summer shoe trend that I've spotted on both sides of the pond: peep-toe platform heels with ankle straps.

In the posh Mayfair neighborhood of London, Allen was photographed en route to dinner wearing black peep-toe platforms with a ruffled midi dress. Meanwhile, over in Manhattan, Palmer wore the same shoe trend but opted for a colorful patchwork design by Dolce & Gabbana instead of black. Scroll down to see both of their chic outfits and shop the shoe trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Keke Palmer: Dolce & Gabbana shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Peep-Toe Platforms With Ankle Straps