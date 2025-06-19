Instead of Strappy Sandals, Celebs in Mayfair and Manhattan Wear *This* Shoe Trend With Dresses
On the surface, it might not seem like Keke Palmer and Lily Allen have a ton in common. The former is currently on a busy press tour promoting her upcoming album, while the latter hasn't made new music since 2018. Plus, Palmer is regularly spotted at glamorous red carpet events in the U.S. such as the Met Gala, while Allen has been keeping a decidedly low profile in England lately. However, both women share an affinity for one specific summer shoe trend that I've spotted on both sides of the pond: peep-toe platform heels with ankle straps.
In the posh Mayfair neighborhood of London, Allen was photographed en route to dinner wearing black peep-toe platforms with a ruffled midi dress. Meanwhile, over in Manhattan, Palmer wore the same shoe trend but opted for a colorful patchwork design by Dolce & Gabbana instead of black. Scroll down to see both of their chic outfits and shop the shoe trend for yourself.
On Keke Palmer: Dolce & Gabbana shoes
Shop Peep-Toe Platforms With Ankle Straps
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
-
Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear
Beads, hardware, and more.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
Confirmed: This Is the Sneaker Color Fashion People Are Swapping Their White Pairs For
It's true.
-
Before You Invest In Mesh Flats, Consider the Newer Version I Keep Seeing Fashion People in Lisbon and Miami Wearing
Copenhagen, New York, and Barcelona, too.
-
Fashion People Are Buying These 4 Flat-Shoe Trends at Nordstrom This Summer
Your guide to this season's must-have styles.
-
Fashion People in Their 20s and 50s Wear This Flat-Shoe Trend With Skirts to Look Chic
Hint: It's not loafers.
-
If You Hate Flip-Flops, Try the Viral Sandal Trend Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Summer
You can trust me.
-
Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts
Fresh and unexpected.