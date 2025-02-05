I Just Tried On the High Street Brown Suede Loafers That Will Sell Out Next
If you've scanned the looks of the most fashionable people recently, you may have noticed that one shoe in particular has become a fast favourite. Styled with jeans, skirts, tailoring and more, it's the penny loafer that has returned to ease us out of chunky winter boots and seamlessly move into the brighter days to come.
In particular, suede loafers in deep chocolate shades are gaining the most search at this time, with Saint Laurent's iconic Le Loafer sitting high on my dream wish list, I set about finding a more affordable style that still had the quality and design prowess to take on its designer counterpart. Meet the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafer, a pair I've personally put to the test.
Classic in design, elegant and in shade, and bringing depth through a contrasting suede fabric, it's easy to see why brown suede loafers appeal to so many right now. & Other Stories has lent into the classic appeal of the penny loafer shape, a flat-soled shoe that will comfortably work hard in our wardrobes well beyond the current adoration. Instead of the expected smooth rounded toe, you'll find a ruched effect created by gathered stitching around the toe box which nods again to considered designs heralded by high designers over the years.
At £125 this pair is slightly more expensive than other high street finds, but when it comes to footwear that you want to last a long time in your wardrobe, it pays to invest in better-quality fabrics. This pair is formed of a 100% suede upper and 100% leather lining, and from testing them out myself I can confirm that they're just as comfortable as they are chic. I took my regular size and they fit perfectly.
Keep scrolling to shop the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers, and shop more brown suede loafers.
Shop the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers
Shop More Loafers:
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
I Don't Do Maximalism—6 Quiet Luxury Trends That Are Still Cool in 2025
On-trend, not trendy.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Kylie Jenner Knows That Wearing This Rich Denim Trend With This Pretty Loafer Trend Is the Move
Follow suit.
By Allyson Payer
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jean Color and Shoe Trend Combo That'll Be Everywhere This Spring
She nailed it with this Aspen outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
5 Days Into 2025, Kendall and Hailey Already Appointed This the Year's Top Flat Shoe
It makes jeans look so elegant.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
IMO, These Are the Absolute Best Under-$300 Items to Shop Right Now
Yes, including these Reformation jeans.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Sorry to My Go-To Accessories, But I'm Replacing You With This Rich-Looking Trend
Truly the easiest outfit upgrade.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, Ballet Flats, But This Parisian-Backed Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Way Pricier
It's all in the details.
By Nikki Chwatt