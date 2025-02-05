I Just Tried On the High Street Brown Suede Loafers That Will Sell Out Next

If you've scanned the looks of the most fashionable people recently, you may have noticed that one shoe in particular has become a fast favourite. Styled with jeans, skirts, tailoring and more, it's the penny loafer that has returned to ease us out of chunky winter boots and seamlessly move into the brighter days to come.

In particular, suede loafers in deep chocolate shades are gaining the most search at this time, with Saint Laurent's iconic Le Loafer sitting high on my dream wish list, I set about finding a more affordable style that still had the quality and design prowess to take on its designer counterpart. Meet the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafer, a pair I've personally put to the test.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Classic in design, elegant and in shade, and bringing depth through a contrasting suede fabric, it's easy to see why brown suede loafers appeal to so many right now. & Other Stories has lent into the classic appeal of the penny loafer shape, a flat-soled shoe that will comfortably work hard in our wardrobes well beyond the current adoration. Instead of the expected smooth rounded toe, you'll find a ruched effect created by gathered stitching around the toe box which nods again to considered designs heralded by high designers over the years.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

At £125 this pair is slightly more expensive than other high street finds, but when it comes to footwear that you want to last a long time in your wardrobe, it pays to invest in better-quality fabrics. This pair is formed of a 100% suede upper and 100% leather lining, and from testing them out myself I can confirm that they're just as comfortable as they are chic. I took my regular size and they fit perfectly.

Keep scrolling to shop the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers, and shop more brown suede loafers.

