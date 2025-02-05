I Just Tried On the High Street Brown Suede Loafers That Will Sell Out Next

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

If you've scanned the looks of the most fashionable people recently, you may have noticed that one shoe in particular has become a fast favourite. Styled with jeans, skirts, tailoring and more, it's the penny loafer that has returned to ease us out of chunky winter boots and seamlessly move into the brighter days to come.

In particular, suede loafers in deep chocolate shades are gaining the most search at this time, with Saint Laurent's iconic Le Loafer sitting high on my dream wish list, I set about finding a more affordable style that still had the quality and design prowess to take on its designer counterpart. Meet the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafer, a pair I've personally put to the test.

Image of brown suede loafers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Classic in design, elegant and in shade, and bringing depth through a contrasting suede fabric, it's easy to see why brown suede loafers appeal to so many right now. & Other Stories has lent into the classic appeal of the penny loafer shape, a flat-soled shoe that will comfortably work hard in our wardrobes well beyond the current adoration. Instead of the expected smooth rounded toe, you'll find a ruched effect created by gathered stitching around the toe box which nods again to considered designs heralded by high designers over the years.

Woman wears brown suede loafers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

At £125 this pair is slightly more expensive than other high street finds, but when it comes to footwear that you want to last a long time in your wardrobe, it pays to invest in better-quality fabrics. This pair is formed of a 100% suede upper and 100% leather lining, and from testing them out myself I can confirm that they're just as comfortable as they are chic. I took my regular size and they fit perfectly.

Keep scrolling to shop the & Other Stories Suede Penny Loafers, and shop more brown suede loafers.

Suede Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Suede Penny Loafers

Shop More Loafers:

Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Suede in Dark Chocolate
YSL
Women's Le Loafer Penny Slippers in Suede in Dark Chocolate

A pair I've been dreaming about.

Dartmoor
Russell & Bromley
Dartmoor Moccasin Saddle Loafer

A timeless shape and elegant shade.

Airola Suede Loafers
ATP ATELIER
Airola Suede Loafers

ATP knows all about excellent accessories.

Amina
Vagabond Shoemakers
Amina

I keep coming back to deep cherry shades.

Addie Loafer
Jimmy Choo
Addie Loafer

A pair destined to be worn for years and years.

Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers
COS
Pintucked Leather Penny Loafers

Trust COS to make a supremely elegant and wearable loafer.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer

The Gucci Jordaan loafers are iconic for a reason.

Massimo Dutti, Soft Penny Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Soft Penny Loafers

The grained leather is such a nice touch.

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸