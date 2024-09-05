Chic, Timeless and So Expensive-Looking—This £30 H&M Jacket Is Destined to Sell Out
We've finally arrived at my favourite time of the year. Summer's sweltering days are at last behind us, but winter's freezing nights are still several months off. This rare sweet spot in the fashion calendar allows me the opportunity to style my favourite outfit combination: a light tee or tank and a boxy jacket. I don't have to fuss around with a heavy coat but I can still indulge in a little layering—I can't think of a better time of year for my wardrobe.
Motivated to make the most of the season, I've been keeping my eye out for a worthy jacket that's up to this important task. Having scoured the high street, I finally stumbled across it: H&M's Shawl-Collared Felted Jacket (£30). With a rounded cut and a shawl-collar design, this lightweight jacket cuts off at the hip and is designed in a warm, felted fabric. Available in grey, black, navy and beige, this versatile jacket will style well with jeans and tees but will look just as good paired with a sleek silk dress. Whilst I'm committing to the light grey style, the neutral colour palette ensures that every iteration will be easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Last year's iteration, pictured on @johannalager above, quickly sold out so I expect that it won't be long until this one goes too.
Unable to keep my new favourite high street buy to myself, read on to shop the jacket below, as well as my edit of the other best felt jackets to discover this season.
SHOP H&M'S SHAWL-COLLARED FELT JACKET HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE FELT JACKETS HERE:
The khaki colour trend is going to be one of autumn's most important shades.
The rounded silhouette will add a relaxed energy to your daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
