Chic, Timeless and So Expensive-Looking—This £30 H&M Jacket Is Destined to Sell Out

We've finally arrived at my favourite time of the year. Summer's sweltering days are at last behind us, but winter's freezing nights are still several months off. This rare sweet spot in the fashion calendar allows me the opportunity to style my favourite outfit combination: a light tee or tank and a boxy jacket. I don't have to fuss around with a heavy coat but I can still indulge in a little layering—I can't think of a better time of year for my wardrobe.

Motivated to make the most of the season, I've been keeping my eye out for a worthy jacket that's up to this important task. Having scoured the high street, I finally stumbled across it: H&M's Shawl-Collared Felted Jacket (£30). With a rounded cut and a shawl-collar design, this lightweight jacket cuts off at the hip and is designed in a warm, felted fabric. Available in grey, black, navy and beige, this versatile jacket will style well with jeans and tees but will look just as good paired with a sleek silk dress. Whilst I'm committing to the light grey style, the neutral colour palette ensures that every iteration will be easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Last year's iteration, pictured on @johannalager above, quickly sold out so I expect that it won't be long until this one goes too.

Unable to keep my new favourite high street buy to myself, read on to shop the jacket below, as well as my edit of the other best felt jackets to discover this season.

