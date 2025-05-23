I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, But I'll Buy Anything These 6 Tastemakers Tell Me To

As a fashion editor, it usually takes a lot for me to be influenced. Between scanning the new arrivals section of my favorite sites and scrolling social media for what everyone is wearing and talking about, my screen time is so high that it would send a Victorian child into a coma. Let's just say, if there's a buy-worthy item in the market, I've probably already looked at it, analyzed it, and maybe even recommended it in a story. So when it comes to taking recommendations from other people, I tend to be pretty picky about who and what.

The exceptions? A handful of tastemakers whose style I can always count on to leave me inspired. I keep a close eye on what these six stylish women are wearing and linking to in their content, and will maybe, just maybe, find myself buying something they've told me to.



Whether it's the white button-down from emerging label The Anteros that I snagged after seeing it tagged by @shayinjune, the timeless Manolos that Sylvie Mus made me realize were well worth the spend, or the designer-looking Amazon bag I discovered from Coco Schiffer, keep scrolling to see what I'm taking their advice on and buying for myself.

Shay in June

WHO: @shayinjune, stylist and content creator

What I'm Buying

The Anteros Lief Shirt $275 SHOP NOW Not only do I already own it, but I can also no longer remember life without such a cool basic. A.Emery Kinto Leather Thong Sandals $170 SHOP NOW Flip-flops can look undone, but the details here make them look far more elevated than most. The Row '90s Leather Top Handle Bag $1090 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing it for years, but Shay's constant rotation of cool styling ideas is making me want to finally pull the trigger. Alfie Open Back Denim Top $260 SHOP NOW If it's not already, this rising French label should be on your radar immediately. OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite 1998c Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW The kind of glasses that make every outfit look cooler without detracting from the rest of it. AGMES Grace Recycled Sterling Silver Necklace $2300 SHOP NOW I can't explain it, but this bolder piece still somehow feels minimal.

Gabriella Gofis

WHO: @gabrigofis, Substacker and content creator

What I'm Buying

Courtney Grow

WHO: @courtneygrow, content creator

What I'm Buying

Tory Burch Layered Hand-Done Mirrorwork Dress $1998 SHOP NOW It's back in stock, though, I can't imagine it will be for long. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops $185 SHOP NOW Summer hasn't even started, but Courtney's outfits have helped cement them as *the* sandals of the season. ZARA ZW Collection Embroidered Short Dress $119 SHOP NOW It's a part of my next Zara order. HIGH SPORT Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $980 SHOP NOW I would have never thought twice about these, but Courtney's effortless styling made me consider them. Tory Burch Ribbed Tank Top $298 SHOP NOW Dare I say this is the tank of summer 2025? Rat and Boa Luciana Dress $305 SHOP NOW Hello, vacation wardrobe.

Sylvie Mus

WHO: @sylviemus_, stylist

What I'm Buying

Burberry Camden Organic Cotton-Gabardine Coat $2150 SHOP NOW Sylvie's wardrobe is filled with quality investment pieces, starting with none other than a classic Burberry trench. Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $915 SHOP NOW She's singlehandedly made me overlook every other shoe trend of the moment for these. Babaton Agency Pant $148 SHOP NOW Sylvie has luxury taste, so when I see her wearing something more affordable, I always take note. Róhe Sculptural Bustier $520 SHOP NOW Dress it down with jeans or up with a silk skirt. Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Leather Sandals $820 $574 SHOP NOW Simple sandals with a little something extra.

Coco Schiffer

WHO: @cocoschiffer, celebrity stylist

Ilana Torbiner

WHO: @ilanatorbiner, Substacker and content creator

What I'm Buying