I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, But I'll Buy Anything These 6 Tastemakers Tell Me To
As a fashion editor, it usually takes a lot for me to be influenced. Between scanning the new arrivals section of my favorite sites and scrolling social media for what everyone is wearing and talking about, my screen time is so high that it would send a Victorian child into a coma. Let's just say, if there's a buy-worthy item in the market, I've probably already looked at it, analyzed it, and maybe even recommended it in a story. So when it comes to taking recommendations from other people, I tend to be pretty picky about who and what.
The exceptions? A handful of tastemakers whose style I can always count on to leave me inspired. I keep a close eye on what these six stylish women are wearing and linking to in their content, and will maybe, just maybe, find myself buying something they've told me to.
Whether it's the white button-down from emerging label The Anteros that I snagged after seeing it tagged by @shayinjune, the timeless Manolos that Sylvie Mus made me realize were well worth the spend, or the designer-looking Amazon bag I discovered from Coco Schiffer, keep scrolling to see what I'm taking their advice on and buying for myself.
Shay in June
WHO: @shayinjune, stylist and content creator
What I'm Buying
Gabriella Gofis
WHO: @gabrigofis, Substacker and content creator
What I'm Buying
Courtney Grow
WHO: @courtneygrow, content creator
What I'm Buying
Sylvie Mus
WHO: @sylviemus_, stylist
What I'm Buying
Coco Schiffer
WHO: @cocoschiffer, celebrity stylist
Ilana Torbiner
WHO: @ilanatorbiner, Substacker and content creator
What I'm Buying
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
