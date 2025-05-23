I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, But I'll Buy Anything These 6 Tastemakers Tell Me To

As a fashion editor, it usually takes a lot for me to be influenced. Between scanning the new arrivals section of my favorite sites and scrolling social media for what everyone is wearing and talking about, my screen time is so high that it would send a Victorian child into a coma. Let's just say, if there's a buy-worthy item in the market, I've probably already looked at it, analyzed it, and maybe even recommended it in a story. So when it comes to taking recommendations from other people, I tend to be pretty picky about who and what.

The exceptions? A handful of tastemakers whose style I can always count on to leave me inspired. I keep a close eye on what these six stylish women are wearing and linking to in their content, and will maybe, just maybe, find myself buying something they've told me to.

Whether it's the white button-down from emerging label The Anteros that I snagged after seeing it tagged by @shayinjune, the timeless Manolos that Sylvie Mus made me realize were well worth the spend, or the designer-looking Amazon bag I discovered from Coco Schiffer, keep scrolling to see what I'm taking their advice on and buying for myself.

Shay in June

WHO: @shayinjune, stylist and content creator

Shay in June wearing The Anteros Lief Shirt

Shay in June

What I'm Buying

Lief — the Anteros
The Anteros
Lief Shirt

Not only do I already own it, but I can also no longer remember life without such a cool basic.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

Flip-flops can look undone, but the details here make them look far more elevated than most.

'90s Leather Top Handle Bag
The Row
'90s Leather Top Handle Bag

I've been eyeing it for years, but Shay's constant rotation of cool styling ideas is making me want to finally pull the trigger.

Open Back Denim Top
Alfie
Open Back Denim Top

If it's not already, this rising French label should be on your radar immediately.

+ Khaite 1998c Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses
OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite
1998c Cat-Eye Metal Sunglasses

The kind of glasses that make every outfit look cooler without detracting from the rest of it.

Grace Recycled Sterling Silver Necklace
AGMES
Grace Recycled Sterling Silver Necklace

I can't explain it, but this bolder piece still somehow feels minimal.

Gabriella Gofis

WHO: @gabrigofis, Substacker and content creator

Gabri Gofis wearing a white embroidered Doen top

Gabriella Gofis

What I'm Buying

Frederica Top -- Salt
DôEN
Frederica Top

Airy, summer perfection.

Waverly
Janessa Leone
Waverly

Sun protection has never looked better.

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

Gabriella makes me feel like these are the only sneakers that matter right now.

Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Leset
Margo Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Apparently, it's the perfect white T-shirt. I'll be the judge of that.

Grove Sun
GLCO
Grove Sun

It doesn't get any more timeless.

Lucien White Sapphire Leverback, Silver
Dorsey
Lucien White Sapphire Leverback

A little everyday luxury.

Courtney Grow

WHO: @courtneygrow, content creator

Courtney Grow

Courtney Grow

What I'm Buying

Layered Hand-Done Mirrorwork Dress in Pink, Size 0
Tory Burch
Layered Hand-Done Mirrorwork Dress

It's back in stock, though, I can't imagine it will be for long.

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops

Summer hasn't even started, but Courtney's outfits have helped cement them as *the* sandals of the season.

Zw Collection Embroidered Short Dress
ZARA
ZW Collection Embroidered Short Dress

It's a part of my next Zara order.

Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Louis Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

I would have never thought twice about these, but Courtney's effortless styling made me consider them.

Ribbed Tank Top in White, Size L
Tory Burch
Ribbed Tank Top

Dare I say this is the tank of summer 2025?

Rat and Boa, Luciana Dress
Rat and Boa
Luciana Dress

Hello, vacation wardrobe.

Sylvie Mus

WHO: @sylviemus_, stylist

Sylvie Mus

What I'm Buying

Camden Organic Cotton-Gabardine Coat
Burberry
Camden Organic Cotton-Gabardine Coat

Sylvie's wardrobe is filled with quality investment pieces, starting with none other than a classic Burberry trench.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

She's singlehandedly made me overlook every other shoe trend of the moment for these.

Agency Pant
Babaton
Agency Pant

Sylvie has luxury taste, so when I see her wearing something more affordable, I always take note.

Sculptural Bustier | Black
Róhe
Sculptural Bustier

Dress it down with jeans or up with a silk skirt.

Tee Cage Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Tee Cage Leather Sandals

Simple sandals with a little something extra.

Coco Schiffer

WHO: @cocoschiffer, celebrity stylist

Coco Schiffer

Coco Schiffer

Zoe Black Hi Shine
Tony Bianco
Zoe Black Hi Shine

This is your sign not to sleep on Coco's Instagram Stories, as she's always linking to the best wardrobe staples.

Astoria Cut-Out Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat - Beige
The Frankie Shop
Astoria Cut-Out Raglan Sleeve Trench Coat

My hunt for a modern trench coat ended here, FYI.

Generic Genuine Leather Top Handle Tote Bags, Leather Satchels Bag,casual Shoulder Hobo Commuter Bag Waterproof for Women(black)
Generic
Genuine Leather Top Handle Tote Bag

As a rule, I don't shop on Amazon for fashion pieces, but I'm afraid this is too good not to snag.

Sowing Stripe Silk Twill Scarf
Vince
Sowing Stripe Silk Twill Scarf

To style as a belt. Duh.

Prada A60s Rectangular Sunglasses
Prada
Rectangular Sunglasses

Prada makes one of my favorite black sunglasses, and these might have to become my next update.

Embellished Leather Belt
DÉHANCHE
Embellished Leather Belt

Coco manages to make this look downright effortless to wear, and I love her for that.

Ilana Torbiner

WHO: @ilanatorbiner, Substacker and content creator

Ilana Torbiner

Ilana Torbiner

What I'm Buying

Exclusive Lay2 Bonded-Crepe Cardigan
BIRROT
Bonded-Crepe Cardigan

A new-to-me brand I adore!

Exclusive Lay2 High-Rise Bonded-Crepe Straight-Leg Trousers
BIRROT
High-Rise Bonded-Crepe Straight-Leg Trousers

Did I mention Sofia Richie Grainge is also a fan of this pant set?

Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Leather Ballet Flats

As practical as they are pretty.

Ralph Lauren, Metal-Accent Leather Belt
Ralph Lauren
Metal-Accent Leather Belt

Because every good minimalist wardrobe needs a funky piece or two.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

