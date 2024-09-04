9 Fall Outfits Elsa Hosk Already Figured Out For You

Whenever I'm in need of some outfit inspiration, Elsa Hosk's Instagram feed never lets me down. As a supermodel and designer (of her wildly popular line Helsa with Revolve and FWRD), Hosk knows what she's doing when it comes to shopping for the latest trends and incorporating them into her outfits. And as the change in seasons approaches, I've been stalking her feed for ideas of what to wear this fall. In doing so, I found both recent outfits and fall-friendly looks she's worn throughout 2024.

Below, you'll find nine Elsa Hosk-approved outfits that will appeal to anyone seeking elegant, cool, trend-forward looks for both mild and chilly fall days. Hosk really has a knack for putting together comfortable pieces in an incredibly trend-forward way. Scroll on to see what you need to copy the outfits, and shop elevated pieces that will help to complete your effortlessly chic fall wardrobe.

The Outfit: Long Black Coat + Jeans + Leopard-Print Boots

Elsa Hosk wearing a black coat, jeans, and leopard-print boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Madame Double-Breasted Woven Coat
Max Mara
Madame Double-Breasted Woven Coat

Albi Jeans
Khaite
Albi Jeans

The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots
Toteme
The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots

The Outfit: Brown Leather Jacket + Red Trousers

Elsa Hosk wearing a leather jacket and red pants

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber
Reformation
Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber

Wesley Trousers
Posse
Wesley Trousers

The Outfit: Suede Coat + Burgundy Bag + Flat Boots

Elsa Hosk wearing a brown suede coat and burgundy Hermès bag

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Suede Trench Coat
SPRWMN
Suede Trench Coat

Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag

The Outfit: Leather Blazer + Denim Shirt + Shorts + Loafers

Elsa Hosk wearing a leather jacket, denim shirt, and loafers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Madewell, The Bedford Oversized Blazer in Leather
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Blazer in Leather

Frannie Denim Shirt
The Row
Frannie Denim Shirt

Miu Miu, Logo-Embossed Leather Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Logo-Embossed Leather Penny Loafers

The Outfit: Pretty Red Top + Jeans + Loafers

Elsa Hosk wearing a red top, jeans, and loafers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Juni Top
Reformation
Juni Top

+ Net Sustain Classic Cut High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Toteme
Classic Cut High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

The Outfit: Leather Jacket + T-Shirt + White Midi Skirt + Western Boots

Elsa Hosk wearing a Helsa leather jacket, white skirt, and boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Handkerchief Midi Skirt
Helsa
Handkerchief Midi Skirt

The Outfit: White T-Shirt + Tapered Trousers + Kitten-Heel Pumps

Elsa Hosk wearing a white T-shirt and black pants

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Mae Cotton T-Shirt
Khaite
Mae Cotton T-Shirt

Tor Pleated Cady Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Tor Pleated Cady Wide-Leg Pants

The Outfit: Leather Bomber Jacket + Sweater + Shorts + Knee Boots

Elsa Hosk wearing a leather jacket, denim shorts, and boots

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket
Saint Laurent
Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket

Prada denim bermudas

Prada
Denim Bermudas

The Outfit: Sweatshirt + Pleated Trousers + Sneakers

Elsa Hosk wearing a sweatshirt, trousers, and sneakers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Key Pieces

Grosgrain-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie
Jacquemus
Grosgrain-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

Flow Runner Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Loewe
Flow Runner Suede-Trimmed Sneakers

