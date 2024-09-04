9 Fall Outfits Elsa Hosk Already Figured Out For You
Whenever I'm in need of some outfit inspiration, Elsa Hosk's Instagram feed never lets me down. As a supermodel and designer (of her wildly popular line Helsa with Revolve and FWRD), Hosk knows what she's doing when it comes to shopping for the latest trends and incorporating them into her outfits. And as the change in seasons approaches, I've been stalking her feed for ideas of what to wear this fall. In doing so, I found both recent outfits and fall-friendly looks she's worn throughout 2024.
Below, you'll find nine Elsa Hosk-approved outfits that will appeal to anyone seeking elegant, cool, trend-forward looks for both mild and chilly fall days. Hosk really has a knack for putting together comfortable pieces in an incredibly trend-forward way. Scroll on to see what you need to copy the outfits, and shop elevated pieces that will help to complete your effortlessly chic fall wardrobe.
The Outfit: Long Black Coat + Jeans + Leopard-Print Boots
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Brown Leather Jacket + Red Trousers
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Suede Coat + Burgundy Bag + Flat Boots
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Leather Blazer + Denim Shirt + Shorts + Loafers
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Pretty Red Top + Jeans + Loafers
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Leather Jacket + T-Shirt + White Midi Skirt + Western Boots
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: White T-Shirt + Tapered Trousers + Kitten-Heel Pumps
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Leather Bomber Jacket + Sweater + Shorts + Knee Boots
Shop the Key Pieces
The Outfit: Sweatshirt + Pleated Trousers + Sneakers
Shop the Key Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
