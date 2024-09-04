9 Fall Outfits Elsa Hosk Already Figured Out For You

Whenever I'm in need of some outfit inspiration, Elsa Hosk's Instagram feed never lets me down. As a supermodel and designer (of her wildly popular line Helsa with Revolve and FWRD), Hosk knows what she's doing when it comes to shopping for the latest trends and incorporating them into her outfits. And as the change in seasons approaches, I've been stalking her feed for ideas of what to wear this fall. In doing so, I found both recent outfits and fall-friendly looks she's worn throughout 2024.

Below, you'll find nine Elsa Hosk-approved outfits that will appeal to anyone seeking elegant, cool, trend-forward looks for both mild and chilly fall days. Hosk really has a knack for putting together comfortable pieces in an incredibly trend-forward way. Scroll on to see what you need to copy the outfits, and shop elevated pieces that will help to complete your effortlessly chic fall wardrobe.

The Outfit: Long Black Coat + Jeans + Leopard-Print Boots

Max Mara Madame Double-Breasted Woven Coat $2590 SHOP NOW

Khaite Albi Jeans $460 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots $1950 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Brown Leather Jacket + Red Trousers

Reformation Veda Bennett Oversized Leather Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Posse Wesley Trousers $310 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Suede Coat + Burgundy Bag + Flat Boots

SPRWMN Suede Trench Coat $1695 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Intrecciato Shoulder Bag $4500 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Leather Blazer + Denim Shirt + Shorts + Loafers

Madewell The Bedford Oversized Blazer in Leather $568 SHOP NOW

The Row Frannie Denim Shirt $1050 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Logo-Embossed Leather Penny Loafers $1150 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Pretty Red Top + Jeans + Loafers

Reformation Juni Top $188 SHOP NOW

Toteme Classic Cut High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $320 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Leather Jacket + T-Shirt + White Midi Skirt + Western Boots

Reformation Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Helsa Handkerchief Midi Skirt $248 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: White T-Shirt + Tapered Trousers + Kitten-Heel Pumps

Khaite Mae Cotton T-Shirt $280 SHOP NOW

The Row Tor Pleated Cady Wide-Leg Pants $1490 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Leather Bomber Jacket + Sweater + Shorts + Knee Boots

Saint Laurent Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket $6500 SHOP NOW

Prada Denim Bermudas $1270 SHOP NOW

The Outfit: Sweatshirt + Pleated Trousers + Sneakers

