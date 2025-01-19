From Affordable Finds to Investment Buys, These Are the Best Snow Boots for Every Budget
Anyone who's ventured onto snowy mountain slopes knows that investing in high-quality gear is essential. It can be the difference between a damp, disappointing experience on the piste and the alpine getaway of your dreams. The crux of your chalet capsule should be a sturdy pair of boots, designed to handle icy paths and ankle-deep snow with ease—and keep your feet snug in the process.
Seasoned skiers might decide it's time to splurge on top-of-the-range, ultra-technical boots; the kind that look more like astronaut footwear than everyday apparel. But if you're setting off on your first trip to the Alps or simply wish to navigate snowy spells in the city with a little more support, you can keep your budget on the lower side.
Wherever you fall on the spectrum, there are a few considerations worth keeping front of mind. First, make sure the materials used are fully waterproof, as there's nothing worse than feeling a surge of cold water seeping into the footbed. Check the soles to ensure the grip is sufficient for the terrain you'll be tackling. And if you expect to encounter more than a few inches of snow, a knee-high design is the smart choice.
Now that you know what to look for, scroll on to see our pick of the best snow boots for every budget.
The Best Snow Boots Under £150:
Moon Boot is the go-to for starter snow boots among the fashion crowd.
You might be sceptical because of the price, but take a look at all those five-star reviews.
This pair is fully waterproof with a functional grip sole.
The Best Snow Boots Under £300:
Inspired by astronaut gear, this pair is equipped with all the technical details you need to tackle the slopes.
The Best Snow Boots Over £750:
These aren't just a fashion statement—the lug soles and padded fleece lining make them practical, too.
You'll be grateful for these shearling stompers in sub-zero temperatures.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
