Screenshot Now, Shop Later: The 8 Spring 2027 Shoe Trends That Will Surge in 6 Months

Another fashion month has come and gone, so now that the spring/summer 2027 shows are officially behind us, the real work begins. As a fashion editor, now is the time when I sit down and truly do a proper deep dive into the collections. I'm scrutinizing each look, zooming in on every detail, and scanning the season at large so I can take it all in and properly analyze next-season fashion. First up, it's the shoes I'm fixated on.
While clothes might garner the most buzz in the immediate aftermath of a runway show, shoes and accessories will eventually drive the bulk of sales and, therefore, shape style the most. Designers were aligned on several fronts with the silhouettes and finishes of the footwear that graced their runways, and the spring shoe trends are becoming clear. First, things are getting more opulent, maximalist, and, well, fun. Heels arrived with crystal and floral appliqués and gemstone embellishments. Flats, too, are getting more interesting with academic-inspired brogues, derbies, and oxfords all but overtaking humble ballerina flats.
Here, discover every major shoe trend to know from the spring/summer 2027 runways.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.