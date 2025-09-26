I'm a Curve Model, and This Is What It's Like Backstage at NYFW With the Brand That Gets It Right

Still, I'm grateful for every chance I get to strut my stuff because, honestly, each time feels like a gift. I've walked a runway or two, and one of the reasons I love it so much is that it gives me the same adrenaline rush I used to feel back in my musical theater days. You walk, and then poof—it's done! It's two minutes of pure energy before you're backstage catching your breath.
I thought I'd take you behind the scenes and show you what it really takes to get runway ready for the Christian Siriano S/S 26 show in New York.
10 a.m.: Coffee is nonnegotiable. My call time was 12:30, which felt like an absolute blessing. A diva (me) cannot start her day without coffee, so I woke up and ordered a quad-shot iced almond latte from Butler. I'm Australian, and if there's one thing I'm proud of us being known for internationally, it's our coffee culture. That quad shot was necessary fuel for the day ahead.
12:15 p.m.: Herald Square bound. I hopped on the subway to Macy's in Herald Square, where the runway was set. Whenever I hear "Herald Square," I immediately think of the song "Give My Regards to Broadway"—very fitting for a theater kid living her Broadway dreams on a fashion runway. Truly, the subway is always the fastest way around during fashion week when the streets are pure gridlock.
12:30 p.m.: Check-in. Once I arrived, I checked in, found my dressing spot, and was ushered straight into hair.
There's something so surreal about seeing your name printed on that little card. It never gets old.
1 p.m.: Hair with Lacy Redway. The incredible Lacy Redway led the hair team. Her vision was a "liquid wave"—effortless yet structured, like your hair is flowing even when you're standing still. I was seated across from a friend, which gave me the perfect view of the organized chaos at the hair station. Watching a team of artists working in perfect sync is mesmerizing.
1:45 p.m.: An unexpected facial. After hair, I was lucky enough to be treated to a facial by the team at Borghese Roma. They walked me through their products (including a serum I got to take home), and the whole thing was surprisingly calming amid the madness. These little moments of pause are everything during fashion week.
2:30 p.m.: Rehearsal prep (two hours to showtime). Just before our run-through, I got a quick base of makeup applied and then tracked down my shoes for the walk-through.
Pro tip: Always rehearse in the shoes you're actually wearing. If they pinch, slip, or slide, this is when you find out so you can hair-spray the soles for grip, tape potential blister spots, or sneak in gel insoles. Nothing is worse than realizing your shoes are torture devices mid-walk.
3 p.m.: Back to makeup (1.5 hours to showtime). I headed back to the chair for the finishing touches from the talented Gilbert Soliz.
The look: sculpted, glowing skin with a bold lip. There's something about watching your reflection transform in that chair—it's like putting on armor before battle, only prettier.
3:45 p.m.: Food is fuel (45 minutes to showtime). By now, I was starving. Fashion-week days can stretch to six-plus hours from call time to close, so eating is key. Sometimes, you're literally sprinting to the next venue. I actually saw a few models running—full-out sprinting—to make it to the Sergio Hudson show after ours. The hustle is real.
4:45 p.m.: Getting dressed (15 minutes past showtime). Finally, it was time to get dressed and have Christian himself come by for final checks.
That moment when the designer personally adjusts you before the runway, it's nerve-racking but so special.
5:30 p.m.: Showtime (one hour past call time). Fashion-week shows rarely start on schedule—it's part of the charm. We were waiting for a guest of honor to be seated, and then like clockwork, Coco Rocha opened the show.
By the time she was changing into her closing look, I was stepping out onto the runway. Walking past icons like Oprah and Lizzo? I would've happily stayed out there for 10 minutes. The energy in that room was electric.
Post-show: Full-glam subway ride. After the show, I hopped on the subway back to my hotel—in full glam, no less—before meeting my boyfriend downtown for dinner at a new spot called Eel Bar. Highly recommend if you're craving something a little different in the city.
Nightcap at the Bowery. Even though I was exhausted, I went for a quick nightcap with friends at the Bowery Hotel. There's something about unwinding with people who get the controlled chaos of fashion week that feels essential.
The whole day reminded me why I love this industry, even if curve representation still isn't where it should be. When designers like Christian Siriano continue to champion diversity and create space for different bodies on the runway, it makes every step worth it.
Also, let's be real—I needed a serious shower to get that liquid wave out of my hair. Lacy had set it down solid. Until the next runway adventure…
Jennifer Atilémile is the definition of a woman who does it all. A true multi-hyphenate, she is a model, writer, creative, activist, and intellectual. Holding two master's degrees, she's proving that being beautiful and smart isn't mutually exclusive. As Victoria's Secret's first Australian curve model and a featured face in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, she's literally rewriting the rules of what it means to be a model in 2025. When she's not busy breaking barriers in the fashion industry, Atilémile is crafting thoughtful commentary through her Substack, To Life, With Love, where she serves up everything from pop culture hot takes to brutally honest conversations about beauty standards, body positivity, and what it really means to embrace your authentic self.