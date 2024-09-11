The Most Jaw-Dropping VMAs Red Carpet Looks of 2024
It's been seven months since music's biggest stars came together for the Grammys. At tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, we'll see another reunion of epic proportions. The nominees include Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dua Lipa. How's that for an A-list lineup?
In addition to these heavy-hitting names, I'm also excited to see the newest crop of rising stars, many of whom are nominated in the Best New Artist category. I can't wait to see what recent Who What Wear cover star Gracie Abrams will wear on the red carpet (something tells me it's going to be good). Will Tyla outdo her epic Met Gala outfit? How will Chappell Roan dress for her award-show debut? Only time will tell. Scroll down to see the most jaw-dropping red carpet looks from the 2024 MTV VMAs.
WHO: Chappell Roan
WHO: Lisa
WHO: Karol G
WHO: Lola Brooke
WHO: Coco Jones
STYLED BY: Maeve Reilly
