Lily Collins Has Been Wearing This Trendy '90s Basic All Over NYC and Paris

Thanks to a clever marketing move by Netflix, season four of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, and the show got two press tours because of it. That means lots and lots of Lily Collins outfits (which rival what Emily Cooper wears on the screen). I've noticed a theme among her outfits for press tour part two, and it's that many of them contain one '90s-inspired item, in particular.

The item that Collins is fully embracing for many of her appearances in NYC and Paris in recent days is oversized blazers with structured shoulders. They've given her outfits (typically high-waisted jeans or pants and crop tops) a '90s cool-girl feel that continues to be a highly coveted aesthetic. And while slim, nipped-waist blazers have been getting much of the buzz in 2024, oversized blazers are the trendy basic that's stood the test of time.

Given this information, keep scrolling to see the always-chic Lily Collins' blazer outfits as of late and shop similar '90s-inspired blazers for yourself.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins:

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Dior dress; Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps ($725)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Nina Ricci blazer and pants

Shop '90s-Inspired Oversized Blazers

Reformation Winston Blazer $298 SHOP NOW

Lioness La Quinta Blazer $71 SHOP NOW

Zara Double Breasted Shoulder Pad Blazer $100 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Kline Blazer in Cooper Plaid $238 SHOP NOW

Mango Pinstripe Suit Blazer $140 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Quinn Blazer $550 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Babaton Vogue Blazer $268 SHOP NOW