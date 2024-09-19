Lily Collins Has Been Wearing This Trendy '90s Basic All Over NYC and Paris
Thanks to a clever marketing move by Netflix, season four of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, and the show got two press tours because of it. That means lots and lots of Lily Collins outfits (which rival what Emily Cooper wears on the screen). I've noticed a theme among her outfits for press tour part two, and it's that many of them contain one '90s-inspired item, in particular.
The item that Collins is fully embracing for many of her appearances in NYC and Paris in recent days is oversized blazers with structured shoulders. They've given her outfits (typically high-waisted jeans or pants and crop tops) a '90s cool-girl feel that continues to be a highly coveted aesthetic. And while slim, nipped-waist blazers have been getting much of the buzz in 2024, oversized blazers are the trendy basic that's stood the test of time.
Given this information, keep scrolling to see the always-chic Lily Collins' blazer outfits as of late and shop similar '90s-inspired blazers for yourself.
On Lily Collins:
On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)
On Lily Collins: Dior dress; Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps ($725)
On Lily Collins: Nina Ricci blazer and pants
Shop '90s-Inspired Oversized Blazers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
