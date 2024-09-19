Lily Collins Has Been Wearing This Trendy '90s Basic All Over NYC and Paris

Thanks to a clever marketing move by Netflix, season four of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, and the show got two press tours because of it. That means lots and lots of Lily Collins outfits (which rival what Emily Cooper wears on the screen). I've noticed a theme among her outfits for press tour part two, and it's that many of them contain one '90s-inspired item, in particular.

The item that Collins is fully embracing for many of her appearances in NYC and Paris in recent days is oversized blazers with structured shoulders. They've given her outfits (typically high-waisted jeans or pants and crop tops) a '90s cool-girl feel that continues to be a highly coveted aesthetic. And while slim, nipped-waist blazers have been getting much of the buzz in 2024, oversized blazers are the trendy basic that's stood the test of time.

Given this information, keep scrolling to see the always-chic Lily Collins' blazer outfits as of late and shop similar '90s-inspired blazers for yourself.

Lily Collins wearing a checked blazer, jeans, and heels

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins:

Lily Collins wearing a black blazer, jeans, and Alaia ballerinas

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Cartier bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Lily Collins wearing a leather blazer and brown pants

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Getty Images)

Lily Collins wearing a blazer and fringed dress

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Dior dress; Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps ($725)

Lily Collins wearing a burgundy suit

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Lily Collins: Nina Ricci blazer and pants

Shop '90s-Inspired Oversized Blazers

Winston Blazer
Reformation
Winston Blazer

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

La Quinta Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer

Double Breasted Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Double Breasted Shoulder Pad Blazer

Madewell, The Kline Blazer in Cooper Plaid
Madewell
The Kline Blazer in Cooper Plaid

Pinstripe Suit Blazer
Mango
Pinstripe Suit Blazer

Quinn Blazer
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer

Vogue Blazer
Aritzia
Babaton Vogue Blazer

Oversize Single Breasted Blazer
WARDROBE.NYC
Oversize Single Breasted Blazer

