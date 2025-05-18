Spotted at the Italian Open: The Color Combination That Adds at Least 3 Zeroes to Every Outfit

Lily Collins with her husband Charlie McDowell attending the Italian Open in Rome wearing a tan jacket and black Chanel bag with black jeans and Celine sandals.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

Some things are just true and shouldn't need to be explained repeatedly, one being the value-increasing qualities associated with wearing black with tan. Classic, elegant, and timeless, the color combination clicks every time, no matter what form it takes on or its actual cost. Of course, it helps when your black-and tan outfit is made up of a mix of Chanel, Cartier, and Celine (the big three); you're Lily Collins; and you're at the Italian Open. But even if none of those facts applies, trust me, wearing black with tan is the way to go if looking rich with zero effort is your goal.

Collins wore the sophisticated shade duo over the weekend while attending the Italian Open in Rome alongside her husband, Charlie McDowell. Specifically, she chose a tweed jacket in a light shade of tan with gold hardware and paired it with a white T-shirt, black straight-leg cropped jeans, Celine Clea flat sandals, and a Chanel quilted black backpack. The Emily in Paris star and Cartier ambassador finished off the classy ensemble with a pair of wire-rim sunglasses from the French jewelry house.

Lily Collins with her husband Charlie McDowell attending the Italian Open in Rome wearing a tan jacket and black Chanel bag with black jeans and Celine sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Celine shoes; Chanel bag; Cartier Panthère de Cartier Sunglasses ($1445)

But Collins isn't the only elegant dresser who leans on the tan and black pieces in their closet. Some of the best looks on Instagram this year have been colored in the neutral-shade duo, including 'fits on Jasmine Tookes, Sylvie Mus, and more. A Burberry trench paired with black jeans? Check! Khaki pants paired with a tailored blazer? Check! The possibilities really are endless. The best part? No matter how you style tan with black, it'll always look expensive.

More tan-and-black outfit inspiration:

Jasmine Tookes wearing a Burberry trench coat, white tee, and black pants.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

@nlmarilyn wearing a black blazer and tan khaki pants.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Sylvie Mus wearing a Burberry trench coat, black sweater, and black jeans.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Rikke Krefting wearing a long tan coat with a black bag.

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

Scroll down to shop some of the richest-looking tan and black pieces, from Kallmeyer's viral Tavi trench coat to the black jeans every WWW editor owns and loves.

Shop the rich-looking tan-and-black color combination:

Tavi Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat
KALLMEYER
Tavi Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat

I think about this trench coat at least once a week.

Diwo Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals
NEOUS
Diwo Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Sandals

The perfect barely there strappy sandals.

Anitas Dress in Wool
The Row
Anitas Dress in Wool

This is a sculptural masterpiece.

Women's Midnight Small Clutch in Smooth Leather in Black
YSL
Midnight Small Clutch in Smooth Leather in Black

A great formal clutch is a wardrobe item everyone should own.

Sawadah Linen Vest
LE KASHA
Sawadah Linen Vest

The fit on this vest is delicious.

Julep Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants
HIGH SPORT
Julep Stretch-Cotton Straight-Leg Pants

Oh yes, the beloved High Sport pants also come in tan.

Marlo 12 Bag in Leather
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag in Leather

This bag is at the tippy top of my wish list.

Asymmetric Double-Faced Wool Top
COS
Asymmetric Double-Faced Wool Top

Gorgeous.

Stretch Cotton City Shorts
Michael Kors Collection
Stretch Cotton City Shorts

Bermuda shorts are the bottoms of the summer.

prada, Washed Twill Minidress with Safety Pin
prada
Washed Twill Minidress with Safety Pin

The gold safety pin only adds to this classic LBD's appeal.

Women's Cassandra Wedges in Smooth Leather in Noir
YSL
Cassandra Wedges in Smooth Leather in Noir

The little gold YSL hardware is so minimal and chic.

Saraphina Leather Jacket
KHAITE
Saraphina Leather Jacket

I'm a sucker for blazers with close-together buttons.

Alfidis Pant in Cotton and Cashmere
The Row
Alfidis Pant in Cotton and Cashmere

Perfect khakis do exist.

Women's Orbit Flash Sneaker in Sea Salt/caramel
Bottega Veneta
Orbit Flash Sneaker

Really, really, really good suede sneakers.

Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan
LIBEROWE
Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan

The feeling of this cashmere is next-level.

prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag with Belt

All of the top fashion editors are carrying this bag.

Bonded Poplin A-Line Dress
Marni
Bonded Poplin A-Line Dress

This dress is both delicate and edgy.

Patti Wool-Twill Jacket
NILI LOTAN
Patti Wool-Twill Jacket

This jacket with khakis and a white T-shirt? Done.

Zurie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

WWW's associate director of special projects, Kristen Nichols, and I both own these and rave about them.

Check Mews High Mules​ in Alabaster - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Mews High Mules​ in Alabaster

These are fun.

Collared Suede Jacket
COS
Collared Suede Jacket

I've been eyeing this suede jacket for weeks—months even.

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸