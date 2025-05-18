Spotted at the Italian Open: The Color Combination That Adds at Least 3 Zeroes to Every Outfit

Some things are just true and shouldn't need to be explained repeatedly, one being the value-increasing qualities associated with wearing black with tan. Classic, elegant, and timeless, the color combination clicks every time, no matter what form it takes on or its actual cost. Of course, it helps when your black-and tan outfit is made up of a mix of Chanel, Cartier, and Celine (the big three); you're Lily Collins; and you're at the Italian Open. But even if none of those facts applies, trust me, wearing black with tan is the way to go if looking rich with zero effort is your goal.

Collins wore the sophisticated shade duo over the weekend while attending the Italian Open in Rome alongside her husband, Charlie McDowell. Specifically, she chose a tweed jacket in a light shade of tan with gold hardware and paired it with a white T-shirt, black straight-leg cropped jeans, Celine Clea flat sandals, and a Chanel quilted black backpack. The Emily in Paris star and Cartier ambassador finished off the classy ensemble with a pair of wire-rim sunglasses from the French jewelry house.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lily Collins: Celine shoes; Chanel bag; Cartier Panthère de Cartier Sunglasses ($1445)

But Collins isn't the only elegant dresser who leans on the tan and black pieces in their closet. Some of the best looks on Instagram this year have been colored in the neutral-shade duo, including 'fits on Jasmine Tookes, Sylvie Mus, and more. A Burberry trench paired with black jeans? Check! Khaki pants paired with a tailored blazer? Check! The possibilities really are endless. The best part? No matter how you style tan with black, it'll always look expensive.

More tan-and-black outfit inspiration:

Scroll down to shop some of the richest-looking tan and black pieces, from Kallmeyer's viral Tavi trench coat to the black jeans every WWW editor owns and loves.

Shop the rich-looking tan-and-black color combination: