Lily Collins Just Wore the Fall Pants Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look Instantly Expensive

Having spent a great deal of time in fashion's inner circle, it never surprises me to spot actor Lily Collins out in the city styling a blooming trend. Perhaps its her close relationship with some of the industry's most in-demand stylists, or maybe it's her many years spent amongst A-listers honing her skill but, in my opinion, her eye for a great buy only gets stronger and stronger.

Stepping out in New York this week, Collins crafted what I can only describe as the perfect autumn outfit. Ticking off some major color, fabric and styling trends, her laidback look reminded me that she landed the roll of Emily Cooper for a reason.

Breaking the outdated styling rule that black and brown shouldn't be paired together, Collins plucked a pair of brown wide leg trousers to style with a structured leather blazer. Taking off within fashion crowds this season, the brown trouser trend offers a softer alternative to the black trousers that we normally reach for at this time of year, whilst injecting warmth, and an expensive-looking energy into an outfit—all without overwhelming or dominating the look.

Lily Collins wears brown trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Collins wore hers with a sleek leather jacket and pointed-toe shoes, these trousers also style well with a broad range of tops. Pair them with a butter yellow knit for an autumn-ensemble that any fashion editor would commend you for, or wear with a chocolate brown blazer for a low-effort, high-impact look.

A new staple amongst hight street and designer brands, brown trousers have been interpreted by a number or retailers this season. I'm seriously impressed by H&M's affordable wide-leg pair, but I've also found versions at Reformation and Zara that have caught my eye. To the shop the trouser trend with Collins seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best brown trousers available to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BROWN PANTS HERE:

Jersey Drawstring Pants
H&M
Jersey Drawstring Pants

These come in sizes XXS—XXL.

Brown Cord Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
Nobodys Child
Brown Cord Pleated Wide Leg Trousers

For me, corduroy trousers are an autumn non-negotiable.

Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection US
Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers

These also comes in petite and long lengths, as well as regular.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

These also come in three other shades.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

I'm here for the chic drawstring pant wave.

Straight Trousers With Elastic Waist
Mango
Straight Trousers With Elastic Waist

The elastic waist ensures lasting comfort.

Tavar Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Simhkai
Tavar Wool Wide-Leg Pants

The wool composition will help to keep you warm this autumn.

Double Pleat Pants
ZARA
Double Pleat Pants

The mid-waist cut makes these easy to style with a broad range of tops and blouses.

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Style with heels to elongate the legs.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

