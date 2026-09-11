As sycophantic as this sounds, I am somewhat of a self-confessed Olsen Twins-style historian. Off the cuff, I could prattle on about how Mary-Kate pioneered the indie sleaze aesthetic with her beat up Hermès Birkins or wax lyrical about how Ashley loaned genuine archival gowns from the 1920s to Baz Luhrmann for his film adaption of The Great Gatsby.
Indeed, everytime there is a sighting of the duo, I can’t help but analyse every element of their outfit and chronicle it in my own sartorial annals. So, when the pair made an ultra sighting in Manhattan overnight, I couldn’t help but narrow in on the unexpected shoe choice Mary-Kate wore for the outing. Stepping out ahead of New York Fashion Week, the designer cut a casual figure in a pair of trainers.
No, your eyes don’t deceive you. Despite The Row being the patron saint of quiet luxury, Mary-Kate has proved that even members of fashion’s upper echelon aren’t immune to the allure of a pair of humble sneakers. Of course, given the fact that it is an Olsen Twin that we’re discussing, we shouldn’t assume that her shoes would be anything but extraordinary.
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Though trainers have garnered quite the cultural cachet through collaborations like Nike x Jacquemus and Adidas x Wales Bonner, Mary-Kate’s pair is actually a true holy grail for sneakerheads and collectors alike. With contrasting trimming and Western-style elements, the pair can be traced back to a partnership Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto completed with Adidas in 2002.
Appearing in pristine condition, I can’t help but wonder whether Mary-Kate bought these two decades ago when she was a student in NYU and has held onto them since then, or found an impeccable steal on the resale market. Either way, they obviously piqued my interest.
Mary-Kate continued her off-duty ease with a pair of raw-hem long shorts and a classic white T-shirt. On her arm, she carried a ludicrously capacious crocodile-embossed bag and a pair of jeans. If only I could get an ID on those. Ahead, shop Mary-Kate-approved trainers to add into your own autumn wardrobe.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.