I Tried the White Pants Taking Over TikTok, and They're Even Better Than People Say

Being a fashion editor is an incredibly cool and rewarding job. But the most fun aspect, in my opinion, is keeping up with viral fashion trends and products and determining which ones are (or are not) worth investing in. This part of my role led me to discover Citizens of Humanity's white Marcelle Cargo Pants all over TikTok and Instagram. Despite not typically following internet trends right away or buying into everything I read, I was intrigued that creators kept mentioning their versatility and wearability and that the white specifically was selling out everywhere. So, I decided to grab a pair.

The options for white trousers can be endless, but as a 5"1" woman, I'm often disappointed in finding a pair that fits well and looks good. But to my surprise, the Marcelle pants exceeded all expectations. First off, these consist of everything shoppers (including myself) are looking for in a pair of pants—a modern barrel-leg, utilitarian-inspired details (6 large pockets), lightweight, durable fabric, and a loose but flattering fit. Basically, they give off that effortless look that actually requires minimal effort.

Similar to other Citizens of Humanity pants I've tried, the Marcelle's run true to size. However, size up if you want them to sit low-rise rather than at your belly button. The best part? I did not need to get the pants hemmed; they hit right at my ankles.

As for styling, the choices are immense. I've worn these pants with a tank top, button-down shirt, belt, and strappy sandals, as well as a lightweight cardigan, blazer, and retro-inspired sneakers, both of which looked classic and chic. One disclaimer: These cargo pants wrinkle easily, so keep a steamer or iron on hand.

It's not just the practicality and fit of these pants that make them a hit. They're also a clear reflection of the current fashion climate and what shoppers are buying for summer. If you ask any editors at Who What Wear about the hottest item, they'll tell you it's lightweight pants. Our data team supports this, noting that fashion-forward individuals are opting for pants like linen trousers and wide-leg cotton pants instead of dresses and skirts.

These white trousers are selling out fast, so don't hesitate if you want to shop the Marcelle Cargo Pants and similar styles that will help you achieve the same look. Keep scrolling.

Shop the Marcelle Cargo Pants:

Marcelle Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

Trust me—they're worth your hard-earned dollars.

Marcelle Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

Everyone could use another pair of black pants.

Marcelle Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

If you can't fathom buying another pair of white pants, these are the next best option.

Marcelle Low Slung Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

The olive green is so good for fall.

Marcelle Cargo Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Cargo Pants

These almost look vintage.

Shop more cargo pants:

Twill Cargo Pants
H&M
Twill Cargo Pants

How are these only $25?

Shon Stretch Cotton Pants
Nili Lotan
Shon Stretch Cotton Pants

Nili Lotan can do no wrong.

Cotton Cargo Pants
Good American
Cotton Cargo Pants

A steal.

Gisele Cargo Pant
Superdown
Gisele Cargo Pants

A 4-pocket design means a handbag is not necessary.

Mesmerize Me Solid Pants
FP Movement
Mesmerize Me Solid Pants

Reviewers note that they're worth every penny.

Zara ZW COLLECTION CARGO PANTS
Zara
ZW Collection Cargo Pants

Zara's selection of pants has been on fire this season.

Calista Utility Pant
Jonathan Simkhai
Calista Utility Pants

The elastic hem is perfect for showing off some fun shoes.

Mya Cotton-Linen Cargo Pant
Banana Republic
Mya Cotton-Linen Cargo Pants

Banana Republic for the win.

Lex Cargo Jean
GRLFRND
Lex Cargo Jeans

Slouchy and perfect.

Brooklyn Jeans
L'AGENCE
Brooklyn Cargo Jeans

You'll have these for years.

Featherweight Cailyn Cotton-Blend Cargo Pants
Rag & Bone
Featherweight Cailyn Cotton-Blend Cargo Pants

Such a good find. You're welcome.

Cargo Pants White Pants Tiktok
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

