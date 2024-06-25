I Tried the White Pants Taking Over TikTok, and They're Even Better Than People Say
Being a fashion editor is an incredibly cool and rewarding job. But the most fun aspect, in my opinion, is keeping up with viral fashion trends and products and determining which ones are (or are not) worth investing in. This part of my role led me to discover Citizens of Humanity's white Marcelle Cargo Pants all over TikTok and Instagram. Despite not typically following internet trends right away or buying into everything I read, I was intrigued that creators kept mentioning their versatility and wearability and that the white specifically was selling out everywhere. So, I decided to grab a pair.
The options for white trousers can be endless, but as a 5"1" woman, I'm often disappointed in finding a pair that fits well and looks good. But to my surprise, the Marcelle pants exceeded all expectations. First off, these consist of everything shoppers (including myself) are looking for in a pair of pants—a modern barrel-leg, utilitarian-inspired details (6 large pockets), lightweight, durable fabric, and a loose but flattering fit. Basically, they give off that effortless look that actually requires minimal effort.
Similar to other Citizens of Humanity pants I've tried, the Marcelle's run true to size. However, size up if you want them to sit low-rise rather than at your belly button. The best part? I did not need to get the pants hemmed; they hit right at my ankles.
As for styling, the choices are immense. I've worn these pants with a tank top, button-down shirt, belt, and strappy sandals, as well as a lightweight cardigan, blazer, and retro-inspired sneakers, both of which looked classic and chic. One disclaimer: These cargo pants wrinkle easily, so keep a steamer or iron on hand.
@amystilltaken ♬ original sound - 𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓷𝔂 😻
It's not just the practicality and fit of these pants that make them a hit. They're also a clear reflection of the current fashion climate and what shoppers are buying for summer. If you ask any editors at Who What Wear about the hottest item, they'll tell you it's lightweight pants. Our data team supports this, noting that fashion-forward individuals are opting for pants like linen trousers and wide-leg cotton pants instead of dresses and skirts.
These white trousers are selling out fast, so don't hesitate if you want to shop the Marcelle Cargo Pants and similar styles that will help you achieve the same look. Keep scrolling.
Shop the Marcelle Cargo Pants:
If you can't fathom buying another pair of white pants, these are the next best option.
Shop more cargo pants:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
