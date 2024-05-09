Spring's Most Viral Trends Have Arrived—These 20 Deserve the Hype

These days, anyone can call something a viral trend and run with it, whether or not it's actually popular. Unfortunately, with social media, there isn't exactly a fact-checking process, which can lead to a lot of confusion and even more non-vetted purchases. That's where I come in. To ensure that the viral items you're buying really and truly are favored by the masses, I went on a hunt for proof of internet success, using the content creators and editors I trust most as my guides.

Ahead, find out which of spring's most viral trends are actually worth the hype and beloved by the people in fashion with the best taste, from entrepreneur and model Jessie Andrews to content creator Ellie Delphine aka @slipintostyle. Whether you're hoping to drum up some much-needed motivation to invest in a designer bag or simply want to know which basics are worth buying this season, the list below includes everything necessary for an evidence-backed purchase.

Aligne's butter-yellow, collarless blazer has been making waves all across the internet for months now, even selling out at one point. (Don't worry, though—it's back in stock.) For starters, the color is very on-trend, but the real winning aspect of this piece of outerwear is the way it fits. It's perfectly slim in the most flattering way. I own the almost identical black waistcoat option that's currently sold out and adore it. If you want that one too, set up notifications for when it restocks.

This iconic white Polo button-down shirt isn't exactly new, but that hasn't stopped it from going viral in 2024. Shown here on Kristen Nichols, WWW's associate director of special projects, you can see just how timeless and versatile it is. For $128, it's an easy and affordable piece to add into your spring wardrobe.

Ferragamo's Hug bag has been popular for a while now, but this new canvas-and-leather version feels especially viral, particularly now that warmer weather is on the horizon. Seen here on model and Basic Swim founder Jessie Andrews, the handbag by Maximilian Davis is both sleek and practical with its open-top shape and spacious design.

I don't know about all of you, but I'm always on the lookout for easy, vetted white trousers to buy for spring and summer. They're pretty much the only pants I wear when the temperatures spike, making finding the perfect pairs vital to my wardrobe's success. This pair—made of 100% linen and worn by Anouk Yve—is affordable, chic, and comfortable. Really, what more could you ask for?

Linen is the true hero material of spring and summer, and if it could take any form, in my opinion, this Liberowe jacket would be it. It's perfectly structured, It girl approved, and in line with one of 2024's biggest trends—peplum details.

J.Crew recently hosted a ton of content creators in Saint-Tropez to shoot for its summer collection, and because of it, a number of the brand's new pieces are going viral, including this flouncy A-line skirt that's covered in adorable polka dots.

Brooches are having a moment this season, but coming from someone who's searched the internet for affordable options to shop out in stories, it's far harder to find a good one than you might think. There's no shortage of brooches that cost between $200 and $20,000, but anything under that is rare—unless you look at Zara, where popular summer-friendly pins like this seashell-shaped one are aplenty.

Capris, specifically pedal pusher–style capris, have been gaining momentum for quite some time now after making a big splash on the spring/summer 2024 runways back in February. I've gone through a lot of pairs in search of the best ones, and after spotting this Donni style on a few content creators, I decided to test them out myself. Consider me obsessed. The fit is perfect, and the ribbed fabric makes them feel far more substantial than just standard leggings.

This bone-colored Freja bag isn't just internet famous. It's IRL famous in NYC too. I see this bag everywhere, from my Instagram feed to multiple desks at the Who What Wear office.

This sculptural brass belt from Khaite lives rent-free in my head, and I'm guessing that I'm not the only person who's been significantly affected by it. From the NYC-based brand's S/S 24 collection, the investment accessory is a true work of art with the power to make anything paired with it look special.

Another viral item from J.Crew's Saint-Tropez trip is this perfect white sundress worn by Imani Randolph. It's not hard to see why this under-$200 frock is building up a following in 2024—it's easy and affordable and will look so chic and effortless when you wear it again and again on all your summer trips.

If you're like any of the many people I've talked to lately who are starting to get over the Samba craze and are seeking a new sneaker style, I'm here to tell you that the SL 72s from Adidas are exactly what you've been searching for. These colorful trainers have already been spotted on celebs like Bella Hadid and influencers like Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks and Emili Sindlev, leading me to predict a summer of dominance ahead.

Finding a truly perfect bikini is harder than you'd think. After all, there are so many options out there, yet many are missing something—be it support, coverage, non-digging strings, or a buttery fabric. What I mean to say is that there's plenty that could go wrong in the bikini-making process. When you come across one that's great and has the endorsements to prove it, you don't hesitate. And no bikini comes more highly recommended to me than Eres's Les Essentiels Mouna Top and Malou Bikini Briefs.

When I heard that Victoria Beckham would be teaming up with Mango, I knew it'd be a huge hit. Still, its success online has been greater even than I thought, with this crochet maxi dress, in particular, growing quite the fan base. Then again, of course it has. Have you seen it?

Clutches weren't even a bag style I was really considering until I saw this Andiamo version from Bottega Veneta. It's one of 2024's most sought-after bags, and the first round sold out completely in almost no time at all. Now, Bergdorf Goodman has opened up a pre-order list for a number of color options, and I highly suggest you get your name on it now if you're looking to add this timeless bag option into your repertoire this year.

I know mesh flats are the stars of the show right now, but for a warm-weather vacation, nothing beats a woven leather pair. They're durable and elevated, and this J.Crew pair even has an on-trend Mary Jane strap and a marked-down price. They're a viral sensation waiting to happen.

I did a try-on at Aritzia a few weeks back, and this was the first blazer I picked up after spotting it countless times on Instagram. Wow, it was even better IRL. The fit makes it look about five times pricier than it is with a nipped-in hourglass-shaped waist and slightly padded shoulders.

This multi-way blouse has all the makings of a viral sensation, which is probably why it's selling out lightning quick. If you want to get your hands on the elegant top, act fast or regret it forever (or at least until it's restocked by Source Unknown).

As much as I'm sure some people would prefer they not make a comeback, it is absolutely in the cards for cigarette pants after they swept the fall/winter 2024 runway shows, showing up at Khaite, Hermès, Bally, Toteme, and more. I know we all liked the baggy-pant era, but change is on the horizon. After testing out this trend myself, I can tell you with 100% certainty that it's not something to be scared of, especially if your pair of choice is Khaite's Lenn pants.

No shoe style has made as big of an impact on the fashion crowd in 2024 as Prada's square-toe satin mules, which have officially taken over my Instagram feed and my brain every night before I go to sleep. Did I mention that they single-handedly kicked off today's satin-shoe trend? Yeah, that's the power Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons hold in their hands.