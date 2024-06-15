Summer 2024 Is All About Skirts—I Tried the 7 Key Styles That Will Sell Out First

Summer may have only just arrived, but we’ve already seen a shift in the fashion scene. Linens have re-entered our wardrobes in a big way, waistcoats are the top to know about, and skirts are taking over for the summer months. Whilst dresses are most often equated with the warmer weather, fashion people are turning to stylish separates in a big way this year, and with so many stellar options around I took it upon myself to discover the best summer skirts for 2024. Let's get into it.

By no means am I claiming that skirts are a 'new thing', but when they dominate the fashion conversation it's usually based around a singular style, like the micro mini wave started by Miu Miu in 2022. That, however, is about to change.

For summer 2024, skirts of all kinds have come to the fore, suited to all occasions and all preferences, ready to leverage this separates hero straight into your sunny-day outfit builds. As you may know by now, I like my recommendations to come with a tried and tested backing, so I took to the shops to see which summer skirts are truly worth it. I consider myself pretty hard to impress, so only the following 7 made the cut.

Style is incredibly personal, so having an array of different styles that feel just as contemporary as the next sets us up nicely for a very chic summer. Though it's worth noting they do have one thing in common: they're all timeless. These are classic silhouettes that we know will go the distance and be just as impactful this year as they will for the following summers too.

There's also a running theme in the colour choices, dominated by neutral shades, versatile hues and of course a classic denim to tie it all together. Find mini, midi and maxi lengths to suit all preferences, fitted iterations as well as more floaty styles. Whatever you're looking for from your summer 2024 skirt, it can be found in one of these standout skirts. With each great summer buy, I'll share the sizes I went for, for reference, I'm 5'2" and usually wear a size 10 in skirts.

Keep scrolling to explore the 7 standout skirts of summer 2024.

1. H&M'S LINEN MIDI SKIRT

Style Notes: Linen comes into its own during the summer months for its breathable fabrication and ability to feel relaxed with its natural crease. This summer H&M has gone back to basics with a refined, minimalist black linen skirt that can easily go from day to night with the simple swap of a shoe. It doesn't look like much on a hanger or even in the brand's photos, but trust me, I tried it—it's very good. Here I'm wearing a size small.

H&M Midi Skirt £20 SHOP NOW From city to beach, so many occasions will call for a classic black midi.

2. & OTHER STORIES' BUBBLE HEM SKIRT

Style Notes: For the bolder fashion enthusiasts out there, a new (old!) shape has shone over the past few months: the bubble hem. The full silhouette and gathered hem makes for a striking line sure to elevate even the simplest tank top beyond belief. Here I'm wearing size 36.

& Other Stories Bubble-Hem Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW Wear with a graphic tee and trainers for a contemporary look, or go classic with a simple tank and sandals.

3. RIXO'S PRINTED SILK SLIP SKIRT

Style Notes: Always impressing with brilliant prints, it's no surprise that Rixo is leading the way this summer with the Ardith skirt. Made from refined silk, the soft skirt brings a punch of pattern in brown and black hues that easily blend with our wardrobe neutrals. Here I'm wearing the size small.

Rixo Ardith Tiger Patchwork Black £215 SHOP NOW One print that is always on trend is a bold animal print.

4. REFORMATION'S LINEN MINI SKIRT

Style Notes: I'll let you in on a secret, I haven't worn a mini skirt in years. But, this Reformation style has me questioning everything. As soon as I tried this on I was immediately thinking of all the ways I could wear it through summer (and beyond). From layering in a linen shirt and sandals now, to knee-high boots and a soft knit come autumn, this mini is sure to go the distance. Here I'm wearing size 8.

Reformation Veranda Linen Skirt £98 SHOP NOW This linen mini also comes in a bold red, sunny yellow and classic white.

5. NOBODY'S CHILD LINEN MIDAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: Having already bought a summer skirt from Nobody's Child this season, I knew it would have to be a stop on my try-on journey. This brown linen style was the first thing to draw my attention, not only for the body-skimming silhouette but also the understated shade that always adds a sophisticated feel. Here I'm wearing a size 8.

Nobodys Child Brown Linen-Blend Mila Midi Skirt £59 £47 SHOP NOW Call it perfect timing, this elegant midaxi has just gone into the summer sale.

6. ABERCROMBIE & FITCH DENIM MIDI SKIRT

Style Notes: As such a cornerstone piece in our wardrobes, I had to feature a denim midi skirt. I've long been a fan of Abercrombie's well-fitting denim pieces, and this skirt is no exception. Featuring a classic front-slit, this skirt is offered in both regular and petite lengths for the perfect fit. I tried the regular length in size 28.

Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Midi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a denim midi skirt always features in our outfit builds.

7. ARKET'S CRINKLE SKIRT CO-ORD

Style Notes: Skirts are a surprisingly easy piece to style, but a co-ord takes that to a whole new level. For summer, Arket offers a refined two-piece style ready to be mixed and matched throughout the warm months. The crinkle effect to the material adds depth to the piece, whilst the refined black shade brings an understated elegance. Here I'm wearing the skirt in a size 8 and the top in a size 36.

Arket Crinkle Skirt in Black £77 SHOP NOW You'll come back to this easy midi skirt year after year.